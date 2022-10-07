ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘Surgeon’ Removes Live Snake From Woman’s Ear in Wild Viral Video

Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. A video of the attempted surgery, with squirming footage, has received more than 125,000 views as people debate whether it is real.
Bald Eagle Brings Fawn Into Nest for Her Babies to Feed on in Shocking Video

In this shocking and graphic footage on YouTube, a bald eagle brings a fawn into its nest for the baby eagles to feed on. The footage was originally posted by a channel called “Explore Live Nature Cams,” which posts dozens of live streams from their nature cameras, plus highlights from these streams in clips. The video below is one of these highlights.
WATCH: Trail Cam Footage Captures Mountain Lion Stalking Unfortunate Coyote in the Night

According to a viral video, we get a chance to observe how a mountain lion will be pursuing a coyote into the night. This all takes place along a Southern California trail. Also, this scene, which is a bit eerie, pops up on a motion-sensor camera that is kept by Mark Girardeau of Orange County Outdoors. USA Today’s For The Win reports that this footage will start by showing a coyote trotting rather quickly down the trail.
Man Opens Door to His Home, Huge Bear Charges: VIDEO

It’s no doubt quite a shock to look out onto your porch and see not one, but two bears just kicking back, snacking on your garbage. Even if you live in areas where bears are commonly spotted, seeing the wild animals so up close and at your home can certainly be a little jarring. It’s extra unsettling, however, when one of these animals decides to charge toward the door to the home.
