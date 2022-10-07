ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Gate, NJ

News 12

Manasquan Inlet Tug of War raises thousands for Make-A-Wish Foundation

In conjunction with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, thousands will participate in a series of tugs of wars across the nearly 500-foot-wide Manasquan Inlet. Additionally, participants are in for a day of live music, food and drinks. Team registrations support both the recreation departments for Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, as well as raising funds for Make-A-Wish New Jersey. The Manasquan Inlet Tug of War has raised nearly $100,000 since 2018.
MANASQUAN, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

JUST IN: Firefighters Battle Structure Fire in Howell [VIDEO]

Firefighters are currently battling a home fire in Howell. The fire broke out on Brickyard Road.
HOWELL, NJ
City
Ocean Gate, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ

A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
HOLMDEL, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: STILL NO VOTE ON SALERNO PLAN

Salerno attorney and former mayor Ed McKenna challenged testimony by a planner for the owner of the nearby Station Place apartments. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) The planner’s attorney termed McKenna’s aggressive approach a “preposterous rant.”. An elevation showing the Monmouth Street side of...
RED BANK, NJ
SoJO 104.9

This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey

Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Wawa opens another N.J. store; 2 more still to come in 2022

Beloved convenience store chain Wawa has opened another New Jersey location. This newest Wawa is in Union at 1750 Route 22. It opened Thursday and offers gas as part of its fuel court, like many other Wawas throughout the state. The chain, which is popular for its hoagies, coffee, snacks...
UNION, NJ
High School Football PRO

Neptune, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Red Bank Regional High School football team will have a game with Neptune High School on October 08, 2022, 10:00:00.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Tri-Town News

Additional roads in Jackson scheduled for paving and improvements

JACKSON – Municipal officials in Jackson have released the names of numerous additional local roads that are scheduled for paving and improvements this fall. The entire lengths of the following township roads will be resurfaced in the upcoming weeks: High Street, Green Valley Road, Denmark Lane, South Boston Road, Indiero Road, Brentwood Road, Lenape Trail, Chandler Road, Feather Lane, Kacie Lynn Court, West Pleasant Grove, Kevin Court, Cypress Avenue, Gail Chamber Road, Sams Road, Kitay Court, Cobain Road, Chief Showell Drive and Metedeconk Trail. Road repair work will take place on the entire length of Derose Lane, according to a press release from the municipality.
JACKSON, NJ
Suburban

Middlesex County Superior Court judge orders Sayreville resident to ‘enjoin’ from cat hoarding, fumigate residence

SAYREVILLE – A Middlesex County Superior Court judge has ruled against a Sayreville resident accused of hoarding cats. Sayreville officials filed a verified complaint in Superior Court against the resident in July. The complaint alleged the resident violated a municipal ordinance by maintaining approximately 30 cats in a single-family...
SAYREVILLE, NJ

