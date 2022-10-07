Read full article on original website
Related
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot wins inaugural women's Gravel World Championships
The Frenchwoman came good on her favourite tag to win gravel racing's first ever UCI-sanctioned World Championships
NBC Sports
Gustav Iden wins Ironman Kona World Championship, smashes course record
Gustav Iden won the Ironman Kona World Championship in a course record time, becoming the second consecutive Norwegian to win the men’s world title and the first to do so in Kona. Iden, 26, clocked an unofficial 7 hours, 40 minutes, 24 seconds for the 140.6-mile race (2.4-mile swim,...
Comments / 0