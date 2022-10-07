Braves fans were decidedly less than pleased to find out that the first two games of their playoff series with the Philadelphia Phillies were going to be outside of prime time. In addition to the prevailing notion that the Braves are “cursed” in day games, parking at Truist Park during the week in the afternoons is a less than ideal situation and many fans were not pleased that they were not going to be able to watch Game One in particular because it is happening during work hours.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO