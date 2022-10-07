ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Musician Coulter tells of pride as he is given freedom of town he loved so well

By Jonathan McCambridge
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26myYw_0iQEmQlZ00

Musician Phil Coulter has spoken of his love of Londonderry as the freedom of the city was conferred on him.

At a special ceremony in the Guildhall the honour was bestowed upon the songwriter and composer after being unanimously approved by members of Derry and Strabane council.

Mr Coulter is one of Derry’s most famous sons having co-written Sandie Shaw’s 1967 Eurovision Song Contest winner Puppet On A String as well as Congratulations for Cliff Richard , which was runner-up the following year.

He also co-wrote a number of hit singles for the Bay City Rollers.

One of his most famous songs, The Town I Loved So Well, pays tribute to his native city.

Whatever else I am - an Irishman, a northerner or an Ulsterman, I am primarily a Derry man. That has always been to the forefront of my thinking.

Phil Coulter

At the official ceremony, he said he was thrilled and flattered to be told that the vote among councillors had been unanimous.

He said: “At my stage in life I have lived through many configurations of this august body, going right back to the Londonderry Corporation, and for a long time it seemed that councillors could agree on nothing.

“Whatever else I am, an Irishman, a northerner or an Ulsterman, I am primarily a Derry man.

“That has always been to the forefront of my thinking.

“I owe a great debt to Derry and I have often said that my first smart move was being born in Derry.

“Derry made me what I am as a person, as a man and as a musician.

“The benefit of growing up in this city has meant a lot to me.

“I have kept close ties with the city and I always look forward to coming back.”

The musician recalled a civic reception which had been organised for him in Derry after his song won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1967.

“My fondest recollection of that Eurovision period was not Sandie Shaw, not winning Eurovision or being number one in the chart.

“It was when the mayor’s chauffeured car pulled up in Abercorn Terrace to collect the family.”

He added: “This honour is something I will treasure.

“This is very different from gold and silver albums.

“This is very special, from my own people and my own place.

“This is something which means a lot to me. Deep in my heart I will cherish this.”

For all of your success internationally you always found time to give to those closer to home

Sandra Duffy, Mayor of Derry and Strabane

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane Sandra Duffy, described it as a “special occasion” for the city.

She said: “In what as been a truly illustrious musical career spanning 55 years, Phil has gathered numerous accolades including two Grand Prix Eurovision awards, five Ivor Novello awards , three American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers awards, a Grammy nomination and a meteor award amongst others.

“He has collaborated with some of the world’s finest musicians, moving seamlessly between musical genres, building a repertoire across folk, traditional, pop and classical.

“His astounding ability as a composer and a songwriter has seen him amass 23 platinum discs, 39 gold discs and 52 silver discs.

“Mr Coulter, you have been busy.

“For all of your success internationally you always found time to give to those closer to home.

“You may have gone far but you have never left us.”

As part of the City of Derry International Choir Festival members of the public are being invited to join Mr Coulter for a special performance of The Town I Loved So Well on Saturday.

It takes place at Ebrington Square at 2pm.

The event is also a celebration of the musician’s 80th birthday year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘We carried pistols to defend ourselves’: the Four Tops and the Temptations on six decades of soul

Duke Fakir, the last surviving founding member of the Four Tops, is reminiscing on the halcyon days of Detroit’s seminal soul music label as it made its mark on the 1960s. “Motown really did feel like a big family back then,” he says. “We all hung out, partied, played golf, held BBQs, appeared on one another’s records. Those were amazing times.”
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Jody Miller, Country Music Legend, Dead at 80

GRAMMY-winning country singer Jody Miller has died. She was 80. The celebrated songstress died at her house in Blanchard, Oklahoma, due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Miller's first big hit came in 1964 with her song, "He Walks Like a Man," followed by her smash-hit single, "Queen of the House,"...
BLANCHARD, OK
People

Country Duo Everette Put Their Acting Skills to Good Use in Music Video for 'Make Me Want One'

