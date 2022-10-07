‘I didn’t speak with him’: Guenther Steiner reveals Mick Schumacher did not get a telling-off for ‘self-inflicted’ crash

Read full article on original website
Michael Schumacher’s nephew in fiery race car crash as F1 legend’s relative is left needing medical attention
MICHAEL SCHUMACHER'S nephew David was involved in a scary crash at the Hockenheim DTM event earlier today. As the 20-year-old scrapped with Thomas Preining during lap 6, a collision on turn 8 sent both cars careering off track and towards the barrier. Schumacher and Preining's crash gave Porsche ace Dennis...
Formula 1 Driver Lewis Hamilton Always Asks for Hotel Room on a Higher Floor Because of a Deathly Fear
Lewis Hamilton is a Formula 1 driver who loves thrill-seeking from sky diving to rock climbing, but the daredevil has 1 deathly fear that keeps him from staying on the 1st floor of a hotel.
F1 News: The Japanese Grand Prix Situation Goes From Bad To Worse As Marshall Spotted On-Track
The situation causing a stir in the world of F1 has just gotten worse as it’s been revealed that not only was there a tractor on the track as Pierre Gasly was traveling at full speed, but there was also a marshall on the track, too. All of this happened while track conditions were treacherous and visibility was low due to rain.
F1 drivers, bosses angered by ‘unacceptable’ vehicle on track
Multiple drivers and team bosses criticized the “unacceptable” situation that resulted in a recovery crane being on track in wet conditions prior to a red flag in the Japanese Grand Prix. Pierre Gasly was catching the back of the field under Safety Car and passed the crane at...
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen wins World Championship after Charles Leclerc receives penalty at Japanese GP
Max Verstappen has been crowned world champion for the second time after winning a rain-hit Japanese Grand Prix, but amid chaotic scenes at Suzuka and uncertainty over how many points the Red Bull driver received for winning the shortened race.Verstappen’s title was seemingly confirmed following a dominant performance in Suzuka after title rival Charles Leclerc was hit with a five-second penalty.It meant Sergio Perez was promoted to second place, giving Verstappen the points swing he needed to defend his championship.Verstappen was told afterwards that he had won the world title, but the Dutchman appeared confused and asked: “Are you...
FIA launches 'thorough review' into Pierre Gasly crane incident
The FIA, motor racing's governing body, has launched an immediate investigation into how Pierre Gasly almost had a 200 km/h collision with a crane during the Japanese Grand Prix. Gasly was furious with the FIA after he drove past the recovery vehicle in the opening laps while he tried to...
Max Verstappen as confused as anyone after title confirmed amid chaos in Japan
Max Verstappen admits he did not immediately realise he had won the Formula One drivers’ championship as confusion reigned off the track as much as rain fell on it during an incident-filled Japanese Grand Prix.There were only 28 laps completed in Suzuka but full points were awarded as the race resumed after a red flag had caused a delay of over two hours.Verstappen took the chequered flag following a fine display after the restart and was crowned champion as Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was promoted to second after the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc has penalised for gaining an advantage...
Why Rosberg's team is the standard-bearer in Extreme E
Six years ago, Nico Rosberg won the 2016 Formula 1 world championship before performing the ultimate mic drop and walking away while at the peak of his powers. He hasn’t left motorsport entirely though, transitioning over to Extreme E where he’s taken on the role of team boss.
Japanese GP: Pierre Gasly feared for life in truck near-miss on track, FIA penalises him for speeding
F1's governing body the FIA, however, penalised Gasly for speeding under red-flag conditions, handing him a 20-second time penalty and two penalty points. After a chaotic and crash-heavy start to the race in torrential rain at Suzuka, a recovery vehicle was sent onto the track to collect Carlos Sainz's Ferrari at Turn 12. Most cars passed the crane at slow speed behind the Safety Car, although Gasly - who started in the pit-lane and was well behind the pack - was going quickly as he encountered it in poor visibility.
