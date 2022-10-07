Read full article on original website
Related
batterypower.com
Braves Mailbag: Postseason rotation, Ozzie Albies, Tyler Matzek and more
The Atlanta Braves will begin their quest for a second-straight World Series Championship Tuesday night when they host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NLDS at Truist Park. The Phillies ended the St. Louis Cardinals’ season in the Wild Card Series winning two straight while the Braves have enjoyed five straight off days. As we wait for first pitch Tuesday, I asked for questions on Twitter for a quick mailbag. I appreciate everyone that contributed and we will likely do this again down the road.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Joc Pederson sinks the Brewers
1948 - The Boston Braves fall 4-3 in Game 6 as Cleveland wins the World Series title. 2004 - The Braves fall to the Astros 12-3 in Game 5 of the NLDS. Houston wins a postseason series for the first time in the 43-year history of the franchise. 2021 -...
batterypower.com
NLDS Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies game thread
The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will meet in Game 1 of the NLDS Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. The Braves will take the field after five days off after securing a bye for the first round. The Phillies secured the final wild card spot in the National League and swept two straight from the Cardinals in St. Louis to advance to the Division Series.
batterypower.com
Brian Snitker confirms Kyle Wright for Game 2, still undecided on starter for Game 3
The Atlanta Braves released their roster for the NLDS Tuesday morning and the biggest looming question was answered as Spencer Strider was among 12 pitchers that will be carried for the series. Snitker confirmed that the Braves will go with Kyle Wright in Game 2 Wednesday. The team is still...
RELATED PEOPLE
batterypower.com
The Phillies roster is set ahead of their matchup with the Braves in the NLDS
Unlike the Braves, the Phillies already had to make a lot of decisions regarding who was worthy of the playoff roster given that they had to play in the wild card round last weekend. There is some merit to the idea that roster composition for a three game series could, in theory, be different from the roster decisions for a five game series.
batterypower.com
How the Braves could beat the Phillies
For the past few years, I’ve dabbled in models to simulate games. These models are really “for entertainment purposes only,” in the sense that they spit out detailed game results, but aren’t as predictive, at a macro level, than others — because that’s not their point. In seasons past, ahead of playoff series, I used one of these models to throw together “How the Braves might win” and “How the Braves might lose posts.” For this season, I built a new model which does a lot more granular simulation of where ball are hit and what happens to them, based on the actual things that have happened this season for each team’s batters and pitchers.
batterypower.com
The reasons behind Orlando Arcia’s offensive breakout
The Atlanta Braves just clinched the National League East for the fifth straight year, and one of the reasons is because of their depth. Orlando Arcia stepped up in a big way when Ozzie Albies went down due to injury and preceded to have arguably the best offensive season of his career.
batterypower.com
William Contreras hits fifth, Robbie Grossman in left field as Braves roll out NLDS lineup
The Braves have a standard cast of characters as they kick off the NLDS against the Phillies, but in an unusual configuration. William Contreras moves up to fifth. He’s hit there 24 times in the regular season, but never since September 21. Contreras hit Phillies starter Ranger Suarez well this year, which is probably why he’s hitting ahead of Travis d’Arnaud. Michael Harris II hits eighth against the southpaw, something he did against another lefty in the Braves clinched the NL East, but last did on August 28 before then. Robbie Grossman starts in left and hits ninth, which makes sense given the Braves’ available options. We’ll see what happens when a righty takes the hill against the Braves tomorrow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
batterypower.com
Daily Hammer Podcast: Spencer Strider Day, Game 1 of the NLDS Has Arrived
The 2022 Postseason has officially arrived for the Braves!. And with it, a familiar foe arrives in Atlanta as the Philadelphia Phillies are the NLDS opponent for the Braves. However, in what has become a wonderful trend for the Braves in 2022, they made sure an off day on Monday carried plenty of excitement as they extended rookie phenom Spencer Strider. The Braves now can potentially keep Strider in Atlanta through 2029, the latest of many young talents the Braves have made sure will stay in Atlanta for the long term.
batterypower.com
NLDS Preview: Phillies’ rotation features strong 1-2 punch
As the Braves are set to face the Phillies in the NLDS, we are taking a look forward at what to expect from different elements of the Phillies squad and backwards at the season series between the two teams. Additionally, we will have wall-to-wall game coverage of the series. In this article we will take a look at the Phillies’ pitching staff, which is not as bad of a group as it has been in years past.
