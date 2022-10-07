Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
SENATORS' HEAD COACH D.J. SMITH CALLS OUT HABS FOR TARGETING HIS PLAYERS
D.J. Smith was visibly upset after Ottawa's preseason victory over Montreal last night. Normally, it is good vibes after a win, but Smith was not happy, and he called out the Montreal Canadiens for targeting his key players. If you recall, Arber Xhekaj took a small shot at the Sens'...
Yardbarker
Canucks Broadcast Crew Have Poor Take on McDavid’s Eliteness
In the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks’ first preseason matchup of the 2022-23 season, the Canucks’ broadcast crew made comments about the Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid. They stated, “McDavid has to win a Stanley Cup in order to prove he’s the best in the league.” This comment is not only wrong but just a bad opinion with nothing to back it up. They may be trying to add fuel to a rivalry and bring attention to a franchise that hasn’t won a Stanley Cup in its 51 years of existence. But regardless of what the intention was, it will be proven wrong here.
markerzone.com
MELEE ERUPTS HUGE LINE BRAWL INVOLVING HUNDREDS OF PENALTY MINUTES IN NAHL GAME
The Bismarck Bobcats and St. Cloud Norsemen had quite the game on Saturday night. Bismarck picked up a 7-4 win, but the high scoring affair was not the main event of the night. The two clubs combined for 226 penalty minutes in the game after a melee and a massive...
Yardbarker
Coyotes claim Valimaki, Adam Gaudette and other former Canucks hit waivers, Wolanin and Dries clear: Around the League
Welcome back to Around the League, a column in which we deliver you news from around the National Hockey League, oftentimes through a Canucks-tinted lens. Yesterday, we wrote about the Juuso Valimaki sweepstakes, explaining how we expected there to be a sweepstakes of sorts for the 2017 16th overall pick.
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
FLAMES MAKE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING HEAD COACH DARRYL SUTTER
The Calgary Flames announced today that the club has extended head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year extension:. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner, Sutter was everything the Flames needed when he was hired, and he has delivered fully. Sutter rides into 2022-23 with a 65-36-11 record since rejoining the Flames (previously coached the Flames from 02-05).
markerzone.com
EVANDER KANE'S EX-WIFE CALLS OUT ANOTHER HIGH-PROFILE NHLER
Anna Kane's ongoing saga with her husband, Edmonton Oilers' forward Evander, is the Uber-cringe, reality TV drama we all low-key love witnessing. Sure, a lot of us say things like 'I don't even care about that, I just want to watch hockey,' but deep down, we all love the smoke. The tea, the juice, whatever you call it; you don't want to look, yet you can't look away.
markerzone.com
ALEXANDER ROMANOV FLATTENS VINCENT TROCHECK (VIDEO)
This right here is exactly why Lou Lamoriello said 'f--- them picks' and traded for Alexander Romanov. The Islanders saw how the New York Rangers ground their way to the Eastern Conference Final, and they wanted another guy who can crash and bang but also competently play hockey. They got...
markerzone.com
WAYNE SIMMONDS CALLS OUT TORONTO JOURNALIST, 'YOU'VE BEEN WARNED'
Earlier today, Toronto-based journalist Steve Simmons published an article asserting one of the worst takes of all-time, and -- shocker -- he got blown up over the internet for it. One of sports' media's most...er, polarizing...figures, Simmons knows just how to ruffle all of the feathers and does so with...
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CLAIMS FORMER JETS' THIRD ROUNDER OFF WAIVERS
The Montreal Canadiens have claimed right-shot defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets. Kovacevic, 25, was selected 74th overall by Winnipeg in 2017 after the defender posted 19 points in 36 games during his freshman season at Merrimack College. He would finish with 54 points in total over 101 NCAA games.
Yardbarker
Win/Win: Canucks Trade Dickinson to Blackhawks for Stillman
The Vancouver Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks completed a late-night trade on Oct. 7 that sent forward Jason Dickinson to the Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Riley Stillman. Both teams had to give to get in this trade, but each side saw the upside and are happy with the result. Here is how the deal shakes out.
markerzone.com
DJ SMITH DRESSING ALL OF HIS AVAILABLE ENFORCERS AGAINST MONTREAL SATURDAY NIGHT
Two nights ago, Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith suggested the Montreal Canadiens made a point of targeting his star players. That game featured a fight between Ottawa's Austin Watson and Montreal's Arber Xhekaj. DJ Smith also said that his lineup tonight would reflect his words, and he is not...
markerzone.com
BUFFALO SABRES NAME 20TH CAPTAIN IN FRANCHISE HISTORY, PLUS ALTERNATES
The Buffalo Sabres have named forward Kyle Okposo the franchise's 20th captain in its history. GM Kevyn Adams offered high praise for Okposo and believes he is the best leader for his young group. Adams and head coach Don Granato opted not to name a captain last year under the belief that the team needed to 'foster an environment' in which, simply put, the kids can be kids.
markerzone.com
OILERS AHL AFFILIATE FIRE HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH FELONY OFFENCES
It's been a dark day in the world of hockey on Sunday. Earlier, Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Ian Cole was accused of grooming and sexual abuse in a statement from an individual on Twitter who wanted to remain anonymous. He was then subsequently suspended by the Lightning until the NHL concludes their investigation.
Yardbarker
Former NHL goalie Dave Dryden dies at 81
According to his funeral home in Oakville, Ontario, former NHL goaltender Dave Dryden passed away at 81 on Tuesday. The obituary states Dryden died from complications following surgery for a blood clot disease, CTEPH. Dryden, is, of course, the brother of Hall of Famer, Ken Dryden. Throughout his NHL career,...
Yardbarker
Kovacevic Gives Canadiens Options on Defense
No one should expect defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic to be a difference-maker for the Montreal Canadiens. However, Kovacevic’s acquisition via waivers paradoxically makes all the difference in the world. Kovacevic vs. Barron. Similarly, few probably expected the Canadiens to put in a claim for Kovacevic specifically, even if the Habs’...
markerzone.com
TEEMU SELANNE'S SON LANDS PTO WITH ECHL CLUB
The son of Anaheim Ducks legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne, Eetu is attempting to make the jump to professional hockey. On Sunday, the Wheeling Nailers of the East Coast Hockey League announced their training camp roster and among those listed was Eetu Selanne, who has signed a professional try-out contract (PTO) with the team.
markerzone.com
OILERS SWAP PROSPECTS IN MINOR DEAL WITH BLUES
The Edmonton Oilers announced on Sunday morning that they have acquired Klim Kostin from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Dmitri Samorukov. This trade will result in a change of scenery for both Kostin and Samorukov, who are talented prospects that have yet to make a major impact with their organizations. Kostin is the more experienced of the two, having suited up for 46-career NHL games. The first-round pick (31st overall) from the 2017 draft will hope to carve out a more regular role for himself as a member of the Oilers.
NHL
Elsipogtog First Nation ready to experience Hockeyville, NHL atmosphere
2021 winner relishing festivities to be highlighted by Senators-Canadiens preseason game. ELSIPOGTOG FIRST NATION, New Brunswick -- On the surface, the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators will play a preseason game at J.K. Irving Centre in Bouctouche on Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET; TVAS). Anyone who understands Kraft Hockeyville Canada knows...
Some Sabres players can't wait to get season started
The Buffalo Sabres have six days between their final preseason game and the regular season opener on Thursday, Oct. 13 against the Ottawa Senators. Paul Hamilton has more on the excitement to get the season started from the players’ perspective:
