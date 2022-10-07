Read full article on original website
1997 Ford Freda Minivan With U.S. Title Up For Auction
It’s certainly interesting to stumble across Ford vehicles for sale that have been imported to the U.S., considering the amount of work it takes to have them shipped stateside. Back in March, one such vehicle popped up for auction: a unique 1987 Ford Falcon Ute that made the trek from Australia to its new home in the U.S. Now, a 1997 Ford Freda minivan is up for auction on Cars & Bids.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Ford Mustang
For more than 55 years, the Ford Mustang has continued to evolve into a more sophisticated steed. This iteration comes standard with a 310-hp turbocharged inline-four EcoBoost engine with a six-speed manual transmission. And while the pony car gets as wild as the 760-hp Shelby GT500, reviewed separately, the more conventional choice is the Mustang GT with the 450-hp V-8 engine. Both the four-cylinder and V-8 can be mated to a manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic. Mustangs are offered either as a hard-shell coupe or rag-top convertible, but every Mustang powers the rear wheels. Although a High Performance 330-hp EcoBoost is an available upgrade for the four-cylinder, the Mustang is best served with the growling V-8. While its closest muscular rival, the Chevy Camaro, has a more ergonomic interior, the Mustang’s larger back seat and better outward visibility make it easier to live with.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1972 Mercedes-Benz 250C
From 1968 through 1976, Mercedes-Benz built nearly two million proto-E-Class cars on the W114/W115 platform (the E-Class name wouldn't become an official designation until 1993, but the W114 is the direct ancestor of the present-day Es). Following in the tire tracks of its fin-equipped W110 predecessor, the W114 held together very well and I still see quite a few of them during my junkyard travels, 46 years after the last ones were built. Today's Junkyard Gem is a sporty W114 coupe in very solid condition, found two years ago in a Denver-area self-service yard.
Porsche 911 Convertible Spy Shots Capture New Digital Gauge Cluster
Porsche is updating the 911, and that includes the convertible. Our intrepid spy photographers have already captured the car's exterior, but a new batch of spy shots provides a glimpse of the drop-top's interior for the first time. The photos reveal that the 911 convertible will follow the 911 coupe by adopting a digital instrument cluster.
25 Car Accessories You Should Never Spend Your Money On
If you want to trick out your car, it's important to know which accessories are worth including. Take a look at the car add-ons that aren't worth spending on.
CAR AND DRIVER
A Rare Nissan GT-R50 Has Come up for Sale
The R35 Nissan GT-R reshaped the supercar world when it arrived on the scene back in 2009. Twin-turbocharged, all-wheel drive and packing a quick-shifting dual-clutch, the GT-R would become a blueprint that almost every supercar manufacturer would copy moving into the current decade. Thankfully for die-hard Godzilla fans, you now have a chance to own a pristine example of the rarest variant produced during that run: a 2021 Nissan GT-R50.
Autoblog
2023 Kia Niro First Drive Review: One little SUV, three electrified flavors
ENCINITAS, Calif. – The timing couldn’t possibly be better for an all-new, next-generation 2023 Kia Niro. The recipe is just the same as it was previously: a small crossover SUV offered with a choice of hybrid, plug-in hybrid or all-electric powertrains. Yet the market environment has dramatically changed. The demand for electrified SUVs, including ones made by Kia, has been driven skyward by soaring gas prices, increasing environmental awareness and better products. At the same time, demand for hybrid cars has diminished, opening the door further for what was once an oddball in the segment.
Off-Road Rescuer Ends Up Being Rescued By A Bonkers Ford Explorer
We've seen quite a few videos from Matt's Off-Road Recovery, saving the day for wayward adventurers mostly in and around southwest Utah. This time, the rescuer becomes the rescuee after a rock-climbing attempt goes awry. And the wildest Ford Explorer Sport Trac you've ever seen steps in to save the day.
Autoblog
Renault and Nissan in talks that could reshape autos alliance
PARIS/TOKYO – Renault and Nissan said on Monday they were in talks about the future of their alliance, including the Japanese automaker considering investing in a new electric vehicle venture by its French partner. The talks, which could prompt the biggest reset in the alliance since the 2018 arrest...
electrek.co
Rad Power Bikes launches its best sale ever with electric bikes starting at $499
Rad Power Bikes, the largest electric bicycle company in the US, is currently running a major sale with some of the best prices it has ever offered on many of its popular e-bike models. We’ve seen some impressive sales from the company in the past, but this recently launched promotion...
Can I Return a Car I Just Bought?
Buyer's remorse doesn't always happen immediately, but if it does, you can usually return new purchases for a full refund -- at least when you're buying consumer goods like clothes, gadgets or toys....
Jalopnik
A Lot of You Are Paying More Than $1,000 a Month for Your Car and It's a Little Worrying
Edmunds, which is an automotive analytics and data firm, has a new report out, which says that the average monthly payment for new cars is now more than $700, which is completely ridiculous. This is in part because car loan interest rates are also the highest they’ve been in years. A little over 14 percent of buyers even have monthly payments over $1,000, according to Edmunds, which Edmunds says is the highest number on record and is frankly worrying.
Autoblog
GM will make an Ultium battery pack prototype for the U.S. military
General Motors, through its GM Defense subsidiary, will build a battery pack prototype for the Department of Defense to test and analyze. The agency's Defense Innovation Unit is seeking a scalable design that can be used in electrified versions of tactical military vehicles. The battery pack will be based on...
Court Finds GM Knew 5.3-Liter V8 Was An Oil Burner: $103 Million Verdict
A jury in a class action lawsuit against GM over 5.3-liter truck engine oil consumption found the company liable for $130 million. The post Court Finds GM Knew 5.3-Liter V8 Was An Oil Burner: $103 Million Verdict appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
Hurricane Ian Flooded Many Cars. Don’t Buy One of Them
The primary damage from Hurricane Ian was to the people of Florida and the Carolinas, but an unknown number of cars were also flooded in the massive storm last weekend. If you're shopping for a used car in the coming months, you do not want to get a flooded vehicle, especially without knowing that the car once went swimming.
Autoblog
Rivian recalling nearly all 13,000 of its vehicles over steering hazard
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer. The company, which was founded in 2009, said it is recalling about 13,000 vehicles...
torquenews.com
Best SUV and Truck Tires of 2022 for All Season and Snow Driving Conditions
Discover right now the SUV and truck tires Consumer Reports analysts say are stand outs for performance, safety, and treadwear reliability to get you ready for this winter. Shopping for new tires for your vehicle can be confusing. Yes, you may own an SUV. But, is it a compact SUV, a mid-size SUV, or a large SUV? Which matters quite a bit. In general, the smaller SUVs can use traditional car tires that offer a lower cost in tire replacement. However, larger SUVs and trucks need tires designed for more rigorous wear and tear.
