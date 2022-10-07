Bear markets are reputable within any industry that involves buying and selling, as an extended period of extreme market volatility and negative prices. The same applies to the cryptocurrency industry. As one of the most exciting and innovative sectors worldwide, news of the cryptocurrency industry’s longstanding battle with the ongoing bear market is a matter of global interest. Since crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets in the summer, the industry has grappled with the bear market, which has refused to let up. As such, there has been a massive adaptation within the sector, with crypto regulars seeking various unorthodox strategies to stay afloat.

