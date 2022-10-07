Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Florida is next up for LSU football; learn more about the Gators' offense, defense here
A quick rundown of LSU's next opponent on Saturday night, the Florida Gators ... KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla. RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette) SERIES: Florida leads 33-32-3 OPENING LINE: Florida by 3. On Florida. RECORD: 4-2, 1-2...
theadvocate.com
Film review: Analyzing how LSU fell into an inescapable hole against Tennessee
There was clear excitement around Tiger Stadium for the first Top 25 matchup in three years Saturday, even with the 11 a.m. kickoff. But the feeling didn’t last long. LSU fell behind once again this season against a Power Five team. Only this time, it lacked the firepower to match Tennessee’s highly regarded offense in a deflating 40-13 loss.
theadvocate.com
As LSU faces Tennessee, keep an eye on these three Volunteers
The sixth-year senior has thrown 212 passes without an interception, a program record and the ninth best mark in SEC history. He’s currently second in the SEC in completion percentage (71.68%) and has the fifth-most yards passing (1,193). Against Florida, Hooker threw for 349 yards and ran 112 yards.
theadvocate.com
LSU's opponent: Here's what you need to know about Tennessee
It felt like Tennessee was on the precipice of a breakout season last year, but couldn’t quite close out games. The Vols dropped two one-score games to Pittsburgh and Ole Miss and even went toe-to-toe with Alabama ... before relinquishing 28 points in the fourth quarter. But this year,...
theadvocate.com
Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies
The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at Amedisys, BRAC, Investar Bank, LSU vet school
--- Melissa Bouligny Carter has been hired as senior vice president of marketing for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Carter comes from Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, where she served as the director of brand marketing from 2019 to 2022. She has more than 20 years of marketing and branding experience, including stints with Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and Old Navy.
theadvocate.com
Spartan-Gator Shout Out ends, new traditions begin for cross-parish rivalry
Sometimes, traditions must end. That's what happened this year when the annual Spartan-Gator Shout Out was canceled and replaced with two pep rallies. The Shout Out has its roots decades ago when fans of East Ascension and St. Amant high schools gathered in large parking lots ahead of the cross-parish football rivalry for a combined pep rally that ended with a contest measuring which fan base was louder.
theadvocate.com
Southern notebook: Tensions flare before kickoff between Jaguars, Panthers
Players for Southern and Prairie View didn’t wait for the game to start to let their tempers flare. A fight that lasted slightly more than a minute broke out in front of the Panther Stadium fieldhouse behind the north end zone about 1 hour and 45 minutes prior to the opening kickoff.
theadvocate.com
What we learned from Southern's dominant victory over Prairie View on Saturday
It took a few games for Eric Dooley’s offense to come together, and the timing couldn’t have been better against one of the best defenses in the SWAC. The Jaguars offense did some scuffling in the first half but dominated the final two quarters with four touchdowns while stopping the home team cold and scoring its sixth TD. Clearly there were some halftime adjustments that took hold, especially defensively, as the Jaguars did a better job of containing Panthers quarterback Trazon Connley.
theadvocate.com
A charter school for students with dyslexia could add a high school, despite low scores
A charter school in Baton Rouge that focuses on educating students with dyslexia is petitioning the state to let it add a high school despite the chronic low proficiency rates of its students. Louisiana Key Academy, which opened in 2013, is requesting to start the new high school in fall...
theadvocate.com
Special teams carry Cecilia to win over arch-rival Breaux Bridge
Special teams sometimes get put on the back burner behind the offense and defense when it comes to the three phases of football. That wasn't the case Friday at Breaux Bridge, where the Cecilia Bulldogs made several big plays on special teams, and Ridge Collins scored four touchdowns in a 34-20 District 5-4A win against the Tigers.
theadvocate.com
Southern at Prairie View: Here are the top four storylines for this SWAC West showdown
Prairie View has won by playing defense and small-ball offense. The Panthers lead the SWAC in field goals which means teams are making them settle and it becomes a field position game. Southern’s defensive plan should include crowding the line of scrimmage and making QB Trazon Connely prove he can beat them throwing the ball. It’s likely other teams have used that strategy and the Panthers are still 3-0 in the league. He’s more dangerous as a runner so while keeping the pressure on, Southern needs sound tackling to prevent him breaking a big-play scramble.
theadvocate.com
East Ascension defense comes up big as Spartans take down rival St. Amant
East Ascension scored a touchdown in every quarter and defeated Ascension Parish rival St. Amant 28-7 at The Pit on Friday night in the District 5-5A opener for both teams. Walter Samuel rushed for 128 yards on 22 carries to power the Spartans (2-4, 1-0 in 5-5A) and snap a three-game losing streak. East Ascension’s defense also forced St. Amant (3-3, 0-1) into four turnovers and just 153 yards of total offense.
theadvocate.com
In a batte of unbeatens, Plaquemine's big third-quarter made the difference vs. Brusly
Michael Mitchell and Devin Lanieu scored two touchdowns apiece as Plaquemine won a battle of District 6-4A unbeatens on Friday night, running away from Brusly in a 43-14 win. Plaquemine (6-0, 5-0) asserted itself on the opening kickoff when Shermar Carter returned it 80 yards for a touchdown. The Green Devils added two long first-half scoring drives before a 22-point third quarter put the game out of reach.
theadvocate.com
Dream of local officals to bring daycare to Donaldsonville boosted by $1 million grant, new site
With a $1 million grant from CF Industries in Ascension Parish and an interim location in a renovated, historic building, a new early learning center for children will open early next year in Donaldsonville — a city currently without any private, state-licensed daycare centers. "We all know how much...
theadvocate.com
Ascension's Laurel Ridge Levee extension expected to soon be a reality after long debate
First-term Ascension Parish Councilman Chase Melancon says he has a small group of constituents with whom he regularly speaks every two weeks about the status of the long-awaited Laurel Ridge Levee extension. Lately, Melancon has solid news to deliver — the project once riven by local political fights and seemingly...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Eager to teach others about kingdom, principles, love of God
Teaching and preaching weren't at the top of Bishop Dorothy Daniel's list of career choices. "I wasn't even a good student in school," said Daniel, the senior pastor of Kingdom Life Family Center and the manager at Team Impact Christian University, both in Baton Rouge. "But once the truth started to be unraveled through books and Christian education, it was not so much as wanting to teach it as I just wanted other people to know."
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge policy that lets employees work and collect retirement checks could end soon
After more than seven months of negotiations, a proposal to make major cutbacks in a city-parish program that allows some employees to continue working while collecting retirement benefits will be debated by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council in the coming week. The "retire/rehire" system allows employees to retire and...
theadvocate.com
Chicken satay, 12-hour BBQ Po'boy and roasted beet and burrata salad: Best things we ate
My dinner at JED's started with the Debris Fries, which included creamy cheese sauce, roast beef debris and gravy and pickled jalapenos. To be honest, everyone at the table was so excited for the appetizer that I didn't think to snap a picture. On the po'boy, understandably, the 12-hour pulled...
theadvocate.com
How carbon capture wells work — and why they're controversial in Louisiana right now
Livingston and Tangipahoa residents have flocked to recent public meetings, urging parish leaders to stop plans to build new injection wells that would pump carbon deep underground. Industry leaders and some state officials say these carbon capture projects could bring jobs and tax revenue to Louisiana while keeping greenhouse gases...