batterypower.com
Spencer Strider is back as the Braves announce their roster ahead of the NLDS
Going into their 2022 NLDS matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Braves genuinely didn’t have a ton of decisions they had to make with their roster. The only position in the field that was somewhat an open question was LF/DH and it still felt like all of players that were likely to be rotated in and out of those spots were near locks to be on the playoff roster regardless. Spencer Strider’s availability was the biggest question mark by far on the pitching side although all of the reporting leading up to the roster announced was positive in terms of his return (it certainly didn’t hurt that they signed him to an extension on Monday).
batterypower.com
Max Fried, Braves set to open NLDS against Phillies
The wait is over! The Atlanta Braves will begin their quest for a second-straight World Series title Tuesday when they host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NLDS. The Braves overcame a 10.5 game deficit to win their fifth-straight division crown and earned a first round bye. The Phillies secured the final wild card spot during the final week of the season and upset the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card series over the weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
batterypower.com
Braves News: Spencer Strider Extension, Max Fried Gets Ball in Game 1, more
The Braves sure do know how to spoil their fanbase. Even with Game 1 of the NLDS starting at 1:07 EST today against the Phillies as the Braves defend their 2021 World Series Championship, the Braves made sure that Braves Country had a magnificent Monday as well. Atlanta and Spencer Strider agreed to an extension that will could keep Strider in Atlanta through 2029. Strider joins a growing and impressive list of young talent that will be together as Braves for many years to come.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Phillies in the NLDS, wild-card round, more
The Braves got to once again relax and watch the wild-card round teams battle it out on Saturday, hopefully getting Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies closer to healthy. As the Braves relaxed on their bye, teams were giving it their all top move on to the divisional round. The Guardians and Mariners both moved on from the AL side, as both teams played very weird games Saturday. On the NL side, the Phillies closed out the Cardinals, who had a pretty disastrous two games, setting the stage for the Braves to take on the Phillies in the NLDS round. The other NL team in the wild-card round also won, as the Mets equalized the series at 1-1 against the Padres behind Jacob deGrom, sending the series to a winner-take-all game 3 with Joe Musgrove and Chris Bassitt as the scheduled starters.
batterypower.com
2022 NLDS Preview: Looking back at the season series between the Braves and Phillies
With the Phillies handling their business against the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild card round, they are now positioned to be the Atlanta Braves opponents in the 2022 NLDS. With these two teams having played 19 games against each other in the regular season in addition to having long standing familiarity as NL East division rivals, there are going to be plenty of storylines as these two squads square off.
batterypower.com
How the Phillies got to the NLDS to face the Braves
While the Phillies are my personal most-hated baseball rival, this year has been a bit of an odd one as far as rooting against them. Why? Because rooting against the Phillies, in some ways, is like rooting against the Braves. While the Braves finished the regular-season marathon as the NL’s two seed, and the Phillies could barely manage a six seed placement, the point still stands — the Phillies are, in many respects, the mini-Braves.
batterypower.com
Phillies bring plenty of power into matchup with Braves
OBP: .317 (11th) We know the Phillies quite well, with Atlanta taking five of the last seven games in September. Their lineup is headlined by a handful of sluggers in the top four spots, with Kyle Schwarber leading off, followed by some combination of Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper, and J.T. Realmuto. All four of those players can and will inflict punishment if you make a mistake.
batterypower.com
Mucking through the Braves’ LF/DH morass
The 2022 Atlanta Braves are a great team with a great roster. In addition to a top-three overall pitching staff, their position players generally rank in the top 10 among all MLB teams relative to their peers. The exceptions are the positions where injuries took hold (2B, RF), and of course, the small-scale disaster that has been the Braves’ LF/DH situation all year.
batterypower.com
Max Fried on facing the Phillies, preparing for the postseason
Max Fried will be on the mound for the Atlanta Braves Tuesday when they begin their quest for a second-straight World Series title against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. Fried is far removed from the young pitcher that was just cutting his teeth through the rebuild and has emerged as the team’s big game pitcher.
batterypower.com
Spencer Strider on his extension, status heading into the NLDS
As the Atlanta Braves prepared for a Monday workout prior to Tuesday’s Game 1 of the NLDS against the Phillies, they surprised everyone by announcing a six-year, $75 million contract extension for rookie pitcher Spencer Strider. Strider has been a revelation for the club and likely would have pushed teammate Michael Harris right to the end for Rookie of the Year honors in the National League if not for an oblique injury that sidelined him over the final few weeks of the regular season.
Comments / 0