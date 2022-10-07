GHENT—State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon has accepted the recommendations of the Farm Laborers Wage Board regarding a lower overtime threshold. As a result, farm workers in New York State hope to receive overtime after 40 hours of work per week, down from 60 hours. The new rules will be phased in over the next 10 years if approved by the governor.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO