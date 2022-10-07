Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man’s body found in underground drainage tunnel, ID unknown, Live Oak police say
LIVE OAK, Texas – A man’s body was found in an underground drainage tunnel Sunday morning, according to Live Oak police. Now, the Bexar County Medical Examiner is working to identify him. Police were called around 10:30 a.m. to the 12400 block of Judson Road, near I-35, in...
KSAT 12
Driver shot in head, crashes vehicle on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and Gardina Street, not far from Babcock Road.
KSAT 12
Teen arrested after shooting sisters boyfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage boy was arrested after he shot his sister’s boyfriend during an argument, San Antonio police said. At 6 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 5400 block of Military Drive for a shooting in progress. According to the sister’s call, her brother shot her...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Suspect arrested after woman found beaten to death
SAN ANTONIO – One suspect is in custody after a woman was found beaten to death on the city’s Southeast side Saturday night, said San Antonio Police. At 11 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 300 block of Prestwick Boulevard, according to SAPD.
KSAT 12
Bicyclist killed in West Side hit-and-run; police need help finding culprit
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a man on the city’s West Side. The incident occurred Monday, Sept. 26 around 1:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parkway, not far from South Callaghan Road and Highway 90.
KSAT 12
18-year-old hospitalized after hit-and-run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl is hospitalized in serious condition after San Antonio police said she was struck by a truck on the Southeast Side. The incident happened at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Southcross Ranch Road, according to SAPD. Police said the teen was...
foxsanantonio.com
Two people are dead after altercation between neighbors led to fatal shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating what led to a fatal shooting between neighbors that left two men dead and one hospitalized. The incident happened at the 2900 block of Rigsby Avenue at the Oak Meadows Apartments at around 1:27 a.m. Police say that residents in building 12 and...
KSAT 12
2 drivers killed in head-on, wrong-way crash on North Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two drivers were killed and one passenger was critically injured after a head-on, wrong-way crash on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the 12500 block of Wurzbach Parkway. Police said a driver in a...
news4sanantonio.com
Three men hospitalized after two vehicles were involved in head-on collision
SAN ANTONIO – Three men are hospitalized after two vehicles were involved in a high-speed head-on collision on the Northwest side of town. The incident happened at the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway at around 1:41 p.m. Police say that a high-speed accident caused a head-on collision between...
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect in West Side cold case
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are still searching for the person who fatally shot 37-year-old Angelo Polendo more than six years ago at a West Side intersection. Polendo was found dead on Oct. 11, 2016, at North Sabinas and Lombrano streets, according to a Crime Stoppers report. Police...
KSAT 12
Friends of missing man discover body in underground drainage tunnel
Live Oak – On Sunday morning, a group of friends and family recovered a body in an underground drainage tunnel that they said is 52-year-old Keith Hammond. The Live Oak Police Department considered him as a person of interest in connection with the death of a woman, 50-year-old Laura Briseno, who was found three weeks ago in the same area.
KSAT 12
Argument between neighbors ends in double fatal shooting on East Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after an argument between neighbors ended in a shooting on the city’s East Side, said San Antonio police. The shooting took place at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Rigsby Avenue, said SAPD. Police at the scene said neighbors...
KSAT 12
Toddler not wearing seatbelt hospitalized in rollover crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash in the city’s Southeast side left a three-year-old hospitalized Saturday, according to San Antonio police. At 12:15 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer traveling southbound on Southeast Loop 410 stepped on her brakes, swerving from one lane to another to avoid a slow down in traffic, said SAPD.
KSAT 12
Suspected arson fire causes $40K in damage to South Side home; 1 person in custody, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire officials say they are investigating a fire on the city’s South Side as arson, and that one person has already been taken into police custody. Firefighters responded to a fire around 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Brighton Avenue, not...
fox7austin.com
New details released in abduction of 1-year-old girl in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - New details have been released in the August abduction of one-year-old Saylor Tucker. Her biological mother 22-year-old Jessica Renee Skelton has been charged with interference with child custody, a state-jail felony. According to an arrest affidavit, a woman called 911 around 7:30 a.m. August 24 to report...
KSAT 12
Three more teens in custody after 25-year-old woman killed in drive-by shooting, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Three more teens are now in custody after a drive-by shooting claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman in West Bexar County nearly a week ago, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. One of the suspects was named Saturday -- 17-year-old Johnny Bermea, and...
Investigators looking into cause of restaurant fire
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Fire officials are looking into the cause of a restaurant fire that started Saturday morning. SAFD responded to Sea Island located in the 10300 block of I-10 for a structure fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found the restaurant on fire and quickly put the flames out. There weren't any fires inside of the building.
Why some family members are frustrated with Live Oak Police after body was discovered in tunnel
LIVE OAK, Texas — A body was found in an underground drainage tunnel Sunday morning in Live Oak, according to a press release. Live Oak Police received a call at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a deceased person found at 12400 block of Judson Road. Officers arrived on the...
Driver pronounced dead after rollover collision on South Mopac
AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been pronounced dead following a rollover collision on Sunday morning. At 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service (ATCEMS) received a call regarding a rollover collision at 11750 South Mopac southbound to South 45 W Eastbound ramp. Once on...
CBS Austin
Woman killed in collision with pickup truck in North Austin identified
Police have identified the woman who was killed after a pickup truck struck her on a road in North Austin. It happened Saturday, Oct. 1, near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street. The Austin Police Department says the truck was traveling south in the outside lane Lamar...
