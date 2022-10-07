ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox13news.com

Florida K9 captures accused kidnapper hiding under laundry, trash

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida K9 took a bite out of crime when he helped capture a wanted man hiding underneath a pile of laundry and trash. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, David Hallaman who was wanted for, among other things, false imprisonment and kidnappings, hid from deputies under a pile of clothes and garbage in a laundry room to avoid going to jail.
cbs12.com

Police: Florida man throws drugs out the window, crashes car

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested a man after detectives say he threw drugs out of his window, while evading police. Detectives worked alongside the DEA to arrest Ethan Blair, 41, after he traveled from Merritt Island to sell 1.6 lbs of methamphetamine to detectives for $13,000. After it was revealed that he was under arrest, Blair attempted to flee the scene in his SUV.
850wftl.com

Undocumented immigrants reportedly burglarized home

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL– — Two undocumented immigrants have been arrested after they were caught burglarizing a home that was under construction. The incident was reported on Oct. 5 according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a witness contacted them after noticing two people wandering...
fox35orlando.com

Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
cw34.com

Man from Fort Pierce found

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Frank Lloyd McGregor, 82, has been found. The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road.
floridapolitics.com

Police officer fired for his political social media posts sues Kissimmee

Johnson claims he was discriminated against for being a White man and his political views. Like many in these political times, Andrew Johnson turned to social media to share his thoughts on everything from the COVID virus origins, affirmative action and memes that mocked the Black Lives Matter movement and supported President Donald Trump.
fox35orlando.com

Pedestrian killed, several injured in Orlando crash involving car, truck

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. The crash occurred at the intersection of 23rd Street and S Nashville Ave. in Orlando. The crash involved a 2016 Nissan Altima, a 2009 Dodge Ram, and four pedestrians....
WESH

Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
Bay News 9

Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
click orlando

Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
