Patrick Mouratoglou believes Novak Djokovic is playing low-rank events to be ready for the Australian Open as the Grand Slam race with Rafael Nadal is his only motivation

Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
"It benefits nobody to have him at 7 in the world when his level hasn’t changed" - Roddick on Djokovic
Andy Roddick reacted to Djokovic winning the Astana Open positively pointing out that his being ranked 7th is not right. Andy Roddick believes that Novak Djokovic's victory at the 2022 Astana Open is good because it benefits nobody when he's ranked 7th. If Wimbledon points had counted, Djokovic would have been ranked much higher, but he was able to accumulate 750 points thanks to his victories in Israel and Kazakhstan, ensuring his qualification for the ATP Finals in Turin.
Tennis-Djokovic cruises past Tsitsipas to win Astana title
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic lifted the Astana Open trophy in Kazakhstan after sealing a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory over third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday. The Serbian Wimbledon champion took his win streak to nine after wrapping up the final in 75 minutes without facing a break point and booked his place at next month's ATP Finals.
Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos
Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
Yardbarker
“They gave me $500 for 7 weeks” - McEnroe remembers pivotal summer that changed his life forever
In an exclusive interview with tennis365, John McEnroe remembered the first time he travelled to Europe in 1976. He was the number one junior in the world, ready to take on the old continent but it was anything but a smooth experience. “I remember the first time I came to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gerard Piqué reportedly stormed off Shakira’s lawyer’s office due to the rocky negotiations
Shakira and Gerard Piqué meet with lawyers on September 15 in Barcelona, Spain. The 45-year-old singer, alongside her attorneys, Pilar Mañé and Diego Muñoz, met with the 35-year-old soccer player, who, according to La Vanguardia, after 30 minutes, walked off the reunion. The publication informed the...
ESPN
17-year-old Alyssa Thompson might be the USWNT's future after her debut vs. England, but there's no rush
Alyssa Thompson remembers getting the text message: U.S. women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski wanted to talk. She could not call him for a few hours, however. It was, after all, a school day. When Thompson finally called Andonovski after her high school classes that day in late September,...
MLS・
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Unhappy News
The United States women's national team was without Alex Morgan during their friendly against England on Friday. Morgan, one of the best goal scorers in soccer history, wasn't too happy watching from home. The legendary USWNT star took to social media to voice her displeasure with an "offside" call against...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour winner SLAMS LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau over "CLUELESS" OWGR comments
Four-time PGA Tour winner Steve Flesch has blasted Bryson DeChambeau after hearing him rant about LIV Golf still not receiving Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. LIV Golf last week announced a new 'strategic alliance' with the Dubai-based MENA Tour in a bid to try and get their tournaments recoginsed by the OWGR.
GOLF・
Comments / 1