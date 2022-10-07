ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places for a fun and exciting weekend getaway in Tennessee that are suitable for a longer vacation too, if you happen to have more free time on your hands. Here is what made it on the list and what are the places you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Grundy County Herald

Fall tree color on-track to be superb in Tennessee this fall

Autumn coloration in Tennessee should be brilliant. Trees are not stressed. The combination of not too much or too little moisture, few local extended droughts, and warm days and cool nights should promote vibrant color change with longer durations this year. The complicating factor this year is that some local...
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

It’s officially October, which means the beginning of true fall and, of course, the beginning of hockey season. In this week’s installment, you can watch the Preds downtown on a big screen, take the kids to a bilingual storytime or take the family to a festival that pays homage to all of the best things in the Nashville area.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Tennessee Lookout

Jackson's casualties of the culture war

I’ve been spending a lot of time on social media doom scrolling. I don’t do this on purpose; it’s just that I’m slapped in the face with it every time I open Twitter or Facebook.   For the uninitiated, doom scrolling is the process of sliding your thumb up and down your screen as you are […] The post Jackson’s casualties of the culture war appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
pethelpful.com

Dog Rescue Near Nashville Is Offering a Free 'Glamping' Stay in Exchange for Help Building Their New Barn

Right now there are countless dogs in shelters across the United States, and some shelters are completely full. These shelters are unable to take any more dogs unless some are adopted or more facilities are built to hold them. One shelter near Nashville, Tennessee is attempting to build a new barn for their animals and are asking the public for help with a unique offer as incentive.
WTVC

Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
wgnsradio.com

"Uncle Dave Macon Days" Now At The Fountains

(MURFREESBORO) On Friday night (10/7/2022) Uncle Dave Macon Days returned to its roots of "no admission fee", just like it was when Jessie Messick got it started in front of the courthouse in 1978. This year's venue was the beautiful Fountains on Medical Center Parkway. The show began in a...
MURFREESBORO, TN

