TJ Miller says he won’t work with Ryan Reynolds again as he ‘changed’ after Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool co-star TJ Miller has said he will never work with the actor again because he "changed" due to the film's success.

Mr Miller, who played Weasel in the first two Deadpool films, shared that he believes Mr Reynolds "hates" him.

During an interview with The Adam Carolla Show, he also hinted that famous director Michael Bay, who worked with the actor on 6 Underground, has reservations about him too.

"Michael Bay worked on a movie with Ryan Reynolds also ... and so he has a very specific opinion of Ryan Reynolds."

