Three games to watch: State, conference championships on the line
Eight area athletes will compete at the girls’ state tennis tournament while conference titles will be decided in football and cross country. Players from Hudson and New Richmond will be competing for state titles at the three-day tournament in Madison. For Hudson, Lily Holmberg qualified in singles play while Grace Lewis and Grace Hanson are seeded 16th in the 64-team doubles field. Raiders Nicole Hockin and Jenna Simmons will also compete in doubles. New Richmond’s Izzy Brinkman, and the doubles team of MhKellan Storie and Bella Baillargeon will represent the Tigers.
University student runs dog training business with career goals
Moxxie Fair is a student at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a passion for dog training. She’s only a sophomore but already has her own dog training business and long term goals. Fair is a full time student at the university. When she is not doing school work...
Agnes “Sis” Kocian
Agnes “Sis” Marie Kocian, age 89, of Blaine, Minnesota, passed away October 7, 2022. Preceded in death by daughter, Maria Morrisette. Survived by sons, Greg (Judy) Morrisette, Mark (Kim) Morrisette; daughter, Ann Morrisette; grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 12 PM...
