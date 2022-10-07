Cristiano Ronaldo likely to stay at Manchester United beyond January as no other club seems interested: Reports

Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Fans start petitions to get Manchester City's Erling Haaland banned for scoring too many goals
Manchester City star Erling Haaland has dominated the English Premier League so far this season. In fact, he's been so dominant that fans are starting petitions to get him banned from playing. Haaland has scored a mind-boggling 14 goals in just eight Premier League matches for Manchester City in the...
Christian Pulisic Shuts up European Pundits in His First Chelsea Start Under New Boss Graham Potter
Christian Pulisic finally got a Premier League start for Chelsea under Graham Potter and promptly rewarded his new manager for his choice. The post Christian Pulisic Shuts up European Pundits in His First Chelsea Start Under New Boss Graham Potter appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Ronaldo, Schmeichel, Dalot, Rabiot, Gakpo, Jota, Abraham
Portuguese midfielder Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is being offered an escape route out of Manchester United in the shape of a potential move to Inter Miami, the club owned by former team-mate David Beckham. (Star) Nice's Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, 35, could be on the move again in the January transfer...
Yardbarker
Manchester United star reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is questioning his tactics
Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is beginning to heavily question his tactics. Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad so far this season. The Portuguese veteran missed the majority of pre-season and has failed to perform during the odd cameo performance this campaign.
Fabrizio Romano: Is There An Issue Between Cristiano Ronaldo & Erik Ten Hag?
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed whether or not there is a problem between Erik Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.
Yardbarker
Juventus join Arsenal in the race to sign Manchester United star
Juventus have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford. Football Insider recently reported that Arsenal were keeping tabs on Rashford. The England international is out of contract at Manchester United at the end of the season. If Arsenal can manage to secure Rashford on a...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal sends Manchester United past Everton
It was disrespectful to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on against Manchester City, Erik ten Hag had controversially argued. When level against Everton, when Anthony Martial limped off, the Dutchman deemed it acceptable to introduce the demoted great. It soon look inspired. As he has done time and again in a career that has defied credibility, Ronaldo brought up a milestone. A 700th goal for his clubs ended Everton’s six-game unbeaten run.If it was an eloquent response from Ronaldo, after Ten Hag said this week that he was “pissed off” he was on the bench, and he looked altogether more fulfilled...
Yardbarker
Frank Lampard Praises 'Abnormal' Cristiano Ronaldo After Manchester United Defeat
Manchester United faced Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday evening and despite an early goal for the Tofees, United won the game 2-1. Alex Iwobi scored a fantastic goal from long range but a strike from new signing Antony and then, later on at the end of the first half, a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo on the break was enough for a win.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Ronaldo to MLS from Man United as Inter Miami seek move
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Miami to move for...
Yardbarker
Watch: Rio Ferdinand reacts to Ronaldo’s latest goalscoring milestone
Last week the headlines focused on Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench against Manchester City. Tonight, they paint a different story as he scored his 700th club goal. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand reacted to Ronaldo’s latest milestone during his post-match assessment via BT Sport. Ferdinand said: “This...
Paris St-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is now the world’s highest-paid athlete
Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has now reached a special stratosphere in the world of professional sports. No, he hasn’t
Erik ten Hag looking for Man Utd to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo in January
Erik ten Hag is prepared to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United in January if a suitable buyer can be found.
BBC
Laurent Blanc: Lyon appoint Ex-France and PSG manager as Peter Bosz's replacement
Former France and Paris St-Germain coach Laurent Blanc has been appointed Lyon boss, replacing Peter Bosz. The ex-Manchester United defender, 56, most recently managed Qataris Al-Rayyan but returns to his native country for the first time since leading PSG to a domestic treble in 2016. Lyon have made a poor...
SB Nation
The British Media Are Back Attacking Manchester City - This Time Targeting Haaland’s Wages
Well, it didn’t take the British media long, did it? Erling Haaland has firmly made his mark on the Premier League, banging in 19 goals in his first 11 matches, including three hat-tricks already. Not bad for the player who we were told would need time to adjust. Apparently,...
NHL Owner Agrees to Buy Premier League Club for $134M
The Vegas Golden Knights’ owner has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to buy English soccer’s AFC Bournemouth. Fidelity National Financial chairman Bill Foley is prepared to shell out $134 million for the club. Bournemouth hired California-based investment bank and financial advisory firm Montminy & Co. in September to...
F1 LIVE: Red Bull learn fate as FIA make budget cap announcement
Red Bull have been found guilty of a “minor overspend breach” of Formula 1’s cost-cap regulations for 2021 with their punishment yet to be deterimned.The team spent more than the £114m budget limit but the breach was not over the 5% threshold which would have resulted in a “major breach” category and as such the penalty they incure is not likely to result in Max Verstappen losing the 2021 World Championship. Alongside Red Bull, Aston Martin have also been given a procedural breach. A statement read: “The FIA Cost Cap Administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action...
