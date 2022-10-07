Read full article on original website
Related
Meet The Airspeeders That Competed in The World’s First Electric Air Race
Ever wonder what a futuristic air race will look like? Wonder no more. The electric Airspeeders, with a faint resemblance to Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder, went toe to toe recently in a drag race in the Australian outback, as the first race in the Airspeeder EXA Series. While the two Airspeeders were remotely piloted, they will be proving grounds for an upcoming crewed racing series that is scheduled to launch in 2024. On the course, Zephatiali Walsh, piloting the Silver team’s Airspeeder, beat the Black team’s pilot Fabio Tischcler in what the organizers described as a “tense and close” first race. “This...
Rare XK 140 Campaigned By Denise McCluggage Selling At Henderson's Collector Motor Series Auction
Performance, style, and comfort wrapped up in a vintage package. The early years of jaguar could best be summed up in just a few words mostly pertaining to the brands Incredible feats on the racing track. Combining luxury with performance, the iconic European auto maker now has a bit of a reputation to uphold. You can pretty much think the entirety of the 1950s for that as fierce competition force the Brands hand into making some truly spectacular automobiles. This particular 1956 Jaguar XK 140 is a great example of that and you’ll see exactly why after reading a little bit further.
CARS・
Kobe Steel's U.S. unit signs technology deal with Sweden's H2 Green Steel
TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T) said on Wednesday its U.S. unit, Midrex Technologies, has signed a contract with Swedish steel venture H2 Green Steel to supply its technology for a direct reduced iron (DRI) plant running on 100% hydrogen.
Comments / 0