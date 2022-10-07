ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Waiting for Russia to make a move” Amidst Brittney Griner’s rising suffocation, Joe Biden administration busy in only offering deals

By Rakibul John Rodgers
 3 days ago
Velma813
2d ago

Am sure Russia is moving extremely slowly with this that way the Grinder will continue to be in jail until October 25 and then for the rest of the 9 years because that's how its done in Russia

J T
2d ago

I wonder if I brought drugs into another country if I would get the same support. For some reason I think not. She should not get special treatment because she’s an athlete.

Luke Warm
2d ago

I'm sure Biden reminded the Griner family regardless if he brings her home or not if they don't support him in the next election they ain't black.

