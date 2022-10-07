Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Which Is Currently The Best Soap?
Out of all the four main UK soaps which has managed to secure it's place as the best or most improved show this year?. Emmerdale may move to #1 if storm week is a success! Faiths final episodes will definitely be well acted and emotional too. Overall I think EastEnders have the strongest cast though. Alfie’s the only real dud in there.
digitalspy.com
Sue Cleaver and Owen Warner set for Im A Celeb
So its being confirmed in the media that Corrie Icon Sue and Hollyoaks Hunk Owen will be part of Im A Celebrity when it returns in a few weeks. I imagine Owen will be half dressed the whole time. I wish ITV would stop relying on on Corrie stars to...
digitalspy.com
EE - We need to see more of Sam and Ricky together
I really like Sam's scenes with her son, I want to see them bond more. I found it interesting the other night when Ricky said she could stay with him and Jack in one of the flats, and Sam's response was 'you are gorgeous, aren't you' with a little smile on her face. This felt like a hint of a more maternal side, even though she doesn't see herself as maternal.
Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Husband of 14 Years Cory Hardrict: 'Not Without Sadness'
Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict are calling it quits after 14 years of marriage. On Tuesday, the Sister, Sister alum, 44, announced the couple's split in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory...
Popculture
'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Breakup
Another Married at First Sight star is still looking for love. Personal trailer Seb Guilhaus, who starred in the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed earlier this month that he broke up with girlfriend Ania Kilic after one year of dating. Gilhaus married Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of his season, but they split after 14 months together.
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist
Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages
Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
Alexis Mitchell On Getting Married At First Sight - Exclusive Interview
Getting married is a huge decision for anyone, but it's a much bigger leap of faith when you don't know the person you're meeting at the end of the aisle. That's exactly what the couples on Lifetime's "Married At Frist Sight" signed on for. A team of experts selects cast members and their future partners, and the couples don't meet or even see each other until the moment of their wedding.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
Wedding Singer Turns Out To Be Cheating Groom's Jilted Ex, Drama Ensues
Most people remember the weddings that they've been to, but the guests at one reception will never forget what they witnessed. That's because some major drama went down during the celebration because the wedding singer turned out to be the groom's jilted ex, and she was angry since the relationship ended because he cheated on her... with the woman he was marrying. Thankfully, it was all caught on video and posted to TikTok.
digitalspy.com
Is it possible for a soap to have no dead wood?
Having such a large cast like ED or especially CS is part of the reason soaps have souch dead wood. A smaller cast like Neighbours seems to make it harder for characters to become pointless. The problem is that it is all subjective, one person's dead wood is an interesting...
digitalspy.com
how many would love the strictly cast 2021 back on now
Hi I love strictly for long time and this series is ok but after last night show I rather was happy to go back to watching last year series. feel 2021 was more upbeat more good dancing, more spankle etc ps i miss rose. Posts: 3,838. Forum Member. ✭✭✭
digitalspy.com
Should Emmerdale have used the storm to axe ALL dead wood?
The impending storm would have been the perfect opportunity to get rid of all the dead wood on the show once and for all. The cast is bloated with pointless characters. The Dingles could have been drastically pruned for a start. Posts: 13,161. Forum Member. ✭✭. 08/10/22 - 19:13 #2.
digitalspy.com
Casualty star Amanda Henderson reveals why she doubted herself on set
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty star Amanda Henderson has opened up about her time on the medical drama, revealing that she thought she'd be "sacked" on her first day in the role. In an interview with TV Times to celebrate her 10-year milestone playing nurse Robyn Miller, Henderson reflected on her...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale Friday 07 October 2022. 7pm start tonight folks
Nicola is left absolutely fuming when she and Ethan have a run-in. Unable to hold back, she decides that she’s going to have the last word and files a serious complaint about village vicar Charles, who’s Ethan’s dad. Will vengeful Nicola have put Charles’ religious career at...
digitalspy.com
Soap episodes entirely set on location
Noticed on ITV3 that one of the recent Classic Coronation Street episodes had a whole episode just in the Derbyshire country park, it seems to be a rare thing nowadays, but it feels almost as if the holiday is as much for viewers as it is for the characters and it feels kind of special when they actually have an episode completely set on location.
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power cut scene would have revealed big Durin secret
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have revealed that a cut scene from the fantasy show would have revealed Prince Durin IV's big secret. The most recent episode confirmed that Durin (Owain Arthur) has a different name which sets him apart from...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe confirms new contract with soap
Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe confirms she has signed a new year-long contract with the soap. The actress, who plays Mercedes McQueen, is currently on an extended break but this new contract means she'll be back soon to help the rest of the family recover from the Silas drama. She told...
digitalspy.com
Most despicable villain in a British TV crime drama
Stanley Meadows as Roddy Baker in The Professionals: Foxhole on a Roof. Baker a just released member of a Great Train robbery style gang (another member of the gang is said to be living in sunny climes) plans a big score. With an accomplice (Played by Karl Howman) and heavy weaponry stolen from the RAF based himself in a pilbox made up of sandbags. He then proceeds to shoot up a hospital ward full of patients recovering from operations. He demands a large sum of money to stop. His plans are by the climbing skills of Bodie and Murphy said the detective work of Doyle.
digitalspy.com
I think Coronation Street has got worse since the decision of having Brian and Mary in every episode
It is absolutely terrible at the moment and Brian and Mary are just adding to the neverending misery. Why have a storyline involving those two when they dont add anything to show. The producers are trying to do comedy and failing and they actually think Brian and Mary are hilarious when they are about as funny as toothache.
