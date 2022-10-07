ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dexerto.com

Overwatch 2: All Mythic skins & how to unlock them

Mythic skins are a brand new addition to Overwatch 2 but they are already becoming a popular goal many are trying to reach. Here are all the Overwatch 2 Mythic skins and how you can get hold of them. With Overwatch 2 introducing new elements to the popular first-person shooter...
IGN

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 Reportedly in Development as More Information Surfaces About Modern Warfare 2

We have been hearing a lot about the next Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2, but what about the other popular titles from the franchise. Thanks to a report by WhatIfGaming, we have heard about another popular title under Call of Duty's belt. It seems that Advanced Warfare is the title where the attention will be diverting too, after the release of Modern Warfare 2. The next game that is reportedly in development is Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 and it is being developed by Sledgehammer Games.
#Riot Games#Indian Agent#Video Game#Hindi#Fracture#Astra
HappyGamer

The First Gameplay Trailer For Dead Space Is Now Available

The first gameplay trailer for Dead Space has just been released, keeping with the game’s promise to do so. The trailer highlights the remake’s impressive new graphics and deadly returning foes. The trailer starts with clips we have already seen from earlier teasers, such as infected humans banging...
HappyGamer

However, Despite A Recent Trailer Suggesting Otherwise, It Appears As Though The Impending Dead Space Reboot Will Be A Next-Gen Exclusive, Unavailable On PS4

Despite the recent preview, the PS4 will not get the Dead Space remake. However, the latest teaser for EA Motive’s recreation of Dead Space showcases the stunning visuals that the unfathomable sci-fi horrors will have on next-gen devices. Although remakes can cause a lot of friction among fans of renowned games, Dead Space has high aspirations, mainly because the original title still holds up today despite its age.
techeblog.com

What a Peaky Blinders Open World Game Made in Unreal Engine 5 Would Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles

If you’ve never seen Peaky Blinders, it’s basically a British crime drama set in Birmingham, England during the aftermath of World War I. It follows the Peaky Blinders crime gang, led by Cilian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, as he attempts to expand their criminal organization. If BBC Studios decided to make a game based on the series in Unreal Engine 5, this is how it would probably look.
ComicBook

Nintendo's New Legend of Zelda Promo Reignites Theories About Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom made a promotional appearance at the Nintendo Live event in Japan this week, and after seeing an exceptionally detailed statue of Link, Zelda fans are once again abuzz with theories about new gameplay mechanics that might be present in the Breath of the Wild sequel. The statue in question (which looks like a Zelda collector's dream) shows Link with his arm outstretched alongside a light-up feature with that particular arm being a key focus of most of the gameplay theories thus far.
GAMINGbible

EA is finally killing its Origin Launcher

Origin is on its way out, long live the new EA App. As per Electronic Arts' statement, this will be "a faster, more reliable, and more streamlined gaming experience," in theory. "For over 10 years we’ve welcomed millions of players into our Origin platform, we’ve listened to your feedback and...
SVG

Football Manager 23 Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay

Developed by Sports Interactive and published by Sega, "Football Manager" is a highly realistic football (soccer) sim which puts players in the shoes of a manager of a football club who must guide their team to glory. Since its debut in 1992 as "Championship Manager," the series has built up a fanbase dedicated to the act of managing a club. Some players have even worn their best suits for a cup final and set off a flare in their bedroom after winning a league title.
SVG

The Stunning Transformation Of Pokemon

2021 saw the world celebrate the 25th anniversary of the "Pokémon" franchise. What started as a Game Boy role-playing game has expanded into one of the world's biggest entertainment properties. In fact, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the series has sold more than 440 million units in total. That makes it the third best-selling video game franchise of all time, just behind "Mario" and "Tetris" in terms of popularity.
epicstream.com

One Piece Odyssey Game Trailer Features Alabasta and Vivi

Following the recent announcements during Tokyo Game Show, Bandai Namco shared a new trailer for the upcoming video game One Piece Odyssey featuring Alabasta and its princess, Nefertari Vivi. In the previous trailers for the game, the new island of Waford was shown as the main setting for Odyssey. But...
IGN

9 Lessons Cyberpunk 'Orion' Can Learn From 2077

With the success of the Netflix Edgerunners series and the recent milestone of having sold 20 million copies, there’s no doubt that Cyberpunk 2077 is finally living up to much of its original promise. What we didn’t necessarily expect, however, was that CDPR would be so quick to announce their plans for another installment of the Cyberpunk series. But given that I’ve already dumped 200+ hours into 2077 and god knows how many more into the original tabletop RPG, it’s never too early to start thinking about how the next chapter of the Cyberpunk saga could benefit from a few lessons learned by the first on its journey so far.
dotesports.com

MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch

Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
