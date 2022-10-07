MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — One of the things that made Miami’s defense so good late last season was its ability to generate pressure and get takeaways. Is that defense long gone? The Dolphins have one interception this season. That came in Week 1. And during their two-game skid, they’ve struggled to get key stops and avoid giving up big plays, let alone force turnovers. “It’s something we have to figure out a way as a coaching staff and as players collectively to try to right that ship,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said, “because there is a big component of this defense that we expect as a coaching staff to get turnovers.”

NFL ・ 11 MINUTES AGO