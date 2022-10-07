Most people remember the weddings that they've been to, but the guests at one reception will never forget what they witnessed. That's because some major drama went down during the celebration because the wedding singer turned out to be the groom's jilted ex, and she was angry since the relationship ended because he cheated on her... with the woman he was marrying. Thankfully, it was all caught on video and posted to TikTok.

