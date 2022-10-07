ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

City warning residents of vandalism at park

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Greene County city wants you to be mindful of any acts of vandalism following a recent case at one park. The Paragould Arkansas Parks Facebook page posted images of an incident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Harmon Park. They said multiple people were involved and fled the scene.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Family Council speaks out on opposition over marijuana measure

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group wanting to put a stop to voters deciding on a measure to permit recreational marijuana use in Arkansas is speaking out on their opposition. Family Council Action Committee made a stop in Jonesboro on Friday, Oct. 7 ahead of the November ballot to discuss a variety of issues.
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
Jonesboro, AR
Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Government
Jonesboro, AR
Government
actionnews5.com

Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Large presence of law enforcement in Region 8 town

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A large presence of law enforcement was reported in Brookland Sunday. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department and Brookland Police Department were at a home on Jody Cove around 1 p.m. Sunday. A KAIT reporter spoke with neighbors near the area that stated they heard gunshots...
BROOKLAND, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Stem Education#Edu#Franken Stem Fun#The A State Museum#Digital
neareport.com

Woman murdered, one in custody in West Memphis

A murder investigation had one person in custody Saturday in West Memphis. At 1:15 AM on Saturday, October 8, West Memphis officers responded to the 1600 block of Scottwood Street in reference to a person being shot. Officers located a black female in the driver’s seat in a grey Kia Optima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS was called to the scene, but she did not survive their injuries.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
KTLO

Izard County man charged with burglary of heirloom jewelry

An Izard County man is facing burglary, theft and criminal trespassing charges after being observed on security camera footage entering a locked residence. According to the probable cause affidavit 42-year-old Brian Lynn Latore of Mount Pleasant, had entered the master bedroom and had stolen several valuable heirloom rings from a jewelry box. After reviewing the security camera footage, the victim was immediately able to identify the suspect as Latore.
IZARD COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy