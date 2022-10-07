ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida GOP ‘ghost’ candidates are skipping debates, forums

By Steven Lemongello, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
Candidates speak during “Decision 2022 Community Conversations With Congressional Candidates” panel discussion at the Orlando Science Center on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A growing number of Central Florida Republicans this election season are no-shows at debates, forums and editorial board interviews , echoing a statewide trend.

“It does seem to be happening more and more that a lot of candidates, and it seems like more Republican candidates, feel that they don’t need to do debates,” said Aubrey Jewett, a professor of political science at the University of Central Florida. “They feel that they can get their message out in a more unfiltered and managed fashion [through] media that is already sympathetic and more conservative.”

In debates and interviews, “You might get questions you just don’t want to answer,” Jewett said. “So if you don’t go to a debate, you don’t have to answer them. You can just put your own spin on your own message.”

At the state level, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis agreed to only one debate with his Democratic opponent, former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist. That debate, originally set for Wednesday, was postponed due to Hurricane Ian.

The Tiger Bay Club of Central Florida, which has hosted candidate forums for years, held an event on Monday with just Democrats, including state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, state House candidate Rishi Bagga and state Rep. and state Senate candidate Joy Goff-Marcil, after all three invited Republicans did not attend.

State Rep. Fred Hawkins said he was going to be in his district following Hurricane Ian, but state House candidate Susan Plasencia declined and state Sen. Jason Brodeur did not respond, Tiger Bay executive director Nick Grounds said. He added it was unusual for candidates to avoid the club’s debates.

In August, District 7′s highest-profile Republican candidates, Army veteran Cory Mills, state Rep. Anthony Sabatini and former Navy SEAL Brady Duke, didn’t participate in a primary forum hosted by the Orlando Sentinel, Spectrum News 13 and the AARP.

Mills, who won the GOP primary for the seat, has also showed no interest in a potential Spectrum News/Orlando Sentinel debate with Democratic opponent Karen Green.

Republican U.S. House candidate Scotty Moore would not participate in a virtual WESH-Channel 2 debate with U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Orlando, after an in-person debate was canceled because Moore did not comply with the station’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Moore did not meet with the Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board for a virtual interview either.

Neither did Mills, Brodeur, Hawkins, Plasencia, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Gov. Ron DeSantis, agriculture commissioner candidate Wilton Simpson, state CFO Jimmy Patronis, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, U.S. Rep. Bill Posey, state Sen. Dennis Baxley, or state House candidate Christopher Wright, all Republicans.

Some declined to be interviewed and others never responded to repeated inquiries.

“For all intents and purposes, I’m running for reelection in a battleground state House seat against a ghost candidate,” said Smith, using a term usually associated with the mysterious independent candidates that have led to scandals in Central and South Florida.

“Susan Plasencia hasn’t appeared or participated in a single public forum, debate or interview,” Smith said. “... I don’t know what other way to describe her race, other than as a ghost candidacy.”

Plasencia did not return a request for comment.

Matt Isbell, a Democratic elections analyst who runs the MCIMaps site, said the Republicans may just be making the determination that voters won’t care.

“I don’t think it is really much of a gamble to skip,” Isbell said. “I don’t think that generates a lot of attention.”

In addition, he said, Republicans could just try to outspend their Democratic opponents instead. Brodeur, for example, outraised Goff-Marcil by about $410,000 to $89,000, and Hawkins outraised Bagga by about $300,000 to $41,000.

“If your Democratic opponent doesn’t have enough money to make all of the 100,000 or so voters in the district know, ‘Hey, this person is skipping debates.’ … in Orlando, there’s just so much going on I think that kind of gets lost in the weeds,” Isbell said.

Florida’s congressional seats are largely uncompetitive this year thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ controversial redistricting maps, with Mills overwhelmingly favored to win a District 7 that was redrawn to include Republican-leaning Volusia County.

“The gerrymandering that seems to have occurred in a number of seats probably contributes to this, because people just don’t feel like they need to [debate],” Jewett said. “But even with competitive seats, it seems as if both parties, but particularly Republicans, are just leaning into their base.”

The strategy has worked for Democrats as well. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, a Democrat, did not debate before his nonpartisan election in August and was handily re-elected anyway.

Crist agreed to just one debate with his Democratic primary opponent, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, before winning the nomination in August.

But one risk factor for no-show Republicans is that Central Florida’s state House and Senate districts all tilt Democratic this year, thanks, ironically, to the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The GOP shored up its numbers outside of major metropolitan areas by squeezing Democratic voters into districts in and around cities. That meant that every new seat in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties, even ones held by GOP incumbents such as Brodeur and Hawkins, would have been won by President Biden in 2020.

All but one would have been won by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum in 2018.

Smith argued that one reason Republicans are avoiding debates and forums is to avoid talking about stances on issues in such blue-leaning districts.

“They are trying to sell their narrative about our candidates through one-way paid communication, without making themselves accountable,” Smith said. “Sometimes that works. … And that’s very clearly the strategy. But it’s not fair to voters who deserve to have their questions answered and who deserve to get to know who their candidates are.”

But it’s a strategy that may not work out long-term, Isbell said.

While incumbency and a potential Republican wave in Florida could help out some GOP candidates this year, the makeup of the districts could spell trouble for Republicans down the road.

“The second those seats become open, assuming demographic trends hold?” Isbell said. “The seats will then flip.”

Complete election coverage can be found at OrlandoSentinel.com/election .

Community Policy