"We wanted to be like the old sales guys from the '50s," says Anthony Olympia with a laug When it came down to the creation of Everette's new music video for their new song "Make Me Want One," the emerging country duo with the gritty sound knew exactly the characters they wanted to portray.  "We wanted to be like the old sales guys from the '50s," says Anthony Olympia with a laugh about the music video premiering exclusively on PEOPLE. "There is a part where Brent [Rupard] tries the fake cigarette and...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Brownstone returns after more than two decades with new song

(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandie Shaw
Person
Phil Coulter
Person
Ivor Novello
Person
Cliff Richard
The Boot

Caitlin Rose Takes the Reins at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in ‘Nobody’s Sweetheart’ Music Video [WATCH]

Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Caitlin Rose heads to the stables in her new music video for "Nobody's Sweetheart." Released today (Sept. 28), the fresh track serves as the latest preview of Rose's highly-awaited new record Cazimi, due out Nov. 18 via Missing Pierce Records. Co-written with accomplished songwriter and producer Daniel Tashian, "Nobody's Sweetheart" finds Rose trying to accept the cards she's been dealt. She embraces herself and the life she's cultivated wholly, rejecting the societal norms and expectations others may have.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Musicians#Ivor Novello Awards#Guildhall#Irishman#Derry
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’

Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Mike Patton – Singers Are Idiots, Think They Own the F–king Show

Mike Patton may be one of the greatest frontmen with one of the greatest voices in rock, but he has a humble perspective about his role in the bands he fronts. He thinks that most singers are idiots who think they own the show, and that the most important thing to do as a vocalist is to simply be part of the band.
MUSIC
The Independent

Books of condolence opening across Ireland for Creeslough victims

Books of condolence are being opened across the island of Ireland for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy.People will be able to pay tribute to the 10 people who lost their lives in an explosion in the small village at locations across Donegal, including at St Michael’s Church and Creeslough Day Centre.Books have also been opened at Donegal county council offices from 9am-4.30pm at Lifford, Letterkenny, Carndonagh, Donegal town, Dungloe and Milford.In Dublin, Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy has opened an online book of condolence, as has the Mayor of Limerick Francis Foley.A book was also opened at Cork City Hall...
PUBLIC SAFETY
inForney.com

Keith Urban put family ahead of him filming next season of ‘The Voice’

Keith Urban says he put his family’s needs ahead of him filming the next season of ‘The Voice’. The country music singer, 54, has opted to tour Australia instead of joining the panel of the latest series of the talent show so he and his actress wife Nicole Kidman, 55, can enjoy taking their children to visit their grandparents and other relatives Down Under this Christmas.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Ultimate Classic Rock

Joe Lynn Turner Recalls His One Album With Deep Purple

Joe Lynn Turner admitted it was a disappointment to be released from Deep Purple after just one album in 1992, but he said he remained proud of his time with the band. He was hired in 1989 after classic-era singer Ian Gillan’s dismissal and recorded 1990’s Slaves and Masters. He was involved in pre-production work for The Battle Rages On … but didn’t get to complete it because the band invited Gillan to return in 1992.
MUSIC
toofab.com

12 Musicians Who Ended Up Dating One Of Their Bandmates

"It was so brutal but I don't know how we made it through." From writing music, to rehearsing, to touring around the world, there's no question that bandmates end up spending a lot of time together. During all that time with one another, band members can get pretty close -- and sometimes that tight-knit relationship can actually turn romantic. Although getting to spend extra time with a significant other can seem like a great idea at first, many musicians have unfortunately found that it isn't always the best idea to date a coworker. And while relationships between bandmates don't always go according to plan, at least there are some really great songs that have come out of the experience!
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch the Who Stun Fans in Long Island With Rare ‘Young Man’s Blues’

The Who have been playing shows with orchestral musicians for the past three and a half years, and every single night has wrapped up with “Baba O’Riley.” But Friday evening at the UBS Arena in Elmont, Long Island, they stunned their fans by remaining on the stage and ripping into “Young Man’s Blues” as an extra encore. They hadn’t played the song since a one-off in 2014, and have only done it six other times in the past 40 years. “Young Man’s Blues” was written by jazz pianist Mose Allison in 1957. The Who added a Maximum R&B rendition of...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

875K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy