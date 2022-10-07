ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Soars 395% as 155 Million Tokens Got Removed Last Week

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
zycrypto.com

Big Eyes Coin, Filecoin and Stepn – Three Underrated Altcoins With Potentials

Bear markets are reputable within any industry that involves buying and selling, as an extended period of extreme market volatility and negative prices. The same applies to the cryptocurrency industry. As one of the most exciting and innovative sectors worldwide, news of the cryptocurrency industry’s longstanding battle with the ongoing bear market is a matter of global interest. Since crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets in the summer, the industry has grappled with the bear market, which has refused to let up. As such, there has been a massive adaptation within the sector, with crypto regulars seeking various unorthodox strategies to stay afloat.
NEWSBTC

Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors rush to buy into Flasko (FLSK) final stage one presale

Some people say that cryptocurrency investments are now dead, but it is not so in reality. It is all about finding the right investment opportunity and getting the most out of it. Back in the day, Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) were quite popular among cryptocurrency investors. These cryptocurrencies delivered amazing returns to them as well. However, the investors who invested in Solana and Shiba Inu are now looking forward to getting their hands on Flasko.
u.today

Terra USTC Surges 37% in Hours as Trading Volume Spikes 1,319%, What's Happening

zycrypto.com

LBank Exchange Named The “Most Trusted Crypto Exchange” At Asia’s Premier Event

At the CryptoExpo Dubai 2022 event, LBank, a major cryptocurrency exchange, was recognized as the “Most Trusted Crypto Exchange”. The largest two-day event in the MENA attracted over 1000 attendees and over 100 exhibitors, and LBank showed off at it. Visitors who stopped by the LBank team’s enticing booth saw firsthand the range of cryptocurrency services provided by the rapidly expanding exchange.
u.today

Bullish on Bitcoin Now, David Gokhshtein Says, Here's Possible Reason

Fortune

Binance gets hacked: What it means for the crypto industry

When it rains, it pours. Just when things were starting to look up for the crypto industry comes news that Binance, the world’s biggest exchange, suffered a major hack on Thursday night. The details are still trickling out, but the short version is that a hacker was able to exploit a so-called bridge and help themselves to 2 million of Binance’s native BNB tokens. Those are worth around $560 million, though Binance is suggesting it may be able to claw much of it back.
EWN

Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Helping Justin Sun Purchase Huobi Global

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried denied reports that he helped Tron founder Justin Sun acquire crypto exchange Huobi Global. Reporter Wu Blockchain published the report alleging that Sun acquired the exchange. Wu Blockhain said that Justin Sun was a core investor in About Capital Management, which has a majority stake in...
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Jumps 14%, Hitting All-Time High

It's now harder than ever to mine Bitcoin. Bitcoin miners have been dealt another blow as the network’s difficulty rose 14% to a new all-time high of 35.6 trillion on Monday. Bitcoin mining difficulty is an expression of how many hashes, or guesses, a miner needs to produce the...
