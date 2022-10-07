“We’re Moving The Conversation Forward Around Black Imagery”: Inside Vogue Photographer Tyler Mitchell’s Powerful Gagosian Exhibition

Read full article on original website
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
With rounded bouncy thighs, pointy elbows and splayed rubbery fingers, a woman in a lemon yellow slip dress, knee-high boots and a wide-brimmed hat sits on a turquoise chair that is only half solid. She is one of Harlem-born visual artist Tschabalala Self’s Black bodies: this time a bronze sculpture brightening the grey new-build backdrop of Coal Drops Yard in London’s St Pancras. The chair – with flimsy scribbled legs that defy perspective and a curved ironwork frame with unfinished lines that engulf its sitter – resembles more of a hasty sketch than a three-dimensional object. The body, too, follows the line of the hand: the twisted neckline on the dress, the impossibly pointed toes – yet it is fleshy and corporeal. Unlike the chair, the body is unmistakably solid.
Timothée Chalamet is currently in the middle of filming Dune: Part II, and it appears he’s been trading style notes with co-star Zendaya, who frequently sources red-carpet looks that nod to her onscreen characters. For the London premiere of Bones And All, British Vogue’s October 2022 cover star traded his Jagger-esque jumpsuit from the Venice Film Festival for a pristine Alexander McQueen suit. (If the tailoring seems familiar, that’s because Chalamet wore a black version of the same design to join Edward Enninful at a Cartier dinner back in September.) Around Chalamet’s neck? A Vivienne Westwood choker consisting of silver “bones” encrusted with diamonds.
On the steps of the British Pavilion at the Venice Biennale in April, surrounded by her colleagues, collaborators, friends, supporters and patrons, there was hardly a dry eye as Sonia Boyce officially opened her exhibition, Feeling Her Way. Her installation won the Golden Lion for the Best National Pavilion – the art-world equivalent of an Oscar and one of the world’s most prestigious cultural prizes. It was the first time a Black woman had ever received the honour.
Silke Otto-Knapp, a painter whose muted watercolors often depict landscapes and dancers, has died at 52, according to her Los Angeles gallery Regen Projects. The Los Angeles Times reported that Otto-Knapp had been battling ovarian cancer. Otto-Knapp’s works had been widely seen at venues in Europe and the U.S., as well as in biennials such as Made in L.A. at the Hammer Museum, the Bienal de São Paulo, and the Liverpool Biennial. A solo exhibition by her will open this month at New York’s Galerie Buchholz, which also represents her; another will appear in November at the Casa Mutina Milano in...
Oil painting by RajasekharanCredit: Rajasekharan Parameswaran at English Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 When Queen Elizabeth II was alive, she was the proprietor in trust of one of the world's greatest art collections.
Zendaya is currently playing a game of fastest finger first when it comes to fashion. Snapping up the hottest spring/summer 2023 looks is what she and stylist Law Roach do for fun, and naturally they’re on a winning streak. The Dune star debuted Valentino’s new Toile Iconographe logo on the front row and blossomed in Jonathan Anderson’s cult Loewe anthurium dress before his “natural fake” presentation even aired. When Zendaya wants a look, she gets the look.
Last week’s Environmental Media Association Awards (EMAs) in Los Angeles celebrated those who have made an impact in combatting climate change and taken positive steps towards sustaining our planet. One such honouree was Billie Eilish and her mother, Maggie Baird: During the singer’s Happier Than Ever tour, they launched “Overheated,” a climate-focused conference that featured keynote speakers, documentary screenings and even clothing swaps. The pair were honoured for this initiative, and Eilish’s look for the red carpet event kept in line with the night’s themes of sustainability.
