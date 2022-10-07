ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo likely to stay at Manchester United beyond January as no other club seems interested: Reports

By Sujeeth Shetty
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United star reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is questioning his tactics

Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is beginning to heavily question his tactics. Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad so far this season. The Portuguese veteran missed the majority of pre-season and has failed to perform during the odd cameo performance this campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Marcus Rashford
Yardbarker

Juventus join Arsenal in the race to sign Manchester United star

Juventus have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford. Football Insider recently reported that Arsenal were keeping tabs on Rashford. The England international is out of contract at Manchester United at the end of the season. If Arsenal can manage to secure Rashford on a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal sends Manchester United past Everton

It was disrespectful to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on against Manchester City, Erik ten Hag had controversially argued. When level against Everton, when Anthony Martial limped off, the Dutchman deemed it acceptable to introduce the demoted great. It soon look inspired. As he has done time and again in a career that has defied credibility, Ronaldo brought up a milestone. A 700th goal for his clubs ended Everton’s six-game unbeaten run.If it was an eloquent response from Ronaldo, after Ten Hag said this week that he was “pissed off” he was on the bench, and he looked altogether more fulfilled...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Bayern Munich#Portuguese#Espn#Old Trafford#Saudi Arabian
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Ronaldo to MLS from Man United as Inter Miami seek move

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Miami to move for...
MLS
Yardbarker

Watch: Rio Ferdinand reacts to Ronaldo’s latest goalscoring milestone

Last week the headlines focused on Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench against Manchester City. Tonight, they paint a different story as he scored his 700th club goal. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand reacted to Ronaldo’s latest milestone during his post-match assessment via BT Sport. Ferdinand said: “This...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Front Office Sports

NHL Owner Agrees to Buy Premier League Club for $134M

The Vegas Golden Knights’ owner has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to buy English soccer’s AFC Bournemouth. Fidelity National Financial chairman Bill Foley is prepared to shell out $134 million for the club. Bournemouth hired California-based investment bank and financial advisory firm Montminy & Co. in September to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Red Bull learn fate as FIA make budget cap announcement

Red Bull have been found guilty of a “minor overspend breach” of Formula 1’s cost-cap regulations for 2021 with their punishment yet to be deterimned.The team spent more than the £114m budget limit but the breach was not over the 5% threshold which would have resulted in a “major breach” category and as such the penalty they incure is not likely to result in Max Verstappen losing the 2021 World Championship. Alongside Red Bull, Aston Martin have also been given a procedural breach. A statement read: “The FIA Cost Cap Administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy