I’m a laundry expert, there’s an easy way to save money with every load… and you’re using fabric softener wrong too

By Rianne Ison
The US Sun
 2 days ago
DO you feel like you’re constantly putting on a new load of washing, and need to think of ways to save the cash you’re spending on each cycle?

A laundry expert has come to your aid, as they’ve revealed their top tips on how you can slash your washing machine bill each year.

In the latest episode of Channel 5 series Secrets Of Your Supermarket Shop, presenter Alexis Conran met with Dr Kyle Grant, who is the founder of laundry service, Oxwash.

As the two came face to face, Dr Grant told Alexis, who co-hosts the consumer show alongside Angellica Bell, discovered more about his cost-cutting ways as he said he wants to revolutionise the laundry business.

Dr Grant, who has created an environmentally-friendly laundry service, explained that one of the best ways to cut down on price is to simply decrease the temperature on your machine.

After their chat, Alexis explained to viewers: “Putting your wash on cold is fine for lightly soiled clothes.

“Switching from 40 degrees to 30 degrees saves 38% energy per year, cutting £13 off the yearly bill.

“Going down to 20 degrees saves 62% or a whopping £24.”

The other big benefit of washing at a much lower temperature is that you don’t have to separate your whites from your colours, therefore cutting down on the amount of loads you need to do.

The laundry expert explained: “A lot of dyes and pigments that exist on fabrics typically only start to come out at higher temperatures.

“As long as you’re washing at low temperatures, you don’t really need to split.”

Dr Grant also lifted the lid on why people have been using fabric softener when they really don’t need to.

He said: “Fabric conditioner or softener is an additive added to the final rinse of the process.

“It adds that really nice soft texture to your clothing, and the lovely floral fragrance or cotton soft, whatever it is that takes your fancy.

“People love that dopamine hit and fast-moving consumer goods brands have learnt to dial into that with the product.

Putting your wash on cold is fine for lightly soiled clothes

“It actually evolved back in the day when washing machines were first invented and detergents that are added to clean and remove stains were so harsh that the items came out feeling very papery.

“Nowadays, the technology that’s available to clean clothes has come along leaps and bounds, and pretty much made softener or conditioner obsolete.”

The laundry pro and Alexis then went through the clothing that does require fabric softener – and Alexis was shocked to discover that there was just ONE out of five.

Linen shirts, baby clothes, sports clothes and even towels were all items that Dr Grant maintained didn’t need the conditioner, with many other clothing care labels saying not to use conditioners. Meanwhile, only the wax jacket got the thumbs up when it came to softener.

Likening it to “cling film wrapping yourself in your clothes”, Dr Grant also shared that softener shouldn’t be used on baby clothing for another important reason.

He explained: “A lot of the additives that are inside fabric conditioners are incredibly flammable.

“And obviously it’s very unsafe to wrap your young one in a flammable, chemical substance, so that’s definitely a no.”

While he said towels also won’t benefit from softener because of, ironically, the smell that could linger.

He said: “Typically we use towels after we’ve had a shower, bath or even the gym.”

“Fabric conditioner also sets odours inside of fabrics so that the next time you use the towel, you get a nice whiff of that odour, rather than the meadow fresh.”

It's pretty much made softener or conditioner obsolete

Instead, Dr Grant then said there’s a kitchen cupboard essential that will do the trick just as well, and will cost considerably less than softener, which is between £1.15 and £15.15.

He revealed: “It’s kind of basic, and everyone will have it in their kitchen drawer somewhere – it’s white vinegar.

“Typically, vinegar’s an incredible cleaning agent because it dissolves a lot of things, whether it’s dirt, grime, oil, any deposits that end up on your clothes.

“Adding vinegar into your final rinse, let’s say two or three tablespoons’ worth, will strip away any of those deposits.

“It feels much more breathable, much softer, and without those nasty additives.”

Secrets Of Your Supermarket Shop is available to watch on My5 now and continues Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 5

The expert said white vinegar could work better than fabric softener Credit: Getty
Alexis and Angellica are on hand to help viewers tuning in at home with some helpful hacks

The US Sun

