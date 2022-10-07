ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, CA

LA City Council meets for 1st time following leaked audio of racist remarks

LOS ANGELES -- The first Los Angeles City Council meeting since councilmembers Nury Martinez and Kevin de León were heard in leaked audio making racist comments was overcome with chanting from a raucous crowd that demanded their resignations. Tuesday's meeting got a delayed start as councilmembers struggled to speak...
LOS ANGELES, CA
