markerzone.com
EVANDER KANE'S EX-WIFE CALLS OUT ANOTHER HIGH-PROFILE NHLER
Anna Kane's ongoing saga with her husband, Edmonton Oilers' forward Evander, is the Uber-cringe, reality TV drama we all low-key love witnessing. Sure, a lot of us say things like 'I don't even care about that, I just want to watch hockey,' but deep down, we all love the smoke. The tea, the juice, whatever you call it; you don't want to look, yet you can't look away.
Yardbarker
Coyotes Release Chiasson, Claim Valimaki from Flames
The Arizona Coyotes made some roster transactions on Sunday afternoon, first announcing that they have released forward Alex Chiasson from his professional tryout offer (PTO). Shortly afterward, they chose to claim defenseman Juuso Valimaki off of waivers from the Calgary Flames. Chiasson, who has logged 631 career games at the...
markerzone.com
SENATORS' HEAD COACH D.J. SMITH CALLS OUT HABS FOR TARGETING HIS PLAYERS
D.J. Smith was visibly upset after Ottawa's preseason victory over Montreal last night. Normally, it is good vibes after a win, but Smith was not happy, and he called out the Montreal Canadiens for targeting his key players. If you recall, Arber Xhekaj took a small shot at the Sens'...
markerzone.com
OILERS AHL AFFILIATE FIRE HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH FELONY OFFENCES
It's been a dark day in the world of hockey on Sunday. Earlier, Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Ian Cole was accused of grooming and sexual abuse in a statement from an individual on Twitter who wanted to remain anonymous. He was then subsequently suspended by the Lightning until the NHL concludes their investigation.
Maple Leafs Place Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, Adam Gaudette and Victor Mete on Waivers, Denis Malgin Makes Team
Denis Malgin appears to have made the cut as the waivers-eligible player remains on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ roster ahead of Monday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline.
markerzone.com
ALEXANDER ROMANOV FLATTENS VINCENT TROCHECK (VIDEO)
This right here is exactly why Lou Lamoriello said 'f--- them picks' and traded for Alexander Romanov. The Islanders saw how the New York Rangers ground their way to the Eastern Conference Final, and they wanted another guy who can crash and bang but also competently play hockey. They got...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Nylander, Malgin & Simmonds
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs Quick Hits, I’ll take a look at some of the results of the final cuts from the team as they get ready for the first game of the 2022-23 regular season in Montreal. With John Tavares out, will William Nylander play center?
markerzone.com
BUFFALO SABRES NAME 20TH CAPTAIN IN FRANCHISE HISTORY, PLUS ALTERNATES
The Buffalo Sabres have named forward Kyle Okposo the franchise's 20th captain in its history. GM Kevyn Adams offered high praise for Okposo and believes he is the best leader for his young group. Adams and head coach Don Granato opted not to name a captain last year under the belief that the team needed to 'foster an environment' in which, simply put, the kids can be kids.
markerzone.com
DETAILS REGARDING NASHVILLE'S REVERSE RETRO JERSEY LEAKED
In a little over a week from now, the National Hockey League and Adidas will be releasing the Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey line for the 2022-23 season. Information has leaked for several teams on what their jerseys may look like and even a few teams have had images of their new unforms leaked.
theScore
Flames sign Sutter to multi-year extension
The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter led the Flames to a Pacific Division title and a playoff berth in his first full year back in Calgary last season, winning the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's top head coach.
Yardbarker
Win/Win: Canucks Trade Dickinson to Blackhawks for Stillman
The Vancouver Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks completed a late-night trade on Oct. 7 that sent forward Jason Dickinson to the Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Riley Stillman. Both teams had to give to get in this trade, but each side saw the upside and are happy with the result. Here is how the deal shakes out.
ESPN
Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation
The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details. It's the latest off-ice scandal to rock hockey and bring the sport's culture into question.
markerzone.com
ROMANOV'S BIG HIT ON TROCHECK DEEMED TOO MUCH BY PLAYER SAFETY
There won't be a suspension, but the NHL's Department of Player Safety has ruled that the New York Islanders' Alexander Romanov was in the wrong for his hit Saturday night on Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers. Romanov has been fined $5000, the maximum allowable under the CBA (of course), for charging.
markerzone.com
TAMPA'S IAN COLE RESPONDS TO THE ANONYMOUS GROOMING ALLEGATIONS
Earlier today, Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman was accused of sexual abuse and grooming of a then underage girl. The identity of the accuser was withheld, and Cole has since been suspended by the club -- with pay. In light of these allegations, Cole released a statement through his agent, Kevin...
markerzone.com
HOCKEY CANADA'S BIGGEST SPONSOR THE LATEST TO SUSPEND PARTNERSHIP
Hockey Canada's partnerships have been dropping their financial commitments to the organization left and right, suspending all future endeavors -- one, Canadian Tire, even cutting ties permanently -- following news of a series of sexual assault scandals. Recently, large, Canadian enterprises Tim Hortons and Telus recently suspended their efforts, joining...
markerzone.com
HOCKEY CANADA INTERIM CHAIR SUBMITS RESIGNATION AFTER 'REFLECTION'
Hockey Canada's interim board chair, Andrea Skinner, has submitted her resignation to the organization, according to TSN's Rick Westhead. Skinner had assumed the position August of this year after Michael Brind'Amour forfeited the post. Skinner's Statement:. ''I joined the Hockey Canada Board of Directors in November 2020 as a volunteer....
