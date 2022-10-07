“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be speaking to you today” – Raul Rosas Jr. credited his parents for his success

Read full article on original website
Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom
Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
Top UFC fighter trashes Ronda Rousey for making suicide ‘cool’ — ‘She’s everything that’s wrong with the world’
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey made a special appearance on the Ellen show back in early 2016 and revealed to host Ellen Degeneres that losing her 135-pound strap in a technical knockout loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 left “Rowdy” with suicidal thoughts. “To...
Frank Mir Discusses the Way Fighters Are Treated in the UFC; ‘It’s Almost Like Servitude’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is ready to close the book on his own combat sports career but is going all in on a new venture with some fellow MMA legends. While Mir has continued to compete periodically over the years, much of his attention has been on his daughter Bella Mir who has started 3-o in her own young MMA career and is currently attending the University of Iowa. Aside from that, Mir is also working alongside some big names to establish a new and unique combat sports organization.
Video | Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling meet in Abu Dhabi with an ‘unexpected outcome’
Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan engaged in a fiery feud over ownership of the UFC bantamweight title between 2020 and 2022. Their first fight ended with Yan being DQ’d over an illegal knee. Despite how blatant the foul was, Sterling was widely accused of faking the an injury to ‘steal’ Yan’s belt.
Tito Ortiz confirms rematch with Chael Sonnen happening next February: “I’ll be competing one last time”
Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz will reportedly face Chael Sonnen once again. ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ has been out of action since his boxing match with Anderson Silva last September. The bout was Ortiz’s first in the boxing ring, and it didn’t go well. The Brazilian knocked him out in the first round of their Triller Fight Club co-main event.
PPV Buys For Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut Revealed
The number of global pay-per-view buys for MMA great Cris Cyborg‘s first foray into the boxing ring have been revealed. Cyborg, a former UFC champion and current Bellator women’s featherweight titleholder, swapped the MMA gear for pugilism gloves late last month, sharing the squared circle with former Brazilian national boxing champion Simone Aparecida da Silva at Fight Music Show 2 in her home city, Curitiba.
Sean O’Malley Recalls Meeting Shaquille O’Neal And Other Celebrities: ‘He Just Seems Like He Hurts’
Sean O’Malley has been among the stars since he landed in Abu Dhabi. The bantamweight fighter is in town for his UFC 280 fight against Petr Yan, which takes place on Oct. 22. Though, prepping for the former champ hasn’t been everything that O’Malley has done while he’s in the UAE.
Antonio Brown Posts Alleged Check for $150,000 Supposedly Coming From His Rap Career
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown's football career may be over but his rap career appears to be starting to make dividends. On Sunday (Oct. 9), a few hours before his former colleagues would hit the gridiron, AB was on social media boasting about his monetary come-up in the rap game. The controversial wideout-turned-rapper shared a photo of a check made out to his label CAB Records LLC from Secure the Bag Record Label, which shows a payment of $150,000. The check shows the amount is a biweekly payment from July 15, 2022, which is roughly 90 days following the release of his sophomore project Paradigm in April.
NBA Fans Debate Who Will Be Drafted Number One Between 18-year-old LeBron James And Victor Wembanyama: "LeBron For Sure. He Had A Generational High Ceiling And Very High Floor... Players That Tall Are Historically Injury-Prone."
LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the best players in NBA history. For many, he's hands down the best, and there are a plethora of reasons behind it. When James was drafted into the NBA, he was shouldered with a lot of expectations from basketball fans around the globe.
Islam Makhachev says Michael Chandler’s claims for a title shot are ridiculous: “Fight with young and hungry guys like Tsarukyan or Dober first”
Islam Makhachev is saying Michael Chandler’s claims for a title shot are ridiculous. Michael Chandler, 36, has one thing on his mind and that is getting another shot at the UFC lightweight belt. However, first, Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) will battle it out with Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) on...
Daniel Cormier explains altercation with Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules: “I had to put him in his place because he’s being disrespectful”
UFC legend Daniel Cormier has explained the altercation he had with Seth Rollins during his Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules. It’s well known that Daniel Cormier has always been a big fan of professional wrestling and on Saturday night, he got the chance to step foot inside a WWE ring for the first time at WWE Extreme Rules.
Islam Makhachev is confident he will be able to score a knockdown against Charles Oliveira: “His last three or four opponents, they knock him down”
Islam Makhachev believes he’ll be able to knock Charles Oliveira down when they collide in the main event of UFC 280. Next weekend at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev will finally get the chance to become UFC lightweight champion when he challenges Charles Oliveira in Abu Dhabi. While the Brazilian isn’t technically the champ, his insane 11-fight win streak – as well as the names he’s beaten since first competing for the gold – has left many believing that he is the best 155-pounder in the world right now.
Shaquille O'Neal says he wants to buy an NBA team, but not the Suns
While visiting Abu Dhabi for the NBA's preseason games between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks, Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal told CNN that he's interested in buying an NBA team — but he won't say which one. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say,” Shaq told CNN's...
