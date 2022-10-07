With the success of the Netflix Edgerunners series and the recent milestone of having sold 20 million copies, there’s no doubt that Cyberpunk 2077 is finally living up to much of its original promise. What we didn’t necessarily expect, however, was that CDPR would be so quick to announce their plans for another installment of the Cyberpunk series. But given that I’ve already dumped 200+ hours into 2077 and god knows how many more into the original tabletop RPG, it’s never too early to start thinking about how the next chapter of the Cyberpunk saga could benefit from a few lessons learned by the first on its journey so far.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO