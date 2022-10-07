ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Office reprimanded after sensitive counter-terror documents left at venue

By Flora Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zEnZp_0iQEmNMc00

The Home Office has been reprimanded by a watchdog after sensitive counter-terrorism documents were left at a London venue.

The documents, which were handed to the police in September last year after being found by venue staff, included two reports from the Government department’s extremism analysis unit and a counter-terrorism policing report.

Both contained personal data, including that of Metropolitan Police staff, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said.

The watchdog found the Home Office “failed to ensure an appropriate level of security of personal data” and for documents classified as “official sensitive”, so issued Home Secretary Suella Braverman , the department’s data controller, with a formal reprimand.

I expect the department to take steps to avoid similar mistakes in the future

Information Commissioner John Edwards

Information Commissioner John Edwards said: “Government officials are expected to work with sensitive documents in order to run the country. There is an expectation, both in law and from the people the Government serves, that this information will be treated respectfully and securely.

“In this instance that did not happen, and I expect the department to take steps to avoid similar mistakes in the future.”

The investigation also concluded the Home Office did not have a proper process for signing out documents from its offices and should have reported the incident to the ICO within a 72-hour time limit.

In a letter to Home Office permanent secretary Matthew Rycroft, the ICO said the breach was not reported by the department until April 4 this year even though its staff had been informed the day after the incident.

An envelope containing four documents classified as “official sensitive” was found at the venue by staff on September 5 2021.

They handed them to police the next day, who gave them back to the Home Office.

The papers contained the personal data of two Met staff and a “foreign United Kingdom visa applicant who is the subject of the documents”.

A Cabinet Office investigation concluded the Home Office was the most likely source of the documents.

The ICO did not say where the incident took place and refused to confirm the type of venue, other than it was a “public” place.

A spokeswoman for the body said providing details of the venue was “not necessary”.

The Home Office has since taken steps to avoid similar breaches occurring in the future, the ICO said, but it called for more improvements to be made, including a review of how such documents should be handled, a proper process for signing out documents from offices and a review of training for staff on handling records containing personal data.

Responding to the ICO’s reprimand, a Home Office spokesman said: “The UK has one of the most robust and transparent oversight regimes for the protection of personal data and privacy anywhere in the world.

“We note the decision published by the Information Commissioners Office today and will take its implications into consideration.

“We continue to ensure that robust controls and independent oversight are in place to ensure we are fully compliant with requirements on processing of personal data.”

Black Enterprise

US Army Soldier Is Kicked Out After FBI Says He Joined To Be Better at Killing Black People

A US Army soldier was kicked out after he said he enlisted in the service to become better at killing Black people following an FBI investigation. CNN reports Killian M. Ryan was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a security clearance following an FBI investigation that revealed ties to white supremacist organizations and Nazi principles.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Terrible things happened here’: Entire families believed to be inside mass graves in Ukraine’s Lyman

The fields are lit by pale autumn sunshine and covered in red and gold fallen leaves. They are also scarred with dark shallow graves – scenes of mass burial that have become painfully familiar in Ukraine’s bitter war. The sites outside Lyman, in the Donetsk region, contain around 200 bodies, say Ukrainian authorities – of civilians, including babies and children, and soldiers who had died during four months of Russian occupation of the city. It remains unclear how many of those who died were deliberately killed or were victims of the missiles, air strikes and shelling during a time when...
EUROPE
The Independent

Ex-partner of Ukrainian ‘heiress’ who infiltrated Trump Mar-a-Lago circle is shot at Montreal resort

Police in Québec are investigating a shooting outside a hotel that injured ââValeriy Tarasenko, an entrepreneur with ties to a woman who allegedly posed as an heiress to the Rothschild fortune to infiltrate Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.Police were called around 12.45 about a shooting outside of a hotel in Estérel, Quebec.Radio-Canada reported that three people opened fire on three others in the parking lot, before leaving in a black SUV.Estérel mayor Frank Pappas told CTV after speaking with police and viewing surveillance video he believed the shooting, which left Mr Tarasenko with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, he believed the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium

A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘I’m glad he’s dead’ – Ex-wife of Peter Tobin reacts to news of killer’s death

A former wife of notorious serial killer Peter Tobin has said she is relieved at the news of his death.The murderer, rapist and paedophile died in hospital on Saturday aged 76 after becoming unwell at HMP Edinburgh where he was serving three life sentences.Detectives have long suspected Tobin had more victims, but the killer refused to admit to any more murders despite officers questioning him on his deathbed.Cathy Wilson, 52, told the Sunday Mirror: “He was a monster and there is a feeling of relief that he is now dead.”Ms Wilson, who reportedly met Tobin when she was 16 and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Arsonist jailed for life for killing neighbours in ‘devastating revenge attack’

An arsonist who killed two of his neighbours in a “premeditated and devastating revenge attack” has been sentenced to a whole life order in jail.Hakeem Kigundu, 32, admitted pouring petrol over the ground floor of Rowe Court in Reading, Berkshire, and starting the fire that killed Richard Burgess, 46, and Neil Morris, 45,  at around 2.45am on December 15, 2021.Two residents were also seriously hurt – Joel Richards suffered third-degree burns, while Laura Wiggins was left with a punctured lung, a kidney hematoma and fractures to her pelvis, ribs, right arm and spine.Kigundu, a Ugandan national believed to have entered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Serial killer Peter Tobin unwilling to give up secrets before death, police say

Serial killer Peter Tobin refused to give police details about the further murders they think he committed as they questioned him before his death.Tobin, 76, died on Saturday in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after becoming unwell at HMP Edinburgh where he was serving life sentences for three murders.But police have long suspected Tobin had more victims and hoped he would give up his secrets before he died in prison.He was serving a life sentence for raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.The killer was also...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

