Going into their 2022 NLDS matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Braves genuinely didn’t have a ton of decisions they had to make with their roster. The only position in the field that was somewhat an open question was LF/DH and it still felt like all of players that were likely to be rotated in and out of those spots were near locks to be on the playoff roster regardless. Spencer Strider’s availability was the biggest question mark by far on the pitching side although all of the reporting leading up to the roster announced was positive in terms of his return (it certainly didn’t hurt that they signed him to an extension on Monday).

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO