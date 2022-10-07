Read full article on original website
Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of October?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Soars 395% as 155 Million Tokens Got Removed Last Week
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
zycrypto.com
Big Eyes Coin, Filecoin and Stepn – Three Underrated Altcoins With Potentials
Bear markets are reputable within any industry that involves buying and selling, as an extended period of extreme market volatility and negative prices. The same applies to the cryptocurrency industry. As one of the most exciting and innovative sectors worldwide, news of the cryptocurrency industry’s longstanding battle with the ongoing bear market is a matter of global interest. Since crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets in the summer, the industry has grappled with the bear market, which has refused to let up. As such, there has been a massive adaptation within the sector, with crypto regulars seeking various unorthodox strategies to stay afloat.
zycrypto.com
Can Big Eyes Coin Become The Most Anticipated Coin After Polygon And Cosmos?
The cryptocurrency market has grown significantly in the past years, and we’ve seen several new projects launch with the prospect of being the next big thing. However, a tiny percentage of these coins end up being advantageous. The bear market in 2022 is still in full swing, making it more challenging to make worthwhile decisions.
NEWSBTC
Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors rush to buy into Flasko (FLSK) final stage one presale
Some people say that cryptocurrency investments are now dead, but it is not so in reality. It is all about finding the right investment opportunity and getting the most out of it. Back in the day, Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) were quite popular among cryptocurrency investors. These cryptocurrencies delivered amazing returns to them as well. However, the investors who invested in Solana and Shiba Inu are now looking forward to getting their hands on Flasko.
u.today
Terra USTC Surges 37% in Hours as Trading Volume Spikes 1,319%, What's Happening
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Buys By Whales Gathers Pace With Almost $1 Billion Worth Of BTC Accumulated In 9 Days
Bitcoin (BTC) whales have been on their longest “sustained” accumulation streak since May, adding 46,173 BTC (worth around $929 million) to their holdings since September 27. According to crypto market sentiment analysis platform Santiment, who first pointed out the data, such market activity among wallets that hold between...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin ‘Rainbow Chart’ Looking At Possible $600,000 Price For BTC By October 2024
Bitcoin is often compared to gold, and this comparison may not be far off. According to a Bitcoin Rainbow chart, investors that hold onto BTC over the next two years may reap humongous gains – much like folklore’s pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. The...
zycrypto.com
XRP Flashes Ultra-Bullish Signal As Cardano’s Hoskinson Throws Weight Behind Ripple In SEC Case
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano’s founder, has stated that he believes XRP is a Commodity and not a Security giving some nuance on his stand in the SEC vs Ripple case after being pressured by some XRP adherents. “I’ve always taken a position that most layer 1 protocols aren’t securities,” Charles...
bitcoinist.com
The Next Big Cryptocurrency Altcoins to Buy in 2022: Shiba Inu, Big Eyes Coin, And Stellar
Cryptocurrency prices have consistently climbed over the last several years due to how simple and secure blockchain technology is. The market is currently focused on the daily introduction of a new cryptocurrency, as well as appealing features such as trading, NFTs, and so on. When it comes to cryptocurrency investing,...
zycrypto.com
LBank Exchange Named The “Most Trusted Crypto Exchange” At Asia’s Premier Event
At the CryptoExpo Dubai 2022 event, LBank, a major cryptocurrency exchange, was recognized as the “Most Trusted Crypto Exchange”. The largest two-day event in the MENA attracted over 1000 attendees and over 100 exhibitors, and LBank showed off at it. Visitors who stopped by the LBank team’s enticing booth saw firsthand the range of cryptocurrency services provided by the rapidly expanding exchange.
u.today
Bullish on Bitcoin Now, David Gokhshtein Says, Here's Possible Reason
Binance gets hacked: What it means for the crypto industry
When it rains, it pours. Just when things were starting to look up for the crypto industry comes news that Binance, the world’s biggest exchange, suffered a major hack on Thursday night. The details are still trickling out, but the short version is that a hacker was able to exploit a so-called bridge and help themselves to 2 million of Binance’s native BNB tokens. Those are worth around $560 million, though Binance is suggesting it may be able to claw much of it back.
dailyhodl.com
Sentiment Heavily Bearish on Solana, Tron and One More Ethereum Rival, Says Analytics Firm – But There’s a Catch
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says many are bearish on Solana (SOL), Tron (TRX) and Binance Coin (BNB), which might signal a bottom is near. According to Santiment, heavy bearish sentiment is sometimes a signal for an imminent upswing in price. “We’re in a spot now where several cryptocurrencies are seeing...
Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Helping Justin Sun Purchase Huobi Global
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried denied reports that he helped Tron founder Justin Sun acquire crypto exchange Huobi Global. Reporter Wu Blockchain published the report alleging that Sun acquired the exchange. Wu Blockhain said that Justin Sun was a core investor in About Capital Management, which has a majority stake in...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Tough Week for Layer 1 as Solana, BNB Chain Suffer Outages; Bitcoin Trades Flat as October Doldrums Continue
Prices: Bitcoin and other cryptos have yet to receive much inspiration in what has historically been a strong month. Insights: Layer 1 protocols Solana and BNB had a difficult week, reminding crypto observers that they are not yet ready to challenge Ethereum. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Jumps 14%, Hitting All-Time High
It's now harder than ever to mine Bitcoin. Bitcoin miners have been dealt another blow as the network’s difficulty rose 14% to a new all-time high of 35.6 trillion on Monday. Bitcoin mining difficulty is an expression of how many hashes, or guesses, a miner needs to produce the...
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Analyst Pinpoints Window for Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom, Claims Ethereum (ETH) Is Meeting Resistance
A widely followed crypto trader is looking at historical Bitcoin (BTC) bull markets to carve out a window for the bear market bottom. Pseudonymous digital assets analyst Rekt Capital tells their 329,000 Twitter followers that it has been over 300 days since the BTC’s November 2021 peak. “When BTC...
