Read full article on original website
Related
Marva Hicks dead at 66: Star Trek, The Lion King and Babylon 5 star dies
AWARD-WINNING actor and singer Marva Hicks has tragically passed away at 66, her family has announced. The Broadway star, who was known for stage performances in The Lion King and Motown, died in New York City on Saturday. A statement announcing her death says that Hicks, born in Virginia, was...
Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz musician who became a pop star, dies
Lewis' career included crossover pop hits such as 'The "In" Crowd' and 'Hang On Sloopy,' as well as compositions for the ballet and hosting a TV show.
'Losing $1 Million a Month': Broadway's Longest-Running Show Is Closing
The Phantom of the Opera will take its final curtain call in February 2023.
Guest Ensemble Recital Sept. 25 at Western Illinois University
The Western Illinois University School of Music will present a Guest Ensemble Recital at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 in the College of Fine Arts and Communication (COFAC) Recital Hall. The ensemble Newphonia, comprised of Katherine Pracht Phares, mezzo-soprano; Claudia Aizaga, flute; David Munro, oboe; Sandy Coursey, piano and Adam...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
Watch the Killers Bring Out Bruce Springsteen at Madison Square Garden
The Killers are currently in the home stretch of their Imploding the Mirage tour, and last night (October 1), they brought out a very special guest at New York’s Madison Square Garden. One Bruce Springsteen joined the Killers onstage during their three-song encore, as Consequence of Sound and Rolling Stone point out. Together, they played classic Springsteen cuts “Born to Run” and “Badlands” as well as “Dustland”—their 2021 collaboration that reworks the Killers’ 2008 Day & Age single “A Dustland Fairytale.” Springsteen and the Killers were also joined onstage by saxophonist and E Street Band member Jake Clemons (nephew of the late Clarence Clemons), who played on all three encore tracks. Watch it all happen below.
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers
(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
1972 Concert Doc ‘Elvis On Tour’ Sees The King Starting To Unravel
45 years since taking his final bow, Elvis Presley is still on our minds. Beloved by many, dismissed by others, often misunderstood, his impact on pop culture and pop music can be debated but never denied. His early recordings were among the first manifestations of rock n’ roll, his breakout success ushered in the teen music market, and his later decline has been a consistent source for comedy and caricature. Recent films, including the 2018 documentary Elvis Presley: The Searcher and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, have tried to rehabilitate his image and explain his importance to generations too young to remember his reign as the so-called “King of Rock N’ Roll.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Music Industry Moves: Steve Kaul Ankles CAA for APA; Adam Lambert Signs With Warner Music U.K.’s EastWest Records
APA has announced that music industry veteran agent Steve Kaul has joined the company in the role of senior vice president, global music, it was announced on Oct. 6. “We have great respect for Steve and have actually tried to bring him to APA for many years now going all the way back his days at The Agency Group and we are excited he now is with us and will lend a great deal of expertise and leadership to our Nashville operation,” said Jim Gosnell, CEO of APA and by Bruce Solar, head of music, who worked with Kaul at...
Ed Weiss, radio DJ who revolutionized Beach music world, dies at 80.
Ed Weiss, a longtime radio DJ credited with helping to bring Beach music into the mainstream, died at home Saturday night, his wife posted on Facebook. Weiss, better known by his on-air name “Charlie Brown” (a 1959 hit by the R&B group The Coasters) was 80. His radio show, “On The Beach,” was syndicated on about 40 stations across the Southeast, making him one of the most well-known voices in Beach music radio.
dctheaterarts.org
‘TINA – The Tina Turner Musical’ at the National takes you to a rock concert
Sensory overload. Spectacular. Breathtaking. Those were my impressions of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical. With a book by Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar, and Kees Prins, the show revolves around thunder-voiced Tina Turner, aka Anna Mae Bullock, and terrible-tempered music legend Ike Turner. With Director Phyllida Lloyd at the helm, several moving parts came together to create a rousing crowd-pleaser.
Comments / 0