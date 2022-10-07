“Dana White sign him ASAP” – Fight fans want Draymond Green in UFC after “superman” punch on Jordan Poole goes viral

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daniel Cormier: Jake Paul 'not a joke,' but Anderson Silva wins the fight
Based off experience, Daniel Cormier thinks Anderson Silva will beat Jake Paul. Former UFC middleweight king Silva (3-1) marks Paul’s sternest test to date in the boxing ring. The pair will square off in the headliner of a Showtime pay-per-view event Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.
MMAmania.com
Michael Bisping says ‘f—king nerd’ Mark Zuckerberg is good for MMA, will bring in more fans
There were mixed reviews from the MMA community when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shut down the UFC Apex earlier this month to watch fights live, but Michael Bisping believes it will ultimately lead to more eyes on the sport. Last weekend, Zuckerberg was in attendance for UFC Vegas 61: “Dern...
MMAmania.com
Former UFC champ Frank Mir wants retirement fight ... with one pretty cool condition
Frank Mir wants one more fight to end his legendary combat career. The former Ultimate Fight Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, 43, can see the end of the road. However, for the last few years, he has been focused on the career of his daughter Bella Mir, who is currently undefeated (3-0) in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
Georges St-Pierre has advice for UFC champ Israel Adesanya: 'It's heavy the crown, my friend'
Georges St-Pierre has offered some advice to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. St-Pierre (26-2 MMA, 20-2 UFC), a former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer, defended his welterweight title nine times before he relinquished the belt and stepped away from the sport in 2013. St-Pierre cited the pressure of...
UFC Deaths: Look into the dark and brutal side of MMA
Newer fans of the sport will sometimes wonder if there have been UFC deaths during the promotion’s history. It is
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently busy with their preseason games. Given that the team has a very new look roster, these preseason games are crucial for new head coach Darvin Ham to figure out his ideal starting lineup and his rotation for the upcoming season. While superstars like LeBron...
Paddy Pimblett plans to fight at UFC 282 but claims he’s having a hard time getting an opponent: “When the contract is in front of them, they’re not as confident”
Paddy Pimblett claims he’s having a hard time getting an opponent. Pimblett hasn’t fought since UFC London in July when he scored a submission victory over Jordan Leavitt. After the win, the plan was for Pimblett to return later this year and his goal was to be on UFC 282 in Las Vegas. However, according to ‘The Baddy’ he’s having a difficult time getting an opponent to sign the contract.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder adds super-kick to workout, won’t rule out UFC run
Deontay Wilder playfully added a karate kick to his public workout but later didn’t rule out the possibility of fighting in the UFC. The former WBC champion, who last fought against Tyson Fury in October 2021, is finalizing his training for a bout against Robert Helenius. Wilder vs Helenius...
LeBron James gets absolutely lit while watching Travis Scott perform at Bronny’s 18th birthday party
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was recently seen getting hyped up during his son Bronny’s 18th birthday celebration as rapper Travis Scott performed. It seems Bronny James and his father were having a grand time together. The younger James turned 18 on Thursday. The elder James even penned an emotional greeting for his oldest son through an Instagram post.
MMAmania.com
Video: Georges St-Pierre offers words of wisdom to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 281
Georges St-Pierre offered words of wisdom to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earlier this week ahead of his 185-pound title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 next month. Adesanya, who suffered a knockout loss to Pereira under the GLORY kickboxing banner back in 2017, is entering one of...
Knicks' Evan Fournier Has Blunt Response to Draymond Green Punch
A fight between Golden State Warriors players Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has earned the attention of New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier. What did he have to say?
MMAmania.com
Report: Hasbulla will be in Islam Makhachev’s corner at UFC 280 against Charles Oliveira
UFC 280, which will take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, is right around the corner (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) and there’s one burning question we know is on the minds of all serious mixed martial arts (MMA) fans: will Hasbulla be there?. The pint-sized brawler has captured...
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom
Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
mmanews.com
Dana White Blasks Nelk Boy Bob Menery: ‘I Gave U $50k to STFU’
While Dana White was happy to do marketing work with the Nelk Boys, he wants no part of the drama between founder Kyle Forgeard and ex-collaborator Bob Menery. The relationship White has gathered with the Nelk Boys has been controversial to MMA fans and fighters, to say the least, not that he is particularly bothered by it. Nevertheless, he has utilized his relationship with the YouTubers to build a marketing connection, doing regular podcast appearances and having promotional opportunities involving the UFC working alongside the Nelk Boys.
wrestlingrumors.net
Brock Lesnar Passed On Fighting Another World Champion
He’ll pass for now. There are very few stars in the history of WWE who have become anything close to Brock Lesnar. Over the years, Lesnar has become one of the top attractions in modern WWE and it takes the right kind of opponent to give him a challenge. To make it more impressive, Lesnar was also a success in mixed martial arts, and it turns out that he turned down a fight there as well.
WWE・
Quinnen Williams Slams Tyreek Hill With Stiff Arm; Payback For 'Disrespectful' Comments
The Jets enjoyed this hit from Williams on Hill after recovering a fumble, getting the last laugh after the receiver's controversial comments this offseason
NFL・
mmanews.com
Two Ex-UFC Fighters Suspended After Enormous Weight Gain
Two fighters from the Bellator 286 fight card will need to move up in weight going forward. Last weekend Bellator held an event in Long Beach, California. The event was headlined by a featherweight title fight between Patrício Pitbull and Ádám Borics. The fight card was a good mix of all different weight classes and rankings of fighters. Two fighters, however, were flagged due to their excessive weight gain from weigh-ins to fight night.
Bellator signs 2019 PFL heavyweight champion and Olympian Ali Isaev
There’s a new undefeated addition to the Bellator heavyweight division. 2019 PFL heavyweight champion and former Olympic wrestler Ali Isaev (9-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) has signed an exclusive, multifight deal with Bellator, the promotion recently announced. Isaev, 38, competed in the 2008 Olympics and placed 13th in super heavyweight...
Gilbert Burns details what he believes was a “big factor” in the Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman rematch: “I see a lot of factors a lot of people didn’t see”
Gilbert Burns has given his thoughts on what he believed to be a big factor in the Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman rematch. Earlier this year at UFC 278, Leon Edwards shocked the world by knocking Kamaru Usman out to become the new UFC welterweight champion. While it was a victory that came as a surprise to many, the man himself always knew that he could win the big one – even when he was seemingly 3-1 down on the scorecards heading into the fifth and final round.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green to step away from Warriors, apologizes for punching Jordan Poole: 'I failed as a leader. I failed as a man'
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green spoke to the media on Saturday for the first time since video surfaced of him punching teammate Jordan Poole at a team practice earlier this week. Along with saying he is going to step away from the team for the time being and give...
