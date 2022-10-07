ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
City
Freehold Township, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’

TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Long-vacant Amboy Cinemas may finally become something

It was the place where we took dates as teenagers. The place we drove to when we first got our driver's license to catch a movie. Amboy Cinemas. It opened in 1979 when I was still a kid. It's the place we saw "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Die Hard." It was the place to see a movie in the '80s. Remember all the arcade games in the lobby back when that was a big thing? Remember the huge snack bar?
SAYREVILLE, NJ
wild941.com

Criminals Living Nice In NYC Because Of This Lady

Crime has been crazy in New York City but it end up catching up with few people and this one women too. She has been helping out a few gang members in New York City by faking a lot of documents. She was so deep into the helping that she was housing gang members in luxury apartments in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Daily News

NYC couple claims they were falsely called anti-Semites and beaten by politically connected Brooklyn Hasidic patrol

A Brooklyn couple claims a Hasidic safety patrol attacked them and falsely accused them of making anti-Semitic remarks when they challenged them for not wearing masks at the height of the pandemic. Paulo and Clelia Pinho say in a lawsuit that on May 10, 2020, members of the Williamsburg Safety Patrol, a group of Hasidic civilians also known as Shomrim, converged on them, beat them up, broke ...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S District Courts#Queens College#New York School#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#The Prosecutor S Office
New Jersey 101.5

Human remains identified as missing Cherry Hill, NJ man

CHERRY HILL — Human skeletal remains discovered in Wharton State Forest have been identified as those of a Cherry Hill man who was reported missing in June. A cause of death for Peter Meyers, 68, has yet to be determined. His body was found by a man hunting in a remote section of Wharton State Forest on Oct. 4, police said.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
beckersasc.com

Former New Jersey PA sentenced for role in $1M healthcare fraud scheme

Willingboro, N.J.-based former physician assistant Aaron Jones, 28, was sentenced to two years in prison for a scheme that defrauded payers millions of dollars, Press of Atlantic City reported Oct. 5. Mr. Jones, who pleaded guilty in March, was also ordered to pay $1.04 million in restitution and serve three...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Bomb threats called into Staten Island doctor’s office

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unidentified woman allegedly called in two bomb threats to a Staten Island medical office on Saturday morning, according to police. At approximately 8:25 a.m., an office located within a building at 501 Seaview Ave. received a phone call that a bomb would go off in the building at 9 a.m., according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The caller reportedly told the person receiving the call to “get out” and “run.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

PA Woman, 19, Shot In Paterson

A 19-year-old woman from Allentown, PA was hospitalized after being shot in Paterson on Saturday, Oct. 8, authorities said. The victim was already on her way to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center when police arrived at the shooting scene — North 9th Street and Belmont Avenue — around 9:40 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
PATERSON, NJ
Suburban

Middlesex County Superior Court judge orders Sayreville resident to ‘enjoin’ from cat hoarding, fumigate residence

SAYREVILLE – A Middlesex County Superior Court judge has ruled against a Sayreville resident accused of hoarding cats. Sayreville officials filed a verified complaint in Superior Court against the resident in July. The complaint alleged the resident violated a municipal ordinance by maintaining approximately 30 cats in a single-family...
SAYREVILLE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy