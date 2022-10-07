ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Insider

This week's best Apple deals on Amazon knock up to $400 off Macs, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch & more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Save up to $400 on a wide selection of Apple products this week at Amazon, as the e-commerce giant gears up for itsPrime Early Access Sale.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Apple Watch Series 8 get its very first discount

The Apple Watch Series 8 is already available with a sweet $50 discount on Amazon. Take advantage of the offer, and you can get Apple’s latest smartwatch for as low as $349. Apple products are rarely discounted within a month of their release. And this is the first time the Apple Watch Series 8 is seeing a discount after its launch.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Best Apple Watch Ultra bands: Rugged and ready for adventure

From the three bands Apple designed especially for the chunky Apple Watch Ultra to several other worthy options, you have plenty to choose from when it comes to a rugged band that can handle whatever you throw at it and Apple’s toughest timepiece. In our roundup below, we cover...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) vs. Chromecast with Google TV: What's the difference?

The Chromecast with Google TV is an easy-to-recommend streaming device that clocks in at a very reasonable price point of $50. But Google's added a new option to the mix: the Chromecast with Google TV (HD), a physically identical device that drops that already reasonable price even lower to $30. If you haven't been following the Chromecast saga very closely, it might not be immediately clear what's different between the two devices. Worry not, though — we're breaking it down right here.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Google Bets Big On Pixel 7 Phones To Take On Apple And Samsung — Reportedly Looking At 'Largest-Ever Launch Order'

Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google is reportedly preparing for its "largest-ever launch order" for mobile phones, following the release of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. What Happened: Google launched the next-generation Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on Thursday. Following the launch, Google has asked its suppliers to produce more than eight million units of its Pixel 7 range, according to Nikkei Asia. Google has also informed suppliers that it aims to double its smartphone sales for 2023 compared to this year, the report said, citing sources.
CELL PHONES
Consumer Reports.org

Google's New Pixel Tablet Could Be the Centerpiece of Your Smart Home

Four years have passed since we last saw a tablet from Google—the 12.3-inch Pixel Slate, which performed quite well in our tests—but the company introduced a brand new Pixel Tablet today, positioning it as a sleek and portable smart home hub. It’ll be a few months before we...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Living with Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus

In 2010, Steve Jobs famously touted four inches as the ideal screen size. “You can’t get your hand around it,” he noted as Android phones were slowly creeping up in size. “No one’s going to buy that.” The following year, Samsung released the first Galaxy Note. The 5.3-inch display elicited downright disgust from some. The first phablet of note was simply too big for pockets and hands.
CELL PHONES
TheDailyBeast

This LG Smart Fridge Is the Tesla of Refrigerators

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.I never thought I would be the type of person with a home full of smart appliances and devices—I’ve lived in un-remodeled 1920s apartment buildings for most of my adult life. In fact, my last two refrigerators were the generic, bland, outdated not-quite-white models that were probably made in the 1990s. This all changed when I moved to Texas into a more contemporary home with updated fixtures *and* with a partner who believes basically everything in our home should be Google and Alexa compatible....
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Google Pixel Watch vs. Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 has a new rival: the Google Pixel Watch. Announced as part of October’s Made by Google event, it brings Google’s streamlined design and software chops to the now-familiar smartwatch. It comes in a sleek, circular, stainless-steel casing; runs on Google’s own Wear OS 3.5; offers health-and fitness-tracking software in partnership with Fitbit; and provides a helpful Emergency SOS feature.
NFL
CNET

The JBL Flip 5 Portable Speaker Is Just $80 Right Now at Amazon (Save $50)

We raved about the JBL Flip 5 speaker when it first came out in 2019 with a price tag of $130, but right now you can nab this impressive speaker for just $80 at Amazon. At $50 off, the Flip 5 is available for just $10 more than the lowest we've ever seen it. This deal is available in over 10 different color options, so be sure to grab the one that best matches your style during this limited-time offer.
ELECTRONICS
daystech.org

Samsung Opens Up Tizen OS To Other TV Brands

Samsung is opening up the Tizen OS to different TV manufacturers. It has introduced licensing partnerships with ODM (Original Development Manufacturing) firms comparable to Atmaca, HKC, and Tempo to make Tizen-powered good TVs for manufacturers like Akai, Bauhn, Linsar, Sunny, Vispera, Axen, and extra. Products have already began hitting markets and can step by step increase in availability within the coming months.
ELECTRONICS