Pierre Gasly on crane incident: 'I was two metres from passing away'
SUZUKA, Japan -- Pierre Gasly says he was just two metres away from being involved in a fatal accident at the Japanese Grand Prix after labelling race control's decision to release a recovery vehicle onto the track in heavy rain unacceptable. Gasly was doing 200 km/h when he came across...
Pierre Gasly Recounts Jules Bianchi Tragedy After Near-Miss With Crane
At the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix, Bianchi collided with a crane trying to recover another vehicle, and he died months later from his head injuries.
Haas F1 Team Appears to Be Leaning Toward Keeping Schumacher
Ferrari prodigy Mick Schumacher has an advantage over other candidates for the Haas F1 race seat at 2023, Haas team principal Gunther Steiner has admitted. After the American team failed to score a single point with rookies Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin last year, Steiner also insists that Haas is "done with rookies for the foreseeable future."
F1: Nyck de Vries Signs with Scuderia AlphaTauri for 2023
On the eve of the Japanese Grand Prix, Scuderia AlphaTauri confirm the signing of Nyck de Vries to pair with Yuki Tsunoda for 2023. Following weeks of speculation, the rumors proved true of Pierre Gasly leaving Scuderia AlphaTauri to become Fernando Alonso‘s replacement at BWT Alpine for 2023. As a result, who would replace the departing Frenchman in AlphaTauri’s second seat? Dutchman Nyck de Vries has gotten the call. After making his debut this past month in Monza, the 27-year-old will be making the rare move from the Mercedes family to the Red Bull / Honda family for his full-season debut in Formula 1.
Jules Bianchi’s father furious as Pierre Gasly passes tractor on track in scary Japanese Grand Prix incident
The father of Jules Bianchi led criticism of a frightening incident involving Pierre Gasly at the Japanese Grand Prix after the driver passed a tractor on track just seconds after the the race was red-flagged due to heavy rain.The scary moment in which Gasly passed the vehicle at speed and in low visibility brought up memories of the fatal crash involving the Frenchman’s compatriot Bianchi in 2014, which also occured at the Japanese Grand Prix, and raises serious questions for Formula One. Bianchi’s father, Philippe, criticised the incident on social media and commented: “No respect for the life of...
F1 moves: De Vries to replace Gasly at Alpine, Ricciardo to sit out 2023 season
After an impressive performance on his Formula 1 debut at September's Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries has been signed with AlphaTauri for the 2023 season, the team announced on Saturday. He will replace Pierre Gasly, who is set to join Alpine next season. Gasly will replace Fernando Alonso at...
Verstappen targets F1 domination after second world title
Max Verstappen said he was capable of dominating Formula One for years to come after clinching his second straight world title at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen was 46 points behind Leclerc after three races but went on to dominate, winning 11 of the next 15 grands prix.
Daniel Ricciardo makes F1 admission as 2023 prospects dashed
Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo is ready to sit out of the competition in 2023 but is determined to return beyond that. Out of contract with McLaren at season's end, Ricciardo has been linked to a number of teams but his options have quickly become limited. Over the weekend, Alpine...
Japanese Grand Prix: FIA launches review after Pierre Gasly escapes collision with recovery vehicle on track
Several F1 drivers have expressed their fury following the incident, with Sergio Perez describing it as "the lowest point we've seen in the sport for years", and Sebastian Vettel arguing that authorities were "lucky" that death or serious injury was avoided. Following feedback from drivers after the race, the FIA...
‘I would have been dead’: Pierre Gasly emotional after tractor near-miss at Japanese Grand Prix
Pierre Gasly slammed the FIA’s decision to put a recovery truck on the racetrack and insisted he “would have been dead” after almost colliding with the vehicle in the Japanese Grand Prix. The Frenchman sped past the crane, going in the opposite direction, after a safety car was deployed following Carlos Sainz’s crash on the opening lap of a wet race in Suzuka. The race was red-flagged but Gasly - having had to pit for a new nose following advertising boarding being wedged in his car from Sainz’s crash - was catching up to the rest of the pack...
