fordauthority.com

1997 Ford Freda Minivan With U.S. Title Up For Auction

It’s certainly interesting to stumble across Ford vehicles for sale that have been imported to the U.S., considering the amount of work it takes to have them shipped stateside. Back in March, one such vehicle popped up for auction: a unique 1987 Ford Falcon Ute that made the trek from Australia to its new home in the U.S. Now, a 1997 Ford Freda minivan is up for auction on Cars & Bids.
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Ford Mustang

For more than 55 years, the Ford Mustang has continued to evolve into a more sophisticated steed. This iteration comes standard with a 310-hp turbocharged inline-four EcoBoost engine with a six-speed manual transmission. And while the pony car gets as wild as the 760-hp Shelby GT500, reviewed separately, the more conventional choice is the Mustang GT with the 450-hp V-8 engine. Both the four-cylinder and V-8 can be mated to a manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic. Mustangs are offered either as a hard-shell coupe or rag-top convertible, but every Mustang powers the rear wheels. Although a High Performance 330-hp EcoBoost is an available upgrade for the four-cylinder, the Mustang is best served with the growling V-8. While its closest muscular rival, the Chevy Camaro, has a more ergonomic interior, the Mustang’s larger back seat and better outward visibility make it easier to live with.
Autoblog

Junkyard Gem: 1972 Mercedes-Benz 250C

From 1968 through 1976, Mercedes-Benz built nearly two million proto-E-Class cars on the W114/W115 platform (the E-Class name wouldn't become an official designation until 1993, but the W114 is the direct ancestor of the present-day Es). Following in the tire tracks of its fin-equipped W110 predecessor, the W114 held together very well and I still see quite a few of them during my junkyard travels, 46 years after the last ones were built. Today's Junkyard Gem is a sporty W114 coupe in very solid condition, found two years ago in a Denver-area self-service yard.
Motor1.com

Porsche 911 Convertible Spy Shots Capture New Digital Gauge Cluster

Porsche is updating the 911, and that includes the convertible. Our intrepid spy photographers have already captured the car's exterior, but a new batch of spy shots provides a glimpse of the drop-top's interior for the first time. The photos reveal that the 911 convertible will follow the 911 coupe by adopting a digital instrument cluster.
CAR AND DRIVER

A Rare Nissan GT-R50 Has Come up for Sale

The R35 Nissan GT-R reshaped the supercar world when it arrived on the scene back in 2009. Twin-turbocharged, all-wheel drive and packing a quick-shifting dual-clutch, the GT-R would become a blueprint that almost every supercar manufacturer would copy moving into the current decade. Thankfully for die-hard Godzilla fans, you now have a chance to own a pristine example of the rarest variant produced during that run: a 2021 Nissan GT-R50.
Autoblog

2023 Kia Niro First Drive Review: One little SUV, three electrified flavors

ENCINITAS, Calif. – The timing couldn’t possibly be better for an all-new, next-generation 2023 Kia Niro. The recipe is just the same as it was previously: a small crossover SUV offered with a choice of hybrid, plug-in hybrid or all-electric powertrains. Yet the market environment has dramatically changed. The demand for electrified SUVs, including ones made by Kia, has been driven skyward by soaring gas prices, increasing environmental awareness and better products. At the same time, demand for hybrid cars has diminished, opening the door further for what was once an oddball in the segment.
Motor1.com

Off-Road Rescuer Ends Up Being Rescued By A Bonkers Ford Explorer

We've seen quite a few videos from Matt's Off-Road Recovery, saving the day for wayward adventurers mostly in and around southwest Utah. This time, the rescuer becomes the rescuee after a rock-climbing attempt goes awry. And the wildest Ford Explorer Sport Trac you've ever seen steps in to save the day.
Autoblog

Renault and Nissan in talks that could reshape autos alliance

PARIS/TOKYO – Renault and Nissan said on Monday they were in talks about the future of their alliance, including the Japanese automaker considering investing in a new electric vehicle venture by its French partner. The talks, which could prompt the biggest reset in the alliance since the 2018 arrest...
Jalopnik

A Lot of You Are Paying More Than $1,000 a Month for Your Car and It's a Little Worrying

Edmunds, which is an automotive analytics and data firm, has a new report out, which says that the average monthly payment for new cars is now more than $700, which is completely ridiculous. This is in part because car loan interest rates are also the highest they’ve been in years. A little over 14 percent of buyers even have monthly payments over $1,000, according to Edmunds, which Edmunds says is the highest number on record and is frankly worrying.
Autoblog

GM will make an Ultium battery pack prototype for the U.S. military

General Motors, through its GM Defense subsidiary, will build a battery pack prototype for the Department of Defense to test and analyze. The agency's Defense Innovation Unit is seeking a scalable design that can be used in electrified versions of tactical military vehicles. The battery pack will be based on...
CAR AND DRIVER

Hurricane Ian Flooded Many Cars. Don’t Buy One of Them

The primary damage from Hurricane Ian was to the people of Florida and the Carolinas, but an unknown number of cars were also flooded in the massive storm last weekend. If you're shopping for a used car in the coming months, you do not want to get a flooded vehicle, especially without knowing that the car once went swimming.
Autoblog

Rivian recalling nearly all 13,000 of its vehicles over steering hazard

Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer. The company, which was founded in 2009, said it is recalling about 13,000 vehicles...
torquenews.com

Best SUV and Truck Tires of 2022 for All Season and Snow Driving Conditions

Discover right now the SUV and truck tires Consumer Reports analysts say are stand outs for performance, safety, and treadwear reliability to get you ready for this winter. Shopping for new tires for your vehicle can be confusing. Yes, you may own an SUV. But, is it a compact SUV, a mid-size SUV, or a large SUV? Which matters quite a bit. In general, the smaller SUVs can use traditional car tires that offer a lower cost in tire replacement. However, larger SUVs and trucks need tires designed for more rigorous wear and tear.
