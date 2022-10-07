Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested, weapons seized in Sullivan County
MONTICELLO – Two of the suspects arrested in the September 26 multi-state drug conspiracy investigation and takedown were apprehended by he Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. The operation, that included execution of 17 search warrants in Orange County, New York, Pike County Pennsylvania, and Sussex County, New Jersey, originated...
WNYT
Man convicted of criminal possession of a weapon
A 19-year old man has been found guilty in a shots fired incident in Albany. Amir McFadden was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon. This is in connection with an incident in July of 2021 that happened in the area of Orange and Robin Streets. Police say McFadden had...
Albany man convicted in East Capitol Park stabbing case
An Albany man has been found guilty after a jury trial in connection with a stabbing in East Capitol Park. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said Alexander Contompasis, 39, was convicted of all charges in a five-count indictment.
WNYT
Man found guilty for 1st Degree Manslaughter
A man has been found guilty of manslaughter, in what the District Attorney calls a love triangle gone wrong. Joseph Dominguez-Carle was found guilty today of first degree manslaughter after a nearly two week trial. Dominguez-Carle stabbed Michael McMahon to death in January of 2020. The D.A. Says the two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Schenectady residents arrested for drugs, ghost gun
Two adults were sharing the residence with a minor at the time of arrest. The minor has been sent to stay with another family tonight. Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham are currently in the custody of U.S. marshals. Williams was already on parole for a 2018 conviction for criminal sale...
Albany PD convicts teen involved in 2021 gun incident
Albany County District Attorney announced on October 7, Amir McFadden, 19 of Albany was convicted of a crime regarding a gun incident back in July 2021.
WNYT
Pittsfield crash under investigation
A Pittsfield man is facing another OUI charge after crashing into an apartment building. This all happened Friday afternoon. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, 72-year-old Arthur Roger Junior veered off the road and hit the building on Fourth Street. Police say Rogers’ license was suspended at...
State police are seeking the man they say was involved in a burglary in Litchfield County
In a photo released by police, the suspect is wearing a mask, but police say they hope the jacket is unique enough that someone may recognize him.
RELATED PEOPLE
Police: Man turns himself in for Ulster County rock assault
David Underhill-Hval turned himself in Wednesday for an assault that happened back on Sept. 3.
Suspects indicted by grand jury in dad's Poughkeepsie hotel shooting death
Two men have been indicted by a grand jury Friday in the fatal shooting of a father visiting his son at Maris College for Family Weekend.
Amsterdam PD arrest three after drug raid
An active and ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics within Amsterdam lead to the arrest of three individuals. The Amsterdam Police Department/ Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday, October 5 at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
WKTV
The death of an infant is being investigated by the Otsego County DA
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. – The Otsego County District Attorney’s office is investigating the death of an infant in Laurens, that happened Tuesday. The baby girl was in her father’s care at the time of the incident, the grandmother of the infant was also in the home. It was either the father or grandmother who called 911.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Man accused of punching puppy in Green Island
A West Virginia man is facing charges, accused of punching a puppy in Green Island. Police say someone called them, claiming a man was caught on video punching a 5-month-old Australian Shepherd. Police say the video shows Jordan France hitting the dog in the head and neck, causing the dog...
Anthony Futia appears in court, facing new charges
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany man accused of striking several pedestrians, killing two people, appeared in court, handcuffed and in a wheelchair. Futia is accused of hitting and killing 38-year-old Jamie Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo in a motorcycle crash. Investigators tell News10 Futia did not have a New York State license when […]
WNYT
Woman of NXIVM victim says Saratoga County D.A. was negligent
The mother of one victim of the NXIVM cult in Saratoga County is putting her support behind District Attorney Karen Heggen’s challenger. Catherine Oxenberg says the NXIVM cult operated in the county for 15 years before federal prosecutors finally acted. She says she is endorsing Michael Phillips for district...
WNYT
Albany man charged in violent incident at Colonie motel
An Albany man is behind bars, after a violent incident in a Colonie motel room. Police say they were called to a room at the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue. There, they say Victor Williams had choked and harassed a victim. That person also had an order of protection against...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Corrections officer accused of DWI, leaving scene
A Schenectady man, who is also a New York State Corrections officer, is facing a DWI charge after police say he attempted to flee an accident scene.
Saugerties PD arrest man after domestic dispute
Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call on Main Street in Saugerties on October 6. The call was allegedly related to a domestic dispute.
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man attempts to escape emergency room
A Cortland man attempted to escape the emergency room after he was arrested in connection to an incident on Homer Avenue Wednesday, according to a city police report. The report noted that Travis M. Hartwick, 31, allegedly assaulted a female victim, while also violating an order of protection in the process.
Smullen wins lawsuit after December 2021 home invasion
Assemblyman Robert Smullen said Friday he was awarded a default judgment in Johnstown City Court for damages to his family home caused by Garrett Subik, 32, of Johnstown.
Comments / 0