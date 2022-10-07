Read full article on original website
5 foods that cook surprisingly well in an air fryer
It turns out that the best air fryers aren't just here to make you chips
What can you cook in an air fryer?
AIR fryers have become the latest trend when it comes to cooking. Here's what you can cook in them... An air fryer can bake and roast just like an oven. It is similar in size to a deep fat fryer and easily sits on a kitchen countertop. But unlike a...
How to Make Super Easy Air-Fryer Chicken Nuggets
A bag of frozen chicken nuggets is a convenient thing to have on hand. They’re especially handy for quick and easy weeknight dinners or afternoon snacks. Microwaving chicken nuggets takes almost no time, but the texture turns rubbery and soggy. Cooking chicken nuggets in the oven creates crispy nuggets, but you have to wait for the oven to preheat while it warms up the entire kitchen.
Air Fryer Specials Just Getting Warmed Up Ahead of Black Friday Blowouts
As we approach colder weather, often people are looking for easy ways to make healthy warm meals that won't take all night to prepare. Enter: the illustrious air fryer. And with Black Friday deals right around the corner, it's the perfect time to upgrade your current model or (finally) join the air fryer craze. As soon as we've got the full scoop on this year's hottest Black Friday air fryer deals, you'll be the first to know. In the meantime, we scoured the web for these bargain-priced air fryers that will quickly become the MVPs of kitchens everywhere. From faux frying and pressure cooking to sous vide and convection cooking, we found the air fryers that can do it all.
How to Load a Dishwasher the Right Way
Why is the dishwasher the most divisive space in your home? Whether you share it with roommates or family, there's no doubt you've had some kind of argument about how to load the dishwasher. Maybe you're passive and move the bowls and cups to the "right" spot yourself, or you've entered the stage of your relationship where you tell your partner they're doing it wrong.
I tested five pasta sauces from stores including Lidl and Target – there was a clear winner and it’ll save you money
PASTA sauce is the perfect ingredient to whip up a quick Italian meal, but not all of them are worth the price. Aside from pasta, you may enjoy the tomato sauce on other well-known Italian foods including chicken parmigiana and meatballs. In the latest installment of our Bang for your...
How to give yourself a salon-quality manicure at home
Need to give yourself a little TLC? An at-home manicure can give you more than some self-care time well spent, it can also help you save money and make you feel more put together. Because when we look good, we feel good. And when our nails look impeccable, we feel like we can take on anything, don’t we?
How to Cook Pasta Consciously with Barilla’s Passive Cooker
Italian pasta company Barilla is on a mission to make the widely-loved comfort food be a little more sustainable in the kitchen, with a brand new device that reduces active cooking time and saves energy. The revolutionary, open source Passive Cooker is designed by the brand to be simply clipped...
Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
How to Hold a Chef's Knife the Right Way
You can have a great knife but if you don’t hold it right, you’ve wasted your money (and time!) Having the right grip on your chef’s knife may seem like the most basic thing but it makes a huge difference in how you control your knife, which in turn makes cutting easier and safer. Many home cooks aren’t taught how to properly hold a knife, so now’s the time to get a better grip in just a few short minutes.
Made In Is Having a Sale on Their Stainless Steel Stock Pot (Just in Time for Soup Season!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Everyone has that one piece of cookware. The skillet, saucepan, or Dutch oven they favor, even when a recipe calls for something else. They can often be on the pricey side, but they’re well worth the investment — and one retailer we’re always keeping an eye on is Made In, and when a forever piece from the viral DTC cookware company goes on sale, we act fast!
Campingaz Camping Chef CV: a twin-burner hob plus grill for alfresco feasting
The highly practical Campingaz Camping Chef CV can keep hungry campers happy from breakfast to supper
Use the Leidenfrost effect to make your stainless steel pan non-stick
Don't worry—those burgers won't stick. TeriVirbickis / Deposit PhotosScience will prevent you from wasting your time scrubbing cookware.
I’m a chef – The best-frozen food finds at Costco including one as low as $2 per pound
COSTCO shoppers are always looking for the next best deal, and one chef is helping them find it. Bobby Parrish, from FlavCity on Instagram and TikTok, shares his favorite healthy and affordable Costco finds. The chef and cookbook author recently shared a video where he recommended some frozen foods. He...
6 things I wish I'd known before I bought an air fryer
The truth is out there about air fryers
