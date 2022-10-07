ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

‘I didn’t speak with him’: Guenther Steiner reveals Mick Schumacher did not get a telling-off for ‘self-inflicted’ crash

By Aniket Tripathi
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
racer.com

F1 drivers, bosses angered by ‘unacceptable’ vehicle on track

Multiple drivers and team bosses criticized the “unacceptable” situation that resulted in a recovery crane being on track in wet conditions prior to a red flag in the Japanese Grand Prix. Pierre Gasly was catching the back of the field under Safety Car and passed the crane at...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guenther Steiner
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Kevin Magnussen
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen wins World Championship after Charles Leclerc receives penalty at Japanese GP

Max Verstappen has been crowned world champion for the second time after winning a rain-hit Japanese Grand Prix, but amid chaotic scenes at Suzuka and uncertainty over how many points the Red Bull driver received for winning the shortened race.Verstappen’s title was seemingly confirmed following a dominant performance in Suzuka after title rival Charles Leclerc was hit with a five-second penalty.It meant Sergio Perez was promoted to second place, giving Verstappen the points swing he needed to defend his championship.Verstappen was told afterwards that he had won the world title, but the Dutchman appeared confused and asked: “Are you...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

FIA launches 'thorough review' into Pierre Gasly crane incident

The FIA, motor racing's governing body, has launched an immediate investigation into how Pierre Gasly almost had a 200 km/h collision with a crane during the Japanese Grand Prix. Gasly was furious with the FIA after he drove past the recovery vehicle in the opening laps while he tried to...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen as confused as anyone after title confirmed amid chaos in Japan

Max Verstappen admits he did not immediately realise he had won the Formula One drivers’ championship as confusion reigned off the track as much as rain fell on it during an incident-filled Japanese Grand Prix.There were only 28 laps completed in Suzuka but full points were awarded as the race resumed after a red flag had caused a delay of over two hours.Verstappen took the chequered flag following a fine display after the restart and was crowned champion as Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was promoted to second after the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc has penalised for gaining an advantage...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Why Rosberg's team is the standard-bearer in Extreme E

Six years ago, Nico Rosberg won the 2016 Formula 1 world championship before performing the ultimate mic drop and walking away while at the peak of his powers. He hasn’t left motorsport entirely though, transitioning over to Extreme E where he’s taken on the role of team boss.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese#German
SkySports

Japanese GP: Pierre Gasly feared for life in truck near-miss on track, FIA penalises him for speeding

F1's governing body the FIA, however, penalised Gasly for speeding under red-flag conditions, handing him a 20-second time penalty and two penalty points. After a chaotic and crash-heavy start to the race in torrential rain at Suzuka, a recovery vehicle was sent onto the track to collect Carlos Sainz's Ferrari at Turn 12. Most cars passed the crane at slow speed behind the Safety Car, although Gasly - who started in the pit-lane and was well behind the pack - was going quickly as he encountered it in poor visibility.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Haas F1 Team Appears to Be Leaning Toward Keeping Schumacher

Ferrari prodigy Mick Schumacher has an advantage over other candidates for the Haas F1 race seat at 2023, Haas team principal Gunther Steiner has admitted. After the American team failed to score a single point with rookies Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin last year, Steiner also insists that Haas is "done with rookies for the foreseeable future."
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Sports
lastwordonsports.com

F1: Nyck de Vries Signs with Scuderia AlphaTauri for 2023

On the eve of the Japanese Grand Prix, Scuderia AlphaTauri confirm the signing of Nyck de Vries to pair with Yuki Tsunoda for 2023. Following weeks of speculation, the rumors proved true of Pierre Gasly leaving Scuderia AlphaTauri to become Fernando Alonso‘s replacement at BWT Alpine for 2023. As a result, who would replace the departing Frenchman in AlphaTauri’s second seat? Dutchman Nyck de Vries has gotten the call. After making his debut this past month in Monza, the 27-year-old will be making the rare move from the Mercedes family to the Red Bull / Honda family for his full-season debut in Formula 1.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Jules Bianchi’s father furious as Pierre Gasly passes tractor on track in scary Japanese Grand Prix incident

The father of Jules Bianchi led criticism of a frightening incident involving Pierre Gasly at the Japanese Grand Prix after the driver passed a tractor on track just seconds after the the race was red-flagged due to heavy rain.The scary moment in which Gasly passed the vehicle at speed and in low visibility brought up memories of the fatal crash involving the Frenchman’s compatriot Bianchi in 2014, which also occured at the Japanese Grand Prix, and raises serious questions for Formula One. Bianchi’s father, Philippe, criticised the incident on social media and commented: “No respect for the life of...
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Verstappen targets F1 domination after second world title

Max Verstappen said he was capable of dominating Formula One for years to come after clinching his second straight world title at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen was 46 points behind Leclerc after three races but went on to dominate, winning 11 of the next 15 grands prix.
MOTORSPORTS
Sporting News

Daniel Ricciardo makes F1 admission as 2023 prospects dashed

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo is ready to sit out of the competition in 2023 but is determined to return beyond that. Out of contract with McLaren at season's end, Ricciardo has been linked to a number of teams but his options have quickly become limited. Over the weekend, Alpine...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘I would have been dead’: Pierre Gasly emotional after tractor near-miss at Japanese Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly slammed the FIA’s decision to put a recovery truck on the racetrack and insisted he “would have been dead” after almost colliding with the vehicle in the Japanese Grand Prix. The Frenchman sped past the crane, going in the opposite direction, after a safety car was deployed following Carlos Sainz’s crash on the opening lap of a wet race in Suzuka. The race was red-flagged but Gasly - having had to pit for a new nose following advertising boarding being wedged in his car from Sainz’s crash - was catching up to the rest of the pack...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy