Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Globe
Peace activist David Frost, who ran for U.S. Senate in N.J. in 1966 and vice president in 1968, dies at 96
Dr. David Frost, a peace activist who sought the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in New Jersey in 1966 and then ran as comedian Dick Gregory’s vice presidential candidate on the Peace and Freedom ticket in 1968, died on September 28. He was 96. Frost died at his home...
Former NJ women’s prison officer indicted on inmate rape charge
FLEMINGTON – A grand jury has indicted a former senior corrections officer at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women on the charge of raping an inmate just over a year ago. Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin, 29, of Jersey City was indicted last Thursday, Sept. 29. It was announced Friday by...
Monmouth County Man Indicted For Money Laundering Schemes
MIDDLETOWN – A Monmouth County man has been indicted for laundering money in connection to fraudulent schemes under the Cape Town Zone of Black Axe, officials said. Andrew Suarez, 29, of Middletown, New Jersey, is charged by indictment with money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering counts, and aggravated identity theft.
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’
TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
Former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro willing to ‘stake financial well-being’ to bail out grandson
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Steven Molinaro’s grandfather, former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro, has indicated he is willing to help his grandson post bail and is even prepared to “stake his own financial well-being on his compliance,” court documents detail. The new development comes after...
Long-vacant Amboy Cinemas may finally become something
It was the place where we took dates as teenagers. The place we drove to when we first got our driver's license to catch a movie. Amboy Cinemas. It opened in 1979 when I was still a kid. It's the place we saw "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Die Hard." It was the place to see a movie in the '80s. Remember all the arcade games in the lobby back when that was a big thing? Remember the huge snack bar?
wild941.com
Criminals Living Nice In NYC Because Of This Lady
Crime has been crazy in New York City but it end up catching up with few people and this one women too. She has been helping out a few gang members in New York City by faking a lot of documents. She was so deep into the helping that she was housing gang members in luxury apartments in NYC.
RELATED PEOPLE
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. The magazine last week published...
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Police Report: Theft, Heroin Manufacture & Dealing, Weapons, Assault, Terroristic Threats, Harassment, Robbery, DWI
The following September criminal incidents and arrests were reported by Red Bank police. An arrest does not constitute a conviction. • The theft of two bottle of Johnny Walker Black, valued at $74.62, from a business in the area of Newman Springs Road was reported. Patrolman Preston Mellaci took the...
NJ towns declare state of emergency after huge 72 inch water main break
MONTCLAIR — Two North Jersey towns each declared a state of emergency Saturday after a massive 72-inch water main break in Nutley. For the duration of each state of emergency, Montclair and Glen Ridge are not permitting any non-essential water use. The municipalities are both experiencing low water supplies and low water pressure.
NYC couple claims they were falsely called anti-Semites and beaten by politically connected Brooklyn Hasidic patrol
A Brooklyn couple claims a Hasidic safety patrol attacked them and falsely accused them of making anti-Semitic remarks when they challenged them for not wearing masks at the height of the pandemic. Paulo and Clelia Pinho say in a lawsuit that on May 10, 2020, members of the Williamsburg Safety Patrol, a group of Hasidic civilians also known as Shomrim, converged on them, beat them up, broke ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Human remains identified as missing Cherry Hill, NJ man
CHERRY HILL — Human skeletal remains discovered in Wharton State Forest have been identified as those of a Cherry Hill man who was reported missing in June. A cause of death for Peter Meyers, 68, has yet to be determined. His body was found by a man hunting in a remote section of Wharton State Forest on Oct. 4, police said.
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is Terrifying
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New York's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
beckersasc.com
Former New Jersey PA sentenced for role in $1M healthcare fraud scheme
Willingboro, N.J.-based former physician assistant Aaron Jones, 28, was sentenced to two years in prison for a scheme that defrauded payers millions of dollars, Press of Atlantic City reported Oct. 5. Mr. Jones, who pleaded guilty in March, was also ordered to pay $1.04 million in restitution and serve three...
Help available to Ocean County seniors applying for ANCHOR program
With information and applications arriving by U.S. mail or email, Ocean County officials want to make sure the county’s senior residents have help available in filling out the state ANCHOR program application should they need it. “Our Office of Senior Services can help seniors at any one of three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYPD: Bomb threats called into Staten Island doctor’s office
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unidentified woman allegedly called in two bomb threats to a Staten Island medical office on Saturday morning, according to police. At approximately 8:25 a.m., an office located within a building at 501 Seaview Ave. received a phone call that a bomb would go off in the building at 9 a.m., according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The caller reportedly told the person receiving the call to “get out” and “run.”
PA Woman, 19, Shot In Paterson
A 19-year-old woman from Allentown, PA was hospitalized after being shot in Paterson on Saturday, Oct. 8, authorities said. The victim was already on her way to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center when police arrived at the shooting scene — North 9th Street and Belmont Avenue — around 9:40 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Steak In The Whole State
If you crave steak, really good steak, then you have plenty of amazing choices in every corner of New Jersey. Have you ever had the best steak the Garden State has to offer?. It certainly would be a feather in your cap to say you have tried the absolute best steak this great state has to offer. So, where do you go to get it?
Middlesex County Superior Court judge orders Sayreville resident to ‘enjoin’ from cat hoarding, fumigate residence
SAYREVILLE – A Middlesex County Superior Court judge has ruled against a Sayreville resident accused of hoarding cats. Sayreville officials filed a verified complaint in Superior Court against the resident in July. The complaint alleged the resident violated a municipal ordinance by maintaining approximately 30 cats in a single-family...
Comments / 0