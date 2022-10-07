Read full article on original website
Judy Tenuta, Comic Actress Best Known as 'Love Goddess,' Dead at 72
Judy Tenuta, who rose to fame in the late 1980s and 1990s with her unique brand of kooky comedy, has died. Tenuta's manager, Roger Paul, confirmed to The New York Times that her cause of death was ovarian cancer. She was 72. "She was a very funny, amazing performer," he...
From Bridgerton to Butch! Regé-Jean Page takes to Hollywood as he's set to star in new Butch and Sundance Amazon series alongside Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell
Regé-Jean Page has accepted the role of Butch Cassidy in Amazon's major new TV drama, Butch and Sundance - which will take a new spin on the classic '60s film. The Bridgerton actor, 34, will portray the role across from Sundance Kid actor Glen Powell, who recently starred in Top Gun: Maverick.
Jennifer Lawrence returns to indie roots with post-hiatus 'Causeway'
LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence plays a soldier struggling with PTSD and past trauma in "Causeway", an indie drama which also marks the Hollywood star’s debut as a producer.
Tyler Perry Opens Up After Break-Up About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Staying At His Home, And What It Taught Him About Love
Things are looking up for Tyler Perry’s film career as his Netflix movie A Jazzman’s Blues will be coming out this weekend after 27 years in the making. But sadly, this filmmaker went through an unfortunate breakup with his girlfriend a couple of years ago. After reflecting on the time he had Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stay in his home during a rough time in their lives, they reminded him what true love really is.
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
Jennifer Aniston Cruises Around NYC With Jon Hamm In A Porsche Filming ‘The Morning Show’
Jennifer Aniston has a handsome new co-star on The Morning Show! The 53-year-old actress filmed scenes for season 3 of the show with Jon Hamm in New York City on Monday, September 26. Jennifer, 53, and Jon, 51, were all smiles as they drove in a silver Porsche, while surrounded by camera crew and producers of the Apple TV+ series.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Mindy Kaling Reacts to Backlash Surrounding Velma Being Reimagined as South Asian in New Series
"I think the vast majority of people are excited and ready for it and the show is for them," Mindy Kaling said of the iconic character being of South Asian descent in her new HBO Max series, Velma Mindy Kaling is speaking out about the backlash over the reimagining of Scooby Doo's Velma in an upcoming spinoff series. At New York Comic Con on Thursday, Kaling — who serves as an executive producer and voices the titular character on HBO Max's Velma — responded to the criticism of the...
Amsterdam review: David O. Russell's historical dramedy is a test of patience
Amsterdam has the components of a decent film buried underneath layers of convolution, technical flaws, and a script that ultimately feels hollow and debased of any vehemence. Amsterdam somehow concurrently manages to feel overfilled yet emaciated - a recurring theme readily apparent throughout David O. Russell's prosaic filmography. With Christian Bale and Robert DeNiro returning as frequent collaborators and newcomers of the likes of John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Anya-Taylor Joy, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, and even Taylor Swift, it's hard to resist their incontrovertible magnetism. Despite boasting a redoubtable cast, Amsterdam does very little to provide them with any resemblance of depth and nuance. Instead, more time was spent on developing a plot that is both many-faceted and straightforward concomitantly.
Zac Efron Speaks Out on Wolverine Casting Rumors After Hugh Jackman's Return
Some exciting news came out of Marvel Studios this week when Ryan Reynolds announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Many people have reacted to the news ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and the subject of Wolverine came up.
In Just A Week, Ana De Armas’ Blonde Has Already Been Kicked Off Netflix’s Top 10 By A Mila Kunis Movie And More
Ana de Armas' Blonde is already off Netflix's Top 10 list, thanks to a Mila Kunis flick and more.
Kanye West Blasts Diddy and Boosie Badazz Over ‘White Lives Matter’ Criticism
Following his appearance on Fox News on Thursday night, the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s Friday agenda included multiple Instagram updates focused on Diddy and Boosie Badazz. As previously reported, both artists have called out Ye over the featuring of a “white lives matter” design in this week’s...
Jared Leto to Star as Late Fashion Superstar Karl Lagerfeld in Biopic Produced by Actor
Jared Leto is set to star in and produce a biopic of Karl Lagerfeld, the iconic fashion designer whose career spanned over 50 years. Lagerfeld, who died in Feb. 2019, is best known for his powerful role as artistic director of Chanel. First reported by WWD, a sister publication to Variety, the project has already been endorsed by Karl Lagerfeld fashion house. The Oscar-winning actor will play the lead role, as well as produce the movie with Emma Ludbrook, through their production vehicle Paradox. The project is still in early stages. A filmmaker is not yet attached to direct. Leto told...
Jessica Chastain ‘Stopped Eating’ to Play Painkiller-Addicted Singer Tammy Wynette
Jessica Chastain flexed her singing chops and tightened her belt — literally — to play late country singer Tammy Wynette. The Academy Award winner stars opposite Michael Shannon in the Paramount limited series “George & Tammy” based on the tumultuous love story between music duo Wynette and George Jones. Abe Sylvia created the series. Lead star Chastain worked with vocal coach Ron Browning for months to sing like Wynette, calling a live performance in front of hundreds of extras “the scariest thing I’ve ever done.”
Blonde Director Talks ‘All Kinds Of Rules’ He Had To Keep Ana De Armas Looking More Like Marilyn Monroe
Transforming any actor for a biopic is hard work. Typically, they are turning into an icon of yesteryear that is beloved by many. This is very true for Ana de Armas who plays the Old Hollywood star, Marilyn Monroe, in the film Blonde. Andrew Dominik, who directed the film, recently talked about everything they did to make de Armas look like Monroe, and it goes beyond just the actress's physical transformation.
James Bond Producer Michael G. Wilson Reveals Next 007 Will Be a "30-Something" Actor
As the buzz continues to hum around who will inherit the license to kill from the outgoing 007 agent Daniel Craig, James Bond producer, Michael G. Wilson has revealed key details about who the next spy will be. Speaking to the audience at a British Film Institute panel held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the spy franchise, Wilson explained, via Deadline why they were not looking to cast a young actor in the iconic role of James Bond and why an older industry veteran will be more fitting.
Michael Shannon Says Amsterdam Stars Knew "We Better Be on Our A-Game" With Taylor Swift
Watch: Margot Robbie Was NERVOUS to Talk to This Amsterdam Co-Star!. Taylor Swift, look what you made them do. Though the cast of Amsterdam was stacked with heavy hitters—including Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers and more—Michael Shannon insists it was the anticipating of another super star's set visit that really raised the level of performance.
Montreal Indie Artist Ev Bird Releases ‘Puff Piece’ EP, Featuring Boldy James
Montreal indie rock artist Ev Bird has released his debut EP Puff Piece, a laid-back collection of tracks. Fusing elements from indie rock, jazz, and R&B, Ev Bird’s music is free-flowing. He sings about deteriorating mental health and longing for better days. “I was in that 2 Star hotel,...
What to Watch This Week: ‘Amsterdam,’ ‘The Redeem Team,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ and More
The weekend is here so that only means one thing: It’s time to catch up on the latest movie releases and TV shows. We know time is of the essence so we’ve managed to choose just a select few options that we think are worth spending your days off on.
Angus Cloud Stars in Don C and GMC’s ‘Malibu Series’
Angus Cloud has secured another on-screen gig. The 24-year-old Euphoria star was tapped to appear in The Malibu Series, a five-episode program made in partnership with Don C. Shot in the Santa Monica mountains, the online series highlights the Hummer EV, GMC’s first all-electric supertruck that was unveiled two years ago. The pickup boasts 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 lb-ft of torque (the combined total torque being applied to the wheels), and a 0-60 mph time of about three seconds.
