ABC30 Fresno
Former Los Angeles Angels employee gets 22 years in Tyler Skaggs' overdose death
FORT WORTH, Texas -- A former Los Angeles Angels employee was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. Eric Kay, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and leg shackles, didn't react when...
ABC30 Fresno
Nury Martinez, LA council president, takes leave of absence amid racism allegations
Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez announced she is taking a leave of absence from her position, after a recording emerged of her making racist and offensive comments about fellow council members. Martinez had already resigned from her role as city council president on Monday, but remained a member of the council.
ABC30 Fresno
LA City Council meets for 1st time following leaked audio of racist remarks
LOS ANGELES -- The first Los Angeles City Council meeting since councilmembers Nury Martinez and Kevin de León were heard in leaked audio making racist comments was overcome with chanting from a raucous crowd that demanded their resignations. Tuesday's meeting got a delayed start as councilmembers struggled to speak...
ABC30 Fresno
LA City Council president resigns following leaked audio of racist remarks about colleague's son
LOS ANGELES -- Nury Martinez has resigned as president of the Los Angeles City Council 24 hours after a leaked audio recording revealed her and Councilman Kevin de León making racist comments. It's unclear if Martinez will be vacating her council seat, or if she is just stepping down...
ABC30 Fresno
New research sheds light on an emerging parallel COVID epidemic
LOS ANGELES -- Because so many people have dealt with COVID-19 infections, many now view the virus like a common cold or flu. New research suggests that's far from the truth. With concern over COVID waning, a parallel pandemic is emerging. "We're still learning about the long term health effects...
