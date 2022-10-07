Read full article on original website
Related
batterypower.com
2022 NLDS: Braves vs. Phillies
Atlanta will open things up Tuesday with a 1:07 p.m. start. The Braves have a lot of options, but there isn’t a clear path forward. Can we figure one out in real time?. Orlando Arcia is arguably having his best offensive season to date, but why?. By Sam_Peebles October...
batterypower.com
Daily Hammer Podcast: Spencer Strider Day, Game 1 of the NLDS Has Arrived
The 2022 Postseason has officially arrived for the Braves!. And with it, a familiar foe arrives in Atlanta as the Philadelphia Phillies are the NLDS opponent for the Braves. However, in what has become a wonderful trend for the Braves in 2022, they made sure an off day on Monday carried plenty of excitement as they extended rookie phenom Spencer Strider. The Braves now can potentially keep Strider in Atlanta through 2029, the latest of many young talents the Braves have made sure will stay in Atlanta for the long term.
batterypower.com
Battery Power Podcast Episode 372: An unkind start to the postseason for the Braves
After the long and winding road of the regular season, the Atlanta Braves opened postseason play on Tuesday afternoon. The results were not as desired for the No. 2 seed in the National League, with the Braves falling at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies and digging a 1-0 hole in the best-of-five NLDS matchup.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Braves unable to overcome early deficit, NLDS schedule, more
The Atlanta Braves dropped the opening game of the National League Division Series to the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6. Late inning heroics were not enough to make up for the lackluster pitching and a relatively quiet offense. Max Fried was on the bump, turning in arguably one of his worst starts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
batterypower.com
Battery Power Podcast Episode 371: Previewing the Braves-Phillies NLDS matchup
The Atlanta Braves earned a fifth consecutive NL East title with a fantastic performance in the regular season. That division championship also provided a weekend off for the Braves as the Wild Card round occurred, but the Braves are back in action beginning on Tuesday with the NLDS and a showdown with a familiar foe.
batterypower.com
The reasons behind Orlando Arcia’s offensive breakout
The Atlanta Braves just clinched the National League East for the fifth straight year, and one of the reasons is because of their depth. Orlando Arcia stepped up in a big way when Ozzie Albies went down due to injury and preceded to have arguably the best offensive season of his career.
batterypower.com
Braves sign Spencer Strider to $75M, 6-year deal
The Braves find a way to even make no-baseball off days not boring:. The press release pretty much says it all. Strider was probably going to be a free agent after the 2027 season, so this extension grabs an extra year, and includes a club option. While the Braves await...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Freddie Freeman sends Atlanta to the NLCS with homer off Josh Hader
1998 - The Braves score five runs in the eighth inning to rally and defeat the San Diego Padres 7-6. Michael Tucker hits a three-run home run and drives in five runs in the game. 1999 - Greg Maddux and the Braves defeat the Mets 4-2 in Game 1 of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
batterypower.com
MLB sets start times for start of Division Series
Major League Baseball has announced the start times for the start of the Division Series which will get underway Tuesday. There is a contingency plan in place for whoever wins Sunday’s Game 3 between the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres. However, Atlanta’s schedule for the first two games of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies is unaffected.
batterypower.com
Spencer Strider on his extension, status heading into the NLDS
As the Atlanta Braves prepared for a Monday workout prior to Tuesday’s Game 1 of the NLDS against the Phillies, they surprised everyone by announcing a six-year, $75 million contract extension for rookie pitcher Spencer Strider. Strider has been a revelation for the club and likely would have pushed teammate Michael Harris right to the end for Rookie of the Year honors in the National League if not for an oblique injury that sidelined him over the final few weeks of the regular season.
batterypower.com
Max Fried on facing the Phillies, preparing for the postseason
Max Fried will be on the mound for the Atlanta Braves Tuesday when they begin their quest for a second-straight World Series title against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. Fried is far removed from the young pitcher that was just cutting his teeth through the rebuild and has emerged as the team’s big game pitcher.
batterypower.com
MLB announces schedule for entire Braves/Phillies NLDS
Braves fans were decidedly less than pleased to find out that the first two games of their playoff series with the Philadelphia Phillies were going to be outside of prime time. In addition to the prevailing notion that the Braves are “cursed” in day games, parking at Truist Park during the week in the afternoons is a less than ideal situation and many fans were not pleased that they were not going to be able to watch Game One in particular because it is happening during work hours.
Comments / 0