BioWare Claims It Designed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf So That Players Unfamiliar With The Series Can Still Enjoy And Appreciate The Game
BioWare has stated in a recent interview with Community Update that they are designing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf with new players in mind. Dragon Age: Inquisition was released about 8 years ago, and it may be some time until the sequel, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, is released. BioWare is well aware that...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly getting a "greatest hits" map pack as paid DLC
All or most of the original Modern Warfare 2 maps are said to be returning
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2: All Mythic skins & how to unlock them
Mythic skins are a brand new addition to Overwatch 2 but they are already becoming a popular goal many are trying to reach. Here are all the Overwatch 2 Mythic skins and how you can get hold of them. With Overwatch 2 introducing new elements to the popular first-person shooter...
IGN
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 Reportedly in Development as More Information Surfaces About Modern Warfare 2
We have been hearing a lot about the next Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2, but what about the other popular titles from the franchise. Thanks to a report by WhatIfGaming, we have heard about another popular title under Call of Duty's belt. It seems that Advanced Warfare is the title where the attention will be diverting too, after the release of Modern Warfare 2. The next game that is reportedly in development is Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 and it is being developed by Sledgehammer Games.
The First Gameplay Trailer For Dead Space Is Now Available
The first gameplay trailer for Dead Space has just been released, keeping with the game’s promise to do so. The trailer highlights the remake’s impressive new graphics and deadly returning foes. The trailer starts with clips we have already seen from earlier teasers, such as infected humans banging...
IGN
Google Stadia Canceled, Overwatch 2's Rocky Launch, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From Google canceling the Stadia, to Overwatch 2 launching to a rocky start, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news!. 00:49 - Google is Shutting Down...
However, Despite A Recent Trailer Suggesting Otherwise, It Appears As Though The Impending Dead Space Reboot Will Be A Next-Gen Exclusive, Unavailable On PS4
Despite the recent preview, the PS4 will not get the Dead Space remake. However, the latest teaser for EA Motive’s recreation of Dead Space showcases the stunning visuals that the unfathomable sci-fi horrors will have on next-gen devices. Although remakes can cause a lot of friction among fans of renowned games, Dead Space has high aspirations, mainly because the original title still holds up today despite its age.
techeblog.com
What a Peaky Blinders Open World Game Made in Unreal Engine 5 Would Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
If you’ve never seen Peaky Blinders, it’s basically a British crime drama set in Birmingham, England during the aftermath of World War I. It follows the Peaky Blinders crime gang, led by Cilian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, as he attempts to expand their criminal organization. If BBC Studios decided to make a game based on the series in Unreal Engine 5, this is how it would probably look.
ComicBook
Nintendo's New Legend of Zelda Promo Reignites Theories About Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom made a promotional appearance at the Nintendo Live event in Japan this week, and after seeing an exceptionally detailed statue of Link, Zelda fans are once again abuzz with theories about new gameplay mechanics that might be present in the Breath of the Wild sequel. The statue in question (which looks like a Zelda collector's dream) shows Link with his arm outstretched alongside a light-up feature with that particular arm being a key focus of most of the gameplay theories thus far.
EA is finally killing its Origin Launcher
Origin is on its way out, long live the new EA App. As per Electronic Arts' statement, this will be "a faster, more reliable, and more streamlined gaming experience," in theory. "For over 10 years we’ve welcomed millions of players into our Origin platform, we’ve listened to your feedback and...
Modern Warfare 2 will have the same pre-paid/VOIP phone restrictions as Overwatch 2
"It's wrong to require players to enter into a phone contract before being allowed to play the game they paid for"
Football Manager 23 Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay
Developed by Sports Interactive and published by Sega, "Football Manager" is a highly realistic football (soccer) sim which puts players in the shoes of a manager of a football club who must guide their team to glory. Since its debut in 1992 as "Championship Manager," the series has built up a fanbase dedicated to the act of managing a club. Some players have even worn their best suits for a cup final and set off a flare in their bedroom after winning a league title.
UEFA・
The Stunning Transformation Of Pokemon
2021 saw the world celebrate the 25th anniversary of the "Pokémon" franchise. What started as a Game Boy role-playing game has expanded into one of the world's biggest entertainment properties. In fact, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the series has sold more than 440 million units in total. That makes it the third best-selling video game franchise of all time, just behind "Mario" and "Tetris" in terms of popularity.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leak allegedly reveals number of new Pokemon & Pokedex
As the release date for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet draws near, leaks begin to pile up claiming to provide information regarding the size of the Pokedex and the number of new Pokemon. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are a month away, set to release on November 18, 2022. And fans are...
epicstream.com
One Piece Odyssey Game Trailer Features Alabasta and Vivi
Following the recent announcements during Tokyo Game Show, Bandai Namco shared a new trailer for the upcoming video game One Piece Odyssey featuring Alabasta and its princess, Nefertari Vivi. In the previous trailers for the game, the new island of Waford was shown as the main setting for Odyssey. But...
IGN
9 Lessons Cyberpunk 'Orion' Can Learn From 2077
With the success of the Netflix Edgerunners series and the recent milestone of having sold 20 million copies, there’s no doubt that Cyberpunk 2077 is finally living up to much of its original promise. What we didn’t necessarily expect, however, was that CDPR would be so quick to announce their plans for another installment of the Cyberpunk series. But given that I’ve already dumped 200+ hours into 2077 and god knows how many more into the original tabletop RPG, it’s never too early to start thinking about how the next chapter of the Cyberpunk saga could benefit from a few lessons learned by the first on its journey so far.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Status Update: Blizzard Makes Changes To SMS Requirement, Addresses Bugs
An Overwatch 2 community manager took to the game's official forums to share an Overwatch 2 status update. The post outlines some of player's biggest concerns with the game's tumultuous launch, as well as lays out how Blizzard intends to address these issues. The first issue the post addressed was...
A Ubisoft title just took Guinness World Record for most-delayed game
If you’re a fan of video games, you’re certainly no stranger to a delay and the past couple of months have been full of them. Analysts are claiming that the upcoming release of God of War Ragnarök has other games running for the hills. Whether this is...
God of War DualSense pre-orders are still live at PlayStation Direct - get yours reserved now
Our God of War Dualsense pre-order guide will direct you straight to the best places to pick up the limited edition controller.
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
