ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Thomas Mills | Countering the red wave

By Thomas Mills Politics NC
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hJ59_0iQEr79400

Yesterday, prominent North Carolina Republican political consultant Paul Shumaker released a memorandum to “Interested Parties” with the subject line “The 2022 Red Wave.” It’s the latest missive from the GOP strategist pushing the narrative that Republicans are on the brink of another wave election.

Shumaker is trying to influence political coverage of state as well as offer strategic advice to Republican candidates. Back in September, he warned about the saliency of the Dobbs decision on driving Democratic turnout and urged Republicans to be careful when talking about abortion. Yesterday, his message was essentially James Carville’s mantra in Bill Clinton’s 1992 race: “It’s the economy, stupid.”

Shumaker urges Republicans to stay focused on the economy and points out that it’s the top issue among most voters in a poll he conducted. He notes 52% of respondents to the poll said that the economy is their driving factor and only 38% said it was abortion. Among undecided voters, 60% say it’s the economy while only 24% of them said abortion. He concludes that a Red Wave is still very real as long as Republicans make the final weeks of the campaign about the economy.

Shumaker leaves out mention of age. If the 38% of the respondents who find abortion the most important issue are disproportionately younger, then the issue could give Democrats the boost they need. As Ron Brownstein writes in The Atlantic this morning, the 2018 Democratic wave was driven by voters under 45 years who gave their vote disproportionately to Democrats. For these voters, especially women, abortion could be a driving issue. High turnout could offset any losses to undecided voters who choose based on the economy.

In other and somewhat related news, Axios highlights the spending discrepancy by outside groups in the US Senate race. Republican-allied organizations have spent almost $35 million supporting Ted Budd and Democratic groups have spent less than $8 million on Beasley. Beasley has out-raised Budd and spent earlier than him, but she needs more help from outside sources.

Democrats are spending heavily to pick up an open seat in Pennsylvania and protect incumbents in Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada. They are also spending heavily in Wisconsin trying to take out incumbent Ron Johnson. While Johnson is either a nut job or a cynic, or both, he’s still an incumbent. That money could be spent better in the open seat race in North Carolina.

In reality, Democrats almost certainly have enough to fund the races in both North Carolina and Wisconsin. According to Open Secrets, a staggering $9.3 billion will be spent in federal races this year, compared to $7.1 billion in 2018 and $3.8 billion in 2014. Despite the huge increase in spending, nobody is expanding the playing field.

The political establishment has a huge distribution problem. The vast majority of the money will go into ads chasing a dwindling percentage of aging voters who are still watching network television. The amount of waste in the independent expenditure world is staggering with consultants the big winners and struggling, possibly competitive campaigns the big losers.

In the case of North Carolina, Beasley has done almost everything right. She’s put together a solid organization. She’s outraised her opponent by large sums. Her profile as a distinguished African American woman appeals to two of the groups Democrats need to turn out, women and African Americans. She’s kept the race even, despite being outspent by more than four to one by outside groups.

And yet she’s not being rewarded for her hard work or political savvy. The interest groups are sending the wrong message to future candidates in a state that will continue to be competitive for years to come. If she loses by a handful of votes, we’ll never know what difference a commitment now could make. We also won’t know the impact on critical races down the ballot, including Supreme Court races that may determine the makeup of the Congressional delegation for the remainder of the decade. Ignoring North Carolina is both short-sighted and strategically inept.

Shumaker may be right that red wave is on the horizon. If he is, Democrats are partly to blame. Instead of figuring out how to appeal to a younger, less engaged audience, they are still spending the bulk of their money chasing older voters on television. They should be taking a billion or so dollars putting it into organizing efforts that stay in operation year round. We certainly need to win the small set of swing voters, but we need to drive up turnout among younger voters who are no longer glued to the boob tube.

Thomas Mills is the founder and publisher of PoliticsNC.com. Before beginning PoliticsNC, Thomas spent twenty years as a political and public affairs consultant.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Turned on Trump: Here are the Republicans backing Democrats over MAGA candidates

Despite not appearing on the November ballot, former President Donald Trump has played a major role in the midterm elections by endorsing a slew of Republican candidates. But a number of high-profile Republicans in battleground states have placed their support behind the Democratic candidates opposing some of those Trump-endorsed nominees. It’s not clear what effect, if any, the conflicting endorsements will have, but it does show how the Republican Party has fractured, to some extent, over whether to continue embracing the former president.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Cook Report shifts three more House races toward Democrats

Nonpartisan election analyst Cook Political Report shifted three House races toward Democrats on Wednesday. The group changed Rep. David Schweikert’s (R) reelection contest in Arizona’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District from “lean Republican” to “toss up” and Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s (D) race in a neighboring Arizona district from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters

An army of more than 200 MAGA candidates ready to fight for Donald Trump's agenda is marching into November's midterm races, after a heated primary season that proved the ex-president remains, for the most part, the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Trump has played a heavy hand in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
US News and World Report

‘Pink Wave’ Poised to Upend Republican Midterm Prospects

In Georgia, 6 out of 10 requests for early ballots for the November midterms have come from women. In Michigan, women have out-registered men by more than 8 percentage points since the Supreme Court decision undoing guaranteed abortion rights – and a referendum to enshrine abortion rights in state law garnered nearly 800,000 signatures, a record for any kind of referendum in the state. In Wisconsin, 59% of mail ballot requests for the November elections have come from female voters – a notable hike from the 53% of mail ballots that were requested by Badger State women in 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
Newsweek

Trump Arrives for Michigan Rally Under Pressure

Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Michigan on Saturday night to support his endorsed candidates, who are down in the polls and as he continues facing mounting legal pressure. Trump is expected to speak at the Macomb County Community College Sports & Expo Center in...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
James Carville
Person
Ron Brownstein
The Associated Press

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marjorie Taylor Greene took her seat directly behind Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy, a proximity to power for the firebrand congresswoman that did not go unnoticed, as he unveiled the House GOP’s midterm election agenda in Pennsylvania. Days later, she appeared on stage warming up the crowd for Donald Trump, when the former president rallied voters in Michigan to cast ballots for Republicans, including for control of Congress. Once shunned as a political pariah for her extremist rhetoric, the Georgia congresswoman who spent her first term in the House stripped of institutional power by Democrats is being celebrated by Republicans and welcomed into the GOP fold. If Republicans win the House majority in the November election, Greene is poised to become an influential player shaping the GOP agenda, an agitator with clout. “No. 1, we need to impeach Joe Biden. No. 2, We need to impeach Secretary Mayorkas. And No. 3, we should impeach Merrick Garland,” Greene told The Associated Press outside the U.S. Capitol. Alejandro Mayorkas is the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and Garland the attorney general.
CONGRESS & COURTS
coloradopolitics.com

Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race. "Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Economy#Democrats#Us Senate#Republicans#Gop#Democratic#A Red Wave
Richmond County Daily Journal

John Hood | Republicans aim for supermajorities

RALEIGH — North Carolina has divided government. Its most powerful executive is the Democratic governor, Roy Cooper. Four of the seven justices of the North Carolina Supreme Court are also Democrats. But Republicans enjoy majorities in the General Assembly and Court of Appeals, and hold six of the 10 offices on the Council of State.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Richmond County Daily Journal

D.G. Martin | Hurricane Ian reminded us

Hurricane Ian hit us here in North Carolina last week hard enough to get our attention with its heavy rains and winds. Still all the news stories about Florida’s damage and struggles got us thinking about the many hurricanes that have disrupted our lives and damaged our property. We...
ENVIRONMENT
Richmond County Daily Journal

Tillis, other senators demand explanation for FBI raid on pro-life activist home

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and a group of Senate Republicans demanded an explanation from the Justice Department and FBI for the abnormal and aggressive dawn raid on the home of a pro-life advocate in Pennsylvania last week. The senators include members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has legislative and oversight jurisdiction over the Justice Department, and one of the advocate’s home-state senators.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy