News 12
Manasquan Inlet Tug of War raises thousands for Make-A-Wish Foundation
In conjunction with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, thousands will participate in a series of tugs of wars across the nearly 500-foot-wide Manasquan Inlet. Additionally, participants are in for a day of live music, food and drinks. Team registrations support both the recreation departments for Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, as well as raising funds for Make-A-Wish New Jersey. The Manasquan Inlet Tug of War has raised nearly $100,000 since 2018.
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
Italian Restaurant Frequented By Celebs Brings Cocktail Lounge, Pizzeria To NJ Train Station
An Italian restaurant frequented by celebrities is bringing an upscale pizzeria to a local New Jersey train station, as first reported by NJ Advance Media. Owned by Michael Vitiello, Ristorante MV will be opening Pizzeria Tâton by MV at the Bernardsville Train Station, the outlet said. The concept was recently approved by municipal officials.
thelakewoodscoop.com
JUST IN: Firefighters Battle Structure Fire in Howell [VIDEO]
Firefighters are currently battling a home fire in Howell. The fire broke out on Brickyard Road. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
thelakewoodscoop.com
Toms River Askonim Say Sukkah Violation Does Not Appear to Be Widespread Issue
A Toms River resident received a violation for a Sukkah, but Toms River Askonim tell TLS it does not appear to be a widespread issue. It appears the homeowner had other violations on his property which prompted inspector to issue a violation for the sukka as well.
Toms River School District students have school for first time this holiday; change causing controversy
Students in the Toms River School District are heading into school for the first time this holiday.
Help available to Ocean County seniors applying for ANCHOR program
With information and applications arriving by U.S. mail or email, Ocean County officials want to make sure the county’s senior residents have help available in filling out the state ANCHOR program application should they need it. “Our Office of Senior Services can help seniors at any one of three...
High-end pizzeria and cocktail lounge to open at N.J. train station
An upscale pizzeria and cocktail bar is set to open at a New Jersey train station. Bernardsville’s own Ristorante MV will soon bring Neapolitan pizza and drinks to Bernardsville Station. The Bernardsville Borough Council recently approved plans to bring Pizzeria Tâton by MV, a concept operated by Ristorante MV,...
Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ
A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
Explore NJ: 45 hidden gem restaurants around South Jersey
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat, that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we have the Atlantic City Casinos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places that are well, local.
RED BANK: STILL NO VOTE ON SALERNO PLAN
Salerno attorney and former mayor Ed McKenna challenged testimony by a planner for the owner of the nearby Station Place apartments. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) The planner’s attorney termed McKenna’s aggressive approach a “preposterous rant.”. An elevation showing the Monmouth Street side of...
This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey
Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
New Jersey man indicted for savage stabbing as he broke into a Seaside Park, NJ home
A Seaside Heights man's day in court on Thursday resulted in a Grand Jury in Ocean County indicting him on several charges including Attempted Murder for a stabbing incident that occurred in the neighboring borough of Seaside Park on June 30, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Porfirio Serrano-Cruz,...
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Police Report: Theft, Heroin Manufacture & Dealing, Weapons, Assault, Terroristic Threats, Harassment, Robbery, DWI
The following September criminal incidents and arrests were reported by Red Bank police. An arrest does not constitute a conviction. • The theft of two bottle of Johnny Walker Black, valued at $74.62, from a business in the area of Newman Springs Road was reported. Patrolman Preston Mellaci took the...
Certain Beaches In New Jersey Are Now Closed, Here’s What We Know
Hurricane Ian came and went, and left a trail of destruction in its path. Florida, of course, was absolutely devastated by the storm with millions out of power, and many unable to get food and water in a timely manner. There are a few ways to help, making a donation...
Wawa opens another N.J. store; 2 more still to come in 2022
Beloved convenience store chain Wawa has opened another New Jersey location. This newest Wawa is in Union at 1750 Route 22. It opened Thursday and offers gas as part of its fuel court, like many other Wawas throughout the state. The chain, which is popular for its hoagies, coffee, snacks...
Monmouth County Man Indicted For Money Laundering Schemes
MIDDLETOWN – A Monmouth County man has been indicted for laundering money in connection to fraudulent schemes under the Cape Town Zone of Black Axe, officials said. Andrew Suarez, 29, of Middletown, New Jersey, is charged by indictment with money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering counts, and aggravated identity theft.
Neptune, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Additional roads in Jackson scheduled for paving and improvements
JACKSON – Municipal officials in Jackson have released the names of numerous additional local roads that are scheduled for paving and improvements this fall. The entire lengths of the following township roads will be resurfaced in the upcoming weeks: High Street, Green Valley Road, Denmark Lane, South Boston Road, Indiero Road, Brentwood Road, Lenape Trail, Chandler Road, Feather Lane, Kacie Lynn Court, West Pleasant Grove, Kevin Court, Cypress Avenue, Gail Chamber Road, Sams Road, Kitay Court, Cobain Road, Chief Showell Drive and Metedeconk Trail. Road repair work will take place on the entire length of Derose Lane, according to a press release from the municipality.
Middlesex County Superior Court judge orders Sayreville resident to ‘enjoin’ from cat hoarding, fumigate residence
SAYREVILLE – A Middlesex County Superior Court judge has ruled against a Sayreville resident accused of hoarding cats. Sayreville officials filed a verified complaint in Superior Court against the resident in July. The complaint alleged the resident violated a municipal ordinance by maintaining approximately 30 cats in a single-family...
