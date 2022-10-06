Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
'FOX NFL Kickoff' crew explains why the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated as they face off against the Arizona Cardinals who are 2-2 this season. The crew discusses why the Eagles are the best team in the NFL.
FOX Sports
Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and Demarcus Lawrence discusses their strength as a team | FOX NFL Sunday
Erin Andrews sat down with Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and Demarcus Lawrence. The defense has allowed four touchdowns in four games The "FOX NFL Sunday crew previews the Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams.
FOX Sports
Panthers move forward with new coach, QB and coordinator
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule...
FOX Sports
Is Cowboys' Dak Prescott feeling the pressure from Cooper Rush?
Dak Prescott spoke candidly about the state of his team and what's next for him after the Dallas Cowboys’ 22-10 win over the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday — and his comments are turning some heads. "Honestly, just knowing this team can win in a multitude...
FOX Sports
Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call — the second in as many days — nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State tightens grip on No. 1
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the best team in the country. Both Georgia and Alabama, previous No. 1s here, have displayed flaws against teams who just aren’t talented enough to exploit them. Georgia needed a big fourth quarter to make a 42-10 victory over Auburn look more impressive than...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Cowboys, Giants rise; Rams, Bengals, Broncos fade
It's starting to feel a bit like the '80s in the NFL this year. Sure, salaries have skyrocketed and player safety is more of a priority these days. But in an era marked by pass-happy quarterbacks and gaudy offenses, it's hard not to notice a bit of a throwback trend.
Commanders desperate to stop skid on Thursday visit to Bears
Losers of four straight games entering Thursday night’s visit to Chicago, the Washington Commanders certainly sense the urgency of their
FOX Sports
Nick Singleton, behind Penn State's rediscovered run game, a danger for No. 5 Michigan
If fans of Penn State were boisterous to start the season, they certainly have a legitimate reason to feel good about things entering Week 7. That's because the No. 10 Nittany Lions, undefeated at 5-0, have a real chance to pull an upset at No. 5 Michigan (6-0) on Saturday (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The reason for optimism in Happy Valley is simple — Penn State has returned to its roots, pushed via the talents of true freshman running back Nick Singleton.
FOX Sports
Eagles are undefeated, but hardly perfect at 5-0
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Donovan McNabb was all smiles in the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room as he hit up Jalen Hurts for a big bro hug and a few encouraging words. The greatest quarterback in Eagles history and the one leading the top team in the NFL have something in common: Each led the Eagles to a 5-0 start.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady 'unnecessarily' thrown down by Grady Jarrett, per NFL ref
With the Falcons trying to make an improbable comeback at Tampa on Sunday, a key penalty undid Atlanta's rally. With Atlanta trying to mount a 21-point, fourth-quarter rally on the road against the Buccaneers, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a critical roughing the passer penalty on a third-down sack of Tom Brady with 3:03 remaining.
FOX Sports
Breaking down the steady play of Andrew Thomas vs. Packers
The New York Giants selected Georgia left tackle Andrew Thomas with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. After nearly two and half seasons, the Giants should be thrilled with his development. He’s a prime example of allowing a player to develop with time and coaching. With...
FOX Sports
Tomlin: Steelers need to work back toward 'respectability'
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The hole the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in is basically unprecedented during Mike Tomlin's long and largely successful tenure. Five games into the season, the Steelers (1-4) are injury-plagued and toothless on defense. Young, inexperienced and ineffective on offense. The upcoming schedule is daunting. And there...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5: Raiders leading Chiefs on MNF
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
FOX Sports
Penn St QB Clifford healthy, content ahead of Michigan game
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford spent last week getting a head start for what he expects will be his biggest test of the season. The extra week of practice and film study aside, Penn State’s sixth-year quarterback has something else going for him as the No. 10 Nittany Lions prepare to visit No. 5 Michigan Saturday for a Big Ten East showdown.
FOX Sports
Davante Adams facing possible suspension for pushing camera operator
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing penalty from the NFL after shoving a camera operator as he was leaving the field after a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Adams could be punished – and possibly suspended – by the league pending further...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: Underdogs will cover, early best bets
You guys all know the saying that the early bird gets the worm. Well, this week, we're remixing that to make it "the early bettor gets the payout" because it's all about being first in line to make these NFL Week 6 wagers. By the time the last game ends...
FOX Sports
Brian Daboll's coaching the biggest reason for Giants' 4-1 start
In just five weeks, the Giants have won as many games as they did all of last season. New York's 4-1 mark is not only tied for second in the NFC East but the entire NFL. The biggest difference from last year's 4-13 campaign? First-year coach Brain Daboll, Colin Cowherd said.
FOX Sports
Jets say their fortunes are changing and it's not just talk
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh and the New York Jets would tell anyone who'd listen over the past several months that things were changing with the franchise. Negative energy was being replaced by positive vibes. Caution was giving way to confidence. And now, losses are getting shoved...
FOX Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield (ankle) won't need surgery, IR stint
Baker Mayfield will be sidelined for Week 6, and perhaps longer. The Panthers' starting quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain Sunday that could sideline him multiple games, NFL Network reported. Backup PJ Walker is expected to start next Sunday against the Rams. The good news for Mayfield is that after receiving...
