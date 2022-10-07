Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Lancaster County shooting suspect turns himself in, facing murder charge
Saturday was officially the 2022 Pink Cupcake Walk and thousands of people came out to Truist Field to support breast cancer survivors and thrivers. American Sign Language, or ASL, interpretation is now available during Charlotte city council business meetings. Woman rescued after being pinned under bus near Uptown. Updated: 6...
WBTV
Lancaster County suspect accused of shooting, killing man arrested, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of shooting and killing a person in Lancaster County earlier this week has been arrested, police said. According to the Lancaster Police Department, 55-year-old David Lunn was found dead outside a home on Cedar Street in Lancaster on Thursday night around 9 p.m.
Man shot to death at NC bus stop, police say
The incident happened on the 400 block of International Drive near Republic Court Northwest.
wccbcharlotte.com
Armed Robbery Call Turns Deadly
CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Eastway Drive. On October 9th, just before 1 a.m., police arrived in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive for an armed robbery call. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
Police seek information on 3 separate reports of gunfire that took place in same area
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Forest City police are seeking the community's help with information related to multiple incidents of gunfire that took place in the same area in less than a month. The Forest City Police Department has responded to three reported incidents of gunfire in a span...
1 seriously hurt in south Charlotte shooting, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — Police roped off a Kia Soul parked in the drive-thru Sunday at a south Charlotte McDonald’s during a shooting investigation near Starmont Drive and South Boulevard. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson was at the scene around 5:30 p.m. and could see the entrances to the McDonald’s...
1 shot, killed after armed robbery call in east Charlotte, investigators say
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating after someone was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Police said they were called just before 1 a.m. to the Townhomes of Ashbrook, off Eastway Drive near Kilborne Drive, for an armed robbery. They said when they arrived, officers found someone who had been shot. Investigators said he died at the scene.
WBTV
York County: Suspect in double-murder investigation denied bond
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the suspect in a double-murder investigation in York County was denied bond. 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner of Gastonia is accused in the killings of a mother and son in York County in September. He was arrested at a home in Gastonia on October...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man accused of double homicide in Fort Mill makes first court appearance in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man has been arrested just over a week after the shooting deaths of a mother and son in Fort Mill, deputies said. Investigators said they found Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40, dead on Sept. 27 after performing a welfare check at a home on Saddle Ridge Road.
Drugs, guns, cash seized in South Carolina county’s ‘Operation Rolling Thunder’
Operation Rolling Thunder, a weeklong effort to remove drugs and other items off Spartanburg County highways wrapped up Friday.
WBTV
Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
Sheriff: Gaston County inmate found unresponsive in jail cell dies at hospital
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — State authorities are investigating after an inmate being held at the Gaston County Jail died at a hospital Friday. The sheriff’s office said the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at around 5 a.m. He was taken to Caro CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, where he died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Southwest Charlotte shooting victim dies days after incident, death ruled a homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was shot this past weekend in southwest Charlotte died in the hospital on Wednesday evening, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), 30-year-old Desmond Balogun was shot in the 8700 block of Green Ivy Lane, which is in a residential neighborhood, just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 2.
abccolumbia.com
York County deputies arrest man suspected in double murder
York Co., SC (WOLO) — The York County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Gaston County Police, Gastonia Police a man suspected in a double homicide. According to authorities, 45 year old Paul Eugene Bumgardner was taken into custody Thursday morning after he was located at a home in Gastonia around 8 p.m.
CMPD investigates death investigation in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a death investigation in west Charlotte Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to Tuckaseegee Road near Queen City Drive. At the scene, a Channel 9 crew saw several CMPD patrol vehicles near a motel. Police initially said it was a death investigation but...
WBTV
China Grove Police: Zip tied shopping cart in parking lot not related to human trafficking
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - A widely shared social media post claiming that a shopping cart found zip-tied to a car in a grocery store parking lot in China Grove was related to human trafficking or kidnapping is now being debunked by police. According to a press release from China...
WBTV
SBI investigating after Gaston County murder suspect found dead while in custody
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man being held at the Gaston County Jail died on Friday morning, officials confirmed. The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office said that 31-year-old Jordan Moses was found unresponsive around 5 a.m. Upon finding him, sheriff’s office personnel immediately began rendering aid and performing CPR.
Gastonia man charged with murder in Fort Mill double homicide: YCSO
Paul Bumgardner, 45, was apprehended just before 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 6 at a home; he is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and first-degree burglary.
Gastonia man arrested for York County double homicide
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested for the deaths of a mother and son in York County. On Thursday, the York County Sheriff's Office announced that Paul Bumgardner, 45, was arrested in connection to the deaths of Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40. Betty and...
Utility worker seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Iredell County; driver charged, police say
CHARLOTTE — A utility worker was seriously injured Friday after being hit on Highway 150 at Perth Road in Mooresville by a white Dodge Ram flatbed dually truck that left the scene, police said. The driver of the truck, Andrew Terry, 18, of Georgia, was identified, arrested and charged.
Comments / 2