Georgia Bowhunter Watches Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Plop Down Right On Top Of His Corn Pile
Imagine waking up at the crack of dawn to get out to the woods, hoping you bag the biggest buck of your life. After a couple hours, you can’t find anything within range, but then you start to feel the damn deer stand begin to shake, and you see something ginormous walking your direction off in the distance…
Grizzly Bear Attacks Two Bowhunters Who Capture The Entire Terrifying Encounter On Video
Bears might be one of the coolest, most badass animals on the entire planet. And for many of the same reasons, it also makes them some of the most terrifying animals on the planet. Big, fast, strong… if you happen to find yourself in the unfortunate position of getting changed...
‘Surgeon’ Removes Live Snake From Woman’s Ear in Wild Viral Video
Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. A video of the attempted surgery, with squirming footage, has received more than 125,000 views as people debate whether it is real.
Man Flees Charging Elephant by Jumping Into River, Is Quickly Attacked by Crocodile
Quick thinking led a Zimbabwean fisherman to escape a charging elephant by jumping into a river. But as soon as he hit the water, he was attacked by a crocodile. And he miraculously survived to share his story. The encounter took place while Winders Sianene, 34, was heading to a...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Man Slap Bear To Protect His Girlfriend and Dogs
In this insane viral footage, a man protects his girlfriend and his dogs from a bear that barges onto their property. In the crazy video, the man slaps at the huge creature, which appears to be a North American brown bear. The man and woman are first shocked when they...
Man Slaps Bear to Protect Family in Heart-Pounding Video
In addition to smacking the bear, the man also growled back at it and made loud noises by banging a shovel and a lid together.
Man Films Enormous Bull Elk ‘Screaming’ Right in His Face, And It’s Terrifying: VIDEO
A viral video of a bull elk is terrifying viewers. The man who recorded the video filmed the enormous animal “screaming” right in front of him. The man, Tanner Yellowhair, shared the video he took onto his Instagram account. He captioned the clip: “Nothing like a bull screaming in your face. Whose still out chasing big bulls?”
Gigantic 11-Foot Alligator Spotted Walking Through Neighborhood: Video
Constable Chad Norvell of Fort Bend County, Precinct 1, told Newsweek it took several hours to remove the alligator.
WATCH: Utah Man Releases Incredibly Angry Mountain Lion He Accidentally Trapped
It’s always interesting to watch a man vs. beast viral video, but this one involving a mountain lion might be worth remembering. You are going to see a three-plus-minute video with an animal caught up in a trap. A Utah man accidentally did this. He obviously feels bad for the mountain lion.
Grizzly Bear Easily Flips Over 1,500-Lb. Bison While Vultures Look On In Jealousy
If you ever wondered just how strong a grizzly bear is, look no further. To put things into perspective, the average weight of a male American bison ranges from 1,000 to 2,200 pounds, with females averaging around 790 to 1,200 pounds. Although they’re massive in size, they typically feed strictly...
Louisiana Man Catches Insanely Rare Black Colored Longnose Gar On The French Broad River
One of these things does not look like the others. Longnose gar are typically known to have an olive color with a pale looking belly, and typically range from 2.5 to four feet in size. That’s what Greg Ursin from Lafitte, Louisiana was expecting, when he went on a fishing...
Taking a walk! Massive 400-pound, 11-foot-long alligator is seen prowling Texas neighborhood - took over three hours to restrain reptile
An enormous 400-pound, 11-foot-long alligator was seen strolling through a neighborhood in Katy, Texas on Monday and had to be captured and tied up after terrified residents called the police. The scene unfolded at 7:40am on Monday when local dispatch received calls about the gator and sent Texas Parks and...
Mountain Lion’s Mind Gets Completely Blown Discovering Tree Swing: VIDEO
One fierce mountain lion took a break from serious lioning recently, showing off its “goofy” side while playing like a kitty cat on a trail camera. The hilarious kitty-cat moment came as the Colorado mountain lion realized that the log under which it was resting was actually the seat to a tree swing.
Young Deer Goes Over 50-Foot Waterfall, Just Swims Away Like Nothing Happened
This deer’s trip over a waterfall went WAY better than it did for that elk we saw tumble down a waterfall earlier this year. Incredible video footage of a deer toppling over a 50 foot waterfall and swimming away unfazed has gone viral, racking up over 3 million views over a relatively short timespan.
Mountain Lion Has Time Of Its Life Playing With Tree Swing In Colorado
For those of us that either know about, or had run-ins with mountain lions in the past, there’s one thing for certain about the creatures…. They are not to play around with. Ferocious predators, these big cats use stealth, strength and speed, to take down prey in a flash,...
WATCH: Warthog Narrowly Dodges Blindingly Fast Attack From Stealthy Crocodile
It wasn’t spidey-sense that saved a thirsty warthog recently…but it was definitely something. The hyper-aware animal was able to jump out of the way of a hungry crocodile while sipping water from a pond. Despite the animal’s shockingly fast – and extremely stealth – attack.
Golden Eagle Snatches Mountain Goat, Lets It Fall to Its Death in Savage Video
In this unbelievable footage, a golden eagle captures a mountain goat with its talons before lifting the animal into the air. Then, after flying with the goat, the eagle drops it hundreds of feet to its death. The incident, which occurred in the Italian Alps, will be featured in an...
Bald Eagle Brings Fawn Into Nest for Her Babies to Feed on in Shocking Video
In this shocking and graphic footage on YouTube, a bald eagle brings a fawn into its nest for the baby eagles to feed on. The footage was originally posted by a channel called “Explore Live Nature Cams,” which posts dozens of live streams from their nature cameras, plus highlights from these streams in clips. The video below is one of these highlights.
WATCH: Trail Cam Footage Captures Mountain Lion Stalking Unfortunate Coyote in the Night
According to a viral video, we get a chance to observe how a mountain lion will be pursuing a coyote into the night. This all takes place along a Southern California trail. Also, this scene, which is a bit eerie, pops up on a motion-sensor camera that is kept by Mark Girardeau of Orange County Outdoors. USA Today’s For The Win reports that this footage will start by showing a coyote trotting rather quickly down the trail.
Man Opens Door to His Home, Huge Bear Charges: VIDEO
It’s no doubt quite a shock to look out onto your porch and see not one, but two bears just kicking back, snacking on your garbage. Even if you live in areas where bears are commonly spotted, seeing the wild animals so up close and at your home can certainly be a little jarring. It’s extra unsettling, however, when one of these animals decides to charge toward the door to the home.
