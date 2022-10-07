‘I didn’t speak with him’: Guenther Steiner reveals Mick Schumacher did not get a telling-off for ‘self-inflicted’ crash

Max Verstappen admits he did not immediately realise he had won the Formula One drivers’ championship as confusion reigned off the track as much as rain fell on it during an incident-filled Japanese Grand Prix.There were only 28 laps completed in Suzuka but full points were awarded as the race resumed after a red flag had caused a delay of over two hours.Verstappen took the chequered flag following a fine display after the restart and was crowned champion as Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was promoted to second after the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc has penalised for gaining an advantage...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO