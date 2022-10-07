ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schertz, TX

KSAT 12

Driver shot in head, crashes vehicle on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Gardina Street, not far from Babcock Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Teen arrested after shooting sisters boyfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A teenage boy was arrested after he shot his sister’s boyfriend during an argument, San Antonio police said. At 6 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 5400 block of Military Drive for a shooting in progress. According to the sister’s call, her brother shot her...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: Suspect arrested after woman found beaten to death

SAN ANTONIO – One suspect is in custody after a woman was found beaten to death on the city’s Southeast side Saturday night, said San Antonio Police. At 11 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 300 block of Prestwick Boulevard, according to SAPD.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

18-year-old hospitalized after hit-and-run, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl is hospitalized in serious condition after San Antonio police said she was struck by a truck on the Southeast Side. The incident happened at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Southcross Ranch Road, according to SAPD. Police said the teen was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect in West Side cold case

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are still searching for the person who fatally shot 37-year-old Angelo Polendo more than six years ago at a West Side intersection. Polendo was found dead on Oct. 11, 2016, at North Sabinas and Lombrano streets, according to a Crime Stoppers report. Police...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Friends of missing man discover body in underground drainage tunnel

Live Oak – On Sunday morning, a group of friends and family recovered a body in an underground drainage tunnel that they said is 52-year-old Keith Hammond. The Live Oak Police Department considered him as a person of interest in connection with the death of a woman, 50-year-old Laura Briseno, who was found three weeks ago in the same area.
LIVE OAK, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

Toddler not wearing seatbelt hospitalized in rollover crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash in the city’s Southeast side left a three-year-old hospitalized Saturday, according to San Antonio police. At 12:15 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer traveling southbound on Southeast Loop 410 stepped on her brakes, swerving from one lane to another to avoid a slow down in traffic, said SAPD.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

New details released in abduction of 1-year-old girl in SE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - New details have been released in the August abduction of one-year-old Saylor Tucker. Her biological mother 22-year-old Jessica Renee Skelton has been charged with interference with child custody, a state-jail felony. According to an arrest affidavit, a woman called 911 around 7:30 a.m. August 24 to report...
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Investigators looking into cause of restaurant fire

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Fire officials are looking into the cause of a restaurant fire that started Saturday morning. SAFD responded to Sea Island located in the 10300 block of I-10 for a structure fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found the restaurant on fire and quickly put the flames out. There weren't any fires inside of the building.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Driver pronounced dead after rollover collision on South Mopac

AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been pronounced dead following a rollover collision on Sunday morning. At 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service (ATCEMS) received a call regarding a rollover collision at 11750 South Mopac southbound to South 45 W Eastbound ramp. Once on...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Woman killed in collision with pickup truck in North Austin identified

Police have identified the woman who was killed after a pickup truck struck her on a road in North Austin. It happened Saturday, Oct. 1, near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street. The Austin Police Department says the truck was traveling south in the outside lane Lamar...
AUSTIN, TX

