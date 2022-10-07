Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
WAYNE SIMMONDS CALLS OUT TORONTO JOURNALIST, 'YOU'VE BEEN WARNED'
Earlier today, Toronto-based journalist Steve Simmons published an article asserting one of the worst takes of all-time, and -- shocker -- he got blown up over the internet for it. One of sports' media's most...er, polarizing...figures, Simmons knows just how to ruffle all of the feathers and does so with...
markerzone.com
OILERS SWAP PROSPECTS IN MINOR DEAL WITH BLUES
The Edmonton Oilers announced on Sunday morning that they have acquired Klim Kostin from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Dmitri Samorukov. This trade will result in a change of scenery for both Kostin and Samorukov, who are talented prospects that have yet to make a major impact with their organizations. Kostin is the more experienced of the two, having suited up for 46-career NHL games. The first-round pick (31st overall) from the 2017 draft will hope to carve out a more regular role for himself as a member of the Oilers.
markerzone.com
FULL WAIVERS LIST - OCTOBER 7
Teams are cutting their rosters down to size in preparation for the 2022-23 season, which means we have players getting cut and placed on waivers. Most waived players thus far have cleared with a select few getting scooped up by competitors. Everyone from yesterday's group cleared, but I have a feeling that might not be the case tomorrow.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023
While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
sneakernews.com
Brown Suedes And Navy Nylons Merge For The Latest Nike Air Max 90
As we venture further into the Fall 2022 calendar, it’s been made crystal clear that the Nike Air Max 90 isn’t going anywhere any time soon with just as many upcoming offerings being announced as this past summer. Employing dominant shaggy suede overlays, the latest textile construction of the Air Max cushioned silhouette signals the turn in seasons.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “True Blue” Is Expected To Release January 2023
Despite an increase in the number of reports that the Air Jordan 1 is “sitting” at retailers, the silhouette continues to form an important part of the NIKE, Inc. lineup of products. Ahead of the year’s end, an in-hand look at the sneaker in a compelling “True Blue” colorway has surfaced.
sneakernews.com
“Black/Grey” Pairing Creates A Covert Aesthetic For The Nike Air Trainer 1
Currently enjoying its 35th anniversary, the Bo Jackson-endorsed Nike Air Trainer 1 has partaken in a duo of Travis Scott collaborations alongside a full slate of heritage-filled offerings. Bringing the tonal spectrum back to more simplified combinations, the latest proposition of the Tinker Hatfield design employs a stealthy aesthetic fit with a three-tone medley.
sneakernews.com
This Jordan Two Trey Boasts A Slick Black/Grey Gradient
Did this upcoming Jordan Two Trey inadvertently hint at an upcoming Air Jordan 11 style?. The Two Trey silhouette is the latest in Jordan Brand’s efforts to mash up a variety of Air Jordans, usually from the epic Tinker Hatfield that overlapped with most of MJ’s Chicago Bulls days. That would be the AJ3 through the AJ15, with many styles from that range sprinkled into the Two Trey design. One such detail that stands out without effort is the patent leather mudguard from the Air Jordan 11, and this upcoming black/grey release introduces a new coor-blocking style that has never been seen before on the AJ11 or any of its variations.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Jumpman Team 2 “Chicago” Reappears Ahead Of 25th Anniversary
To the uninformed, models like the Jordan Jumpman Team 2 may seem like modern-day “cash grabs” for #23’s eponymous label. These styles, however, are rooted in performance basketball heritage and helped Team Jumpman expand its legacy in its early days. Recently, the Air Jordan 13-inspired silhouette emerged...
hypebeast.com
Nike Reveals an Exclusive DT96-Inspired Cleat PE for Kyler Murray
The NFL season is four weeks in, and it’s already been jam-packed with nail-biting endings, insane one-handed touchdown catches and a plethora of hit stick tackle highlights. One way that footwear brands tend to chime in on all of the gridiron action is by generating special PE makeups for its athletes. Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers and Jordan Brand’s most recent signee was spotted rocking a special pair of Dior x Air Jordan-inspired 1 cleats, and now Kyler Murray is making some noise with his 1 of 1.
NFL・
TMZ.com
Sonny Vaccaro Says Victor Wembanyama Could Get Unprecedented 'Blank Check' Shoe Deal
Sonny Vaccaro -- the man who famously helped Nike sign Michael Jordan back in the day -- says if he were still in the shoe brand industry ... he could see Victor Wembanyama getting an unprecedented sneaker deal that could include "a blank check." Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 center from France,...
NBA・
sneakernews.com
The Iconic “Black/Cement” Lands On The Jordan Zion 2
In many of Jordan Brand’s current roster of signature shoes, the past has certainly informed the future. The Zion 2 is an indication of utilizing cherished elements of the past with modern technology, a direction all the more apparent when classic OG colorways are being used. Seen here in...
markerzone.com
CANUCKS AND BLACKHAWKS MAKE LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TRADE
The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenseman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second-round pick. The Canucks just got another injury report today, saying Tyler Myers will miss about a month. Needing both blue-line support and cap space, they moved Dickinson and his $2.65 million cap hit for a defender.
sneakernews.com
Black And Crimson Color In The Nike Air Max 95 “Multi-Swoosh”
The Nike Air Max 95 is helping usher in the Fall/Winter with a drove of simple, inline colorways. And for its latest, the silhouette has hidden the “Multi-Swoosh” pattern amidst a range of solid-colored panels. Besides the pops of Crimson, which mark the embroidered Swoosh and adjacent branding,...
Michael Jordan's agent reveals how Chicago Bulls icon turned down mega deals
Michael Jordan turned down a lot of money at several points of his illustrious career
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CLAIMS FORMER JETS' THIRD ROUNDER OFF WAIVERS
The Montreal Canadiens have claimed right-shot defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets. Kovacevic, 25, was selected 74th overall by Winnipeg in 2017 after the defender posted 19 points in 36 games during his freshman season at Merrimack College. He would finish with 54 points in total over 101 NCAA games.
sneakernews.com
Shades Of Olive Ground This Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t in the midst of a milestone anniversary like some of its counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, the Sergio Lozano-designed silhouette emerged in a fall-appropriate ensemble laden with...
markerzone.com
FLAMES MAKE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING HEAD COACH DARRYL SUTTER
The Calgary Flames announced today that the club has extended head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year extension:. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner, Sutter was everything the Flames needed when he was hired, and he has delivered fully. Sutter rides into 2022-23 with a 65-36-11 record since rejoining the Flames (previously coached the Flames from 02-05).
markerzone.com
BUFFALO SABRES NAME 20TH CAPTAIN IN FRANCHISE HISTORY, PLUS ALTERNATES
The Buffalo Sabres have named forward Kyle Okposo the franchise's 20th captain in its history. GM Kevyn Adams offered high praise for Okposo and believes he is the best leader for his young group. Adams and head coach Don Granato opted not to name a captain last year under the belief that the team needed to 'foster an environment' in which, simply put, the kids can be kids.
markerzone.com
DJ SMITH DRESSING ALL OF HIS AVAILABLE ENFORCERS AGAINST MONTREAL SATURDAY NIGHT
Two nights ago, Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith suggested the Montreal Canadiens made a point of targeting his star players. That game featured a fight between Ottawa's Austin Watson and Montreal's Arber Xhekaj. DJ Smith also said that his lineup tonight would reflect his words, and he is not...
