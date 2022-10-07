ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Treasury chief to publish forecasts sooner amid turmoil

LONDON (AP) — Britain's Treasury chief said Monday he will bring forward the publication of the government's full fiscal statement after facing widespread criticism for not providing details about a multibillion-pound, tax-cutting stimulus package he announced last month. Kwasi Kwarteng had been expected to publish details of his financial...
