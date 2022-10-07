Read full article on original website
OBITUARIES: Lindmark, M. Herring, J. Herring, Kihlmire, Dufficy
Richard A. Lindmark (1931 – 2022) PALATINE BRIDGE—Richard Arthur Lindmark, 91, of Sharon Springs passed away at the Palatine Nursing Home, October 8, 2022. Born May 3, 1931 in Brooklyn, he was the son of Edythe and Ernest Lindmark. He served in the United States Marines from 1951...
Farmworker overtime now in Hochul’s hands
GHENT—State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon has accepted the recommendations of the Farm Laborers Wage Board regarding a lower overtime threshold. As a result, farm workers in New York State hope to receive overtime after 40 hours of work per week, down from 60 hours. The new rules will be phased in over the next 10 years if approved by the governor.
OBITUARIES: Lardizabal, Tullar
Solita Lardizabal (1936 – 2022) JERSEY CITY, NJ—Solita Lardizabal, 86, of Jersey City, NJ, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at her home. Born April 22, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Isosceles Santos Pascual and Leonara Robles (Figueroa). She is survived by: five children, Michael,...
