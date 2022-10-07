APA has announced that music industry veteran agent Steve Kaul has joined the company in the role of senior vice president, global music, it was announced on Oct. 6. “We have great respect for Steve and have actually tried to bring him to APA for many years now going all the way back his days at The Agency Group and we are excited he now is with us and will lend a great deal of expertise and leadership to our Nashville operation,” said Jim Gosnell, CEO of APA and by Bruce Solar, head of music, who worked with Kaul at...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO