Horizon City, TX

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso Police Need Help Finding Hit & Run Driver

An El Paso motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening and police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck him during the accident. Sunday evening, 38-year-old Martin De la Torre was traveling east on I-10 near Lomaland when, according to an article initially posted by KTSM, he veered left and struck the divider.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

The Central El Paso Hidden Gem for Those Who Absolutely Love Roses

El Pasoans looking to surround themselves with nature without getting out of the city need only pay our Municipal Rose Garden a visit. Although it's been around since 1958, the outdoor amenity is still an undiscovered treasure to many El Pasoans -- even some life-long residents are surprised to learn there is such a beautiful public area within our city limits.
EL PASO, TX
Horizon City, TX
Horizon City, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Share the El Paso Area You Advise Future Movers Not to Move to

Sometimes our curiosity gets the best of us when we scroll through social media. By that, I mean you read something that is asking for other opinions on a certain topic. The other day I was scrolling through Facebook and came across something on the Facebook page for Stuff To Do In Dallas regarding someone moving. A person was going to move to Dallas, Texas, and wanted to know what area NOT to move to.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso Loses Another Local Favorite as Fat Bun Hamburgers Closes

El Paso has lost another local favorite as it has been announced that Fat Bun Hamburgers, located at 1765 Lee Trevino, has closed down. The announcement came as somewhat as a shock to some, mainly because it was a quite announcement. Over on the Foodies of El Paso, TX and Surrounding Areas, someone mentioned that Fat Bun was closed and there appeared to be a sign saying the location would soon be home to "Taqueria La Mina". You can see that post here.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Some El Pasoans Aren’t Thrilled About Volunteer Weeding

You don't have to drive for very long in El Paso these days before you encounter an ugly sight. And no -- I'm not talking about construction. Ever since the monsoon rains started falling, the weeds started growing...and they haven't stopped. That's generally where the El Paso Streets & Maintenance Department comes to the rescue. Or so we thought.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas.

