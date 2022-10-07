Read full article on original website
‘Tan is a tad too dark:’ Pageant judge leaves critique on biracial girl
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman is speaking up after she said her biracial child was criticized for her complexion. Four-year-old Charleigh Bullock of Caraway has been competing in pageants since she was 6 months old. Her mom, Amber Fletcher, said she loves dressing up and getting her makeup done.
City warning residents of vandalism at park
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Greene County city wants you to be mindful of any acts of vandalism following a recent case at one park. The Paragould Arkansas Parks Facebook page posted images of an incident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Harmon Park. They said multiple people were involved and fled the scene.
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
Family Council speaks out on opposition over marijuana measure
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group wanting to put a stop to voters deciding on a measure to permit recreational marijuana use in Arkansas is speaking out on their opposition. Family Council Action Committee made a stop in Jonesboro on Friday, Oct. 7 ahead of the November ballot to discuss a variety of issues.
actionnews5.com
Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
Large presence of law enforcement in Region 8 town
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A large presence of law enforcement was reported in Brookland Sunday. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department and Brookland Police Department were at a home on Jody Cove around 1 p.m. Sunday. A KAIT reporter spoke with neighbors near the area that stated they heard gunshots...
Arkansas Chick-Fil-A employees fired after viral video sparks backlash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG)– A shocking viral video that appears to show a West Memphis Chick-Fil-A employee spitting in a bowl of chicken batter has left some customers disgusted. The video appears to show one employee filming another as he sticks his face in a batter bowl and spits in it. The video has since […]
How a national pardon for small marijuana crimes affects Arkansas inmates
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposal from the nation’s leader is set to have an impact on crime across the country, and Arkansas law enforcement is taking notice. On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Joe Biden took the first major step towards decriminalizing marijuana by pardoning all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
TENANT TROUBLE: Woman searches for a new home after falling victim to renters scam
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One woman is left looking for a new place to call home after being taken advantage of. “We just in, oh, I was in shock,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified, after becoming a victim of what she is calling a scam by squatters.
neareport.com
Woman murdered, one in custody in West Memphis
A murder investigation had one person in custody Saturday in West Memphis. At 1:15 AM on Saturday, October 8, West Memphis officers responded to the 1600 block of Scottwood Street in reference to a person being shot. Officers located a black female in the driver’s seat in a grey Kia Optima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS was called to the scene, but she did not survive their injuries.
Jail time for Arkansas woman accused of misusing VA funds intended for injured vet spouse
Brandi Goldman, 49, of Jonesboro, was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison on Oct. 4 by a federal judge for misusing hundreds of thousands of dollars meant for her injured veteran husband.
KTLO
Izard County man charged with burglary of heirloom jewelry
An Izard County man is facing burglary, theft and criminal trespassing charges after being observed on security camera footage entering a locked residence. According to the probable cause affidavit 42-year-old Brian Lynn Latore of Mount Pleasant, had entered the master bedroom and had stolen several valuable heirloom rings from a jewelry box. After reviewing the security camera footage, the victim was immediately able to identify the suspect as Latore.
