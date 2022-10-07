ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

What are the 8 hallmarks of cancer?

Cancer is a large group of diseases that causes cells to grow out of control. Researchers are working to develop a list of hallmarks of cancer that distinguish cancer cells from normal cells. There is. of cancer symptoms that all people with cancer share. In fact, many people with cancer...
Is it possible to detect oral cancer early?

A dentist may detect oral cancer during a routine dental checkup. If they suspect abnormalities in the oral cavity, they may refer the person to a doctor or cancer specialist for more tests. the tongue, lips, gums, palate, teeth, and inside lining of the cheeks. If a person develops cancer...
What’s causing the alarming rise in cancer for adults under 50?

Cancer is a life-altering condition, especially if you’re diagnosed when most of your life lies ahead of you. Luckily, just 9% of the nearly 2 million new cases of cancer each year occur in people 45 or younger. However, according to a recent study published in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology, that proportion is unfortunately increasing.
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?

High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
Q and A: Does cancer increase my risk for a blood clot?

I am 48 and am being treated for metastatic breast cancer. Despite my diagnosis, I live a fairly normal life, am physically active and strive to optimize my health from a noncancer standpoint. An acquaintance who works in health care advised that I should watch closely for blood clots and be monitored. What is the risk of developing a blood clot, and how can I minimize my chances? How will I know if I have one?
Are Uterine Fibroids Cancerous?

A fibroid is a very common, noncancerous tumor that grows in the uterus. They can be tiny or very large, and it’s possible to have several fibroids at once. Fibroids frequently grow without causing any symptoms or requiring any treatment. But in rare cases, a mass in the uterus...
Alzheimer's: Surprising risk factors and what you can do to help

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, a devastating brain disease. It’s the most common form of dementia. Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s. By age 65, 1 in 5 women will develop Alzheimer’s. "I forgot so many words in...
Liver cancer: excess alcohol and other risk factors

The liver is one of Organs most important organs in the body. The organ removes toxins from the blood and regulates chemical levels. It excretes a product called bile that helps digest fat. The liver produces clotting factors and stores sugar that the body uses for energy. Poor liver health...
How Gene Editing Can Help Treat Skin Cancer

Scientists have explained how 90 percent of advanced-stage melanomas (skin cancers) break through the blood-brain barrier and cause metastases in the brain. The research, conducted in collaboration with scientists and physicians from Tel Aviv University, the U.S. National Institutes of Health, Johns Hopkins University, and the University of Lisbon, found that the spread of the metastases could be delayed.
Predicting Atrial Fibrillation After Lung Cancer Irradiation

Researchers, led by Kyung Hwan Kim, MD, PhD, sought to determine the incidence of atrial fibrillation following thoracic irradiation in patients with lung cancer, as well as potential predictive cardiovascular risk factors. In their study, published in JAMA Oncology, the authors reported that incidental irradiation of the sinoatrial node (SAN) could drive development of atrial fibrillation and increased mortality.