Hublot’s new timepiece comes from one of its most artistic partnerships. The new Classic Fusion Aerofusion Chronograph All Black Shepard Fairey timepiece expands on the duo’s most recent collaboration, from 2020, which also reimagines a watch from the brand’s Classic Fusion series. Like its predecessor, the new watch makes Fairey’s signature mandala, an ornamental symbol that a number of culture use in traditional art forms, its centerpiece. But it’s the new edition’s all-black finish that sets the watches apart. “Over the course of my watchmaking partnership with Hublot, I discovered that the Mandala—a recurring theme of my work and an ongoing source...
Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele are kindred spirits. Michele, Gucci’s maximalist creative director, praised Styles’s “incredible sense of fashion” when they unveiled a collaboration earlier this year. Harry, meanwhile, called the Italian designer his style icon in a video interview with Vogue at the 2019 Met Gala, which he attended as Michele’s guest.
A massive art collection owned by the British government will receive its first public display space in London next year.
When it comes to chic personal style, Kendall Jenner has got it down to a tee. Whether wearing a casual tailored trouser and button-up shirt set from The Row or a floor-length Rick Owens gown for an evening soirée, the model always wows the crowd. And her recent LBD lives up to expectations.
Stylist Kate Young was tasked with curating Jennifer Lawrence’s London wardrobe – and, as ever, she delivered. In a single day, on 8 October, Lawrence wore three head-turning looks. The star took to the stage to give a Q&A at the BFI Film Festival in smart staples from The Row – a brand she regularly turns to for elevated basics and accessories – worn with heels from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s collaboration with Gia Borghini. (Outside the venue, she wore ’90s-inspired oval sunglasses that added to the retro appeal.)
When the audience is first introduced to Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra six episodes into HBO’s House of the Dragon, she’s giving birth and covered in sweat, with strands of icy blonde Targaryen hair falling over her porcelain face. Instantly, D’Arcy’s character is thrown into more drama (a legacy started with Game of Thrones); Princess Rhaenyra attends a funeral, Princess Rhaenyra defends her children, Princess Rhaenyra bleeds (again) at a royal wedding.
Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt, Georgia O’Keefe, and other major artists have been revealed to be part of the $1 billion collection of Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen that will be auctioned at Christie’s this fall. News of Allen’s estate coming to auction was first reported in August. The tech mogul, who died in 2018 at the age of 65, was notoriously discreet about his collection. Details of Allen’s art holdings and where the collection would eventually end have long been shrouded in mystery. Now, Christie’s has revealed the top works that will be sold as...
A great, and rare, pleasure in a critic’s life comes when a film that had originally irritated you slowly but surely begins to claw back a bit of space in your opinion, carving out an area in which it can be seen by you with nearly objective eyes, and finally wins you over to its cause. Such was the experience for this reviewer of watching the animated film Unicorn Wars, whose teeth-grinding premise (a platoon of teddy bears goes to war against forest-dwelling unicorns) soon gives way to a pleasingly macabre register, and whose limber animation fleshes out what had...
After shifting the narrative around pregnancy dressing, Rihanna is now on to her next fashion phase: sports fan Rih. Perhaps her head is in her halftime Super Bowl show, but the performer has been enjoying a serious deep dive into football jerseys and promo pullovers of late. Naturally, she’s come out winning.
Investing in a quality fine art photography print with subject matter such as a landscape scene can be a valuable addition to your home. And to be specific, the ‘value’ that we are referring to is not the price tag attached to it, but rather the feelings and emotions you experience when viewing an art piece that speaks to you.
Painter Jess King captures the natural world on canvas, influenced by her life in South Africa and Australia. See more of her art by visiting her website. Residing in beautiful Brisbane has provided me with a world of inspiration. I have been painting and drawing for as long as I...
Since founding Miu Miu in 1992, Miuccia Prada has selected glamorous groups of “Miu Miu girls” to represent the brand. One of her newer faces, Emily Ratajkowski – who walked in the spring/summer 2023 show alongside Bella Hadid and FKA Twigs – has been repping the label by wearing current pieces, including a new nappa leather biker jacket.
