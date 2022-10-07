Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
UK Treasury chief to publish forecasts sooner amid turmoil
LONDON (AP) — Britain's Treasury chief said Monday he will bring forward the publication of the government's full fiscal statement after facing widespread criticism for not providing details about a multibillion-pound, tax-cutting stimulus package he announced last month. Kwasi Kwarteng had been expected to publish details of his financial...
One-third of food produced in the US goes to waste—here’s how that impacts the environment
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — There are 900 million acres of farmland in the United States, broken into more than 2 million farms. This accounts for approximately 40% of all acreage in the U.S. Much of this farmland is used to raise livestock and grow corn and soybeans. But not all of it is used to produce foodstuffs for […]
Comments / 0