Elon Musk's SpaceX Just Carried A Russian Cosmonaut W/The Long-Term Space Station Crew, Raising Understandable QuestionsDOPE Quick ReadsCape Canaveral, FL
SpaceX Spotted Over the East Coast Saturday EveningThe Maine WriterMaine State
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersWest Melbourne, FL
fox13news.com
Florida K9 captures accused kidnapper hiding under laundry, trash
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida K9 took a bite out of crime when he helped capture a wanted man hiding underneath a pile of laundry and trash. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, David Hallaman who was wanted for, among other things, false imprisonment and kidnappings, hid from deputies under a pile of clothes and garbage in a laundry room to avoid going to jail.
Florida Man On Bicycle Attempts To Escape On-Foot Deputy
A Florida man, riding a bicycle, is behind bars after attempting to flee an on-foot deputy for probation violations. According to court records, Tomarius James Wagner, 24, is awaiting trial for various drug possession, concealed weapons charges, and drug distribution charges when the deputy chased
Florida man wanted for kidnapping hid under clothes & trash to avoid capture, sheriff says
A Florida man's attempt at hiding from deputies in a pile of trash didn't work out so well, according to authorities.
cbs12.com
Police: Florida man throws drugs out the window, crashes car
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested a man after detectives say he threw drugs out of his window, while evading police. Detectives worked alongside the DEA to arrest Ethan Blair, 41, after he traveled from Merritt Island to sell 1.6 lbs of methamphetamine to detectives for $13,000. After it was revealed that he was under arrest, Blair attempted to flee the scene in his SUV.
2 accused of burglarizing Florida Habitat for Humanity site, ‘repeatedly’ kicking K-9
A man and a teenager have been accused of burglarizing a Habitat for Humanity home in southwest Florida.
WESH
Man borrowed Orange County couple’s phone to steal their money, they say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County couple says a man who told them he was stranded ripped them off. They let him use their phone because he said he needed to call a friend to get help. Instead of calling for help, he used their phone to tap...
850wftl.com
Undocumented immigrants reportedly burglarized home
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL– — Two undocumented immigrants have been arrested after they were caught burglarizing a home that was under construction. The incident was reported on Oct. 5 according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a witness contacted them after noticing two people wandering...
fox35orlando.com
Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian woman arrested after striking man in the head with a beer bottle
A 73-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated battery after she hit a man with a beer bottle in Sebastian, Florida. The woman told the police that she was tired of being abused. The Sebastian Police Department received the call on Wednesday at approximately 11:30 p.m. about a...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: New Episode Released for ‘H.I.T. the Streets’ With Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Get ready to “H.I.T. the streets” with Sheriff Wayne Ivey and the men and women of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office directed patrol unit as they police high-intensity target areas throughout Brevard County. In this episode of H.I.T., you’ll witness action-packed car...
cw34.com
Man from Fort Pierce found
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Frank Lloyd McGregor, 82, has been found. The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road.
floridapolitics.com
Police officer fired for his political social media posts sues Kissimmee
Johnson claims he was discriminated against for being a White man and his political views. Like many in these political times, Andrew Johnson turned to social media to share his thoughts on everything from the COVID virus origins, affirmative action and memes that mocked the Black Lives Matter movement and supported President Donald Trump.
WESH
FHP: 44-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a crash on Wednesday left several people injured and one pedestrian dead. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of 23rd Street and South Nashville Avenue. A sedan was driving east on 23rd Street and headed toward...
click orlando
‘Everything is damaged:’ Osceola County family of 10 struggles after losing home to Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – An Osceola County family is struggling to stay afloat after Hurricane Ian passed through, flooding the family’s home in the process. It was difficult for Leanne Criswell to hold back tears as she looked at her Kissimmee home, which she had dreamed about having with her husband Kenneth Williams and eight children.
fox35orlando.com
Pedestrian killed, several injured in Orlando crash involving car, truck
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. The crash occurred at the intersection of 23rd Street and S Nashville Ave. in Orlando. The crash involved a 2016 Nissan Altima, a 2009 Dodge Ram, and four pedestrians....
wogx.com
''It's just terrifying': Seminole County homeowners worried as water continues to rise
Steve and Chloe Hayden's Seminole County home was flooded with the massive flooding Hurricane Ian brought. This past week, the water receded, and they're in the process of cleaning but are worried as floodwaters rise behind their home Saturday.
WESH
Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
‘It’s unimaginable’: Concerns arise after 2 drivers find water in their vehicle’s gas
ORLANDO, Fla. — The flood risk to homes and apartments across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian struck has been obvious. But few drivers would suspect there could be a water problem at the gas pump, too. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chris Lipsey thought his Ford...
Bay News 9
Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
click orlando
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
