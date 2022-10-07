ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

Comments / 2

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Armed Robbery Call Turns Deadly

CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Eastway Drive. On October 9th, just before 1 a.m., police arrived in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive for an armed robbery call. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Mill, SC
York County, SC
Crime & Safety
Gastonia, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
County
York County, SC
City
Concord, NC
City
Gastonia, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 shot, killed after armed robbery call in east Charlotte, investigators say

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating after someone was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Police said they were called just before 1 a.m. to the Townhomes of Ashbrook, off Eastway Drive near Kilborne Drive, for an armed robbery. They said when they arrived, officers found someone who had been shot. Investigators said he died at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

York County: Suspect in double-murder investigation denied bond

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the suspect in a double-murder investigation in York County was denied bond. 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner of Gastonia is accused in the killings of a mother and son in York County in September. He was arrested at a home in Gastonia on October...
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Violent Crime#Wbtv#Project Pink
WBTV

Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
abccolumbia.com

York County deputies arrest man suspected in double murder

York Co., SC (WOLO) — The York County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Gaston County Police, Gastonia Police a man suspected in a double homicide. According to authorities, 45 year old Paul Eugene Bumgardner was taken into custody Thursday morning after he was located at a home in Gastonia around 8 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD investigates death investigation in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a death investigation in west Charlotte Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to Tuckaseegee Road near Queen City Drive. At the scene, a Channel 9 crew saw several CMPD patrol vehicles near a motel. Police initially said it was a death investigation but...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gastonia man arrested for York County double homicide

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested for the deaths of a mother and son in York County. On Thursday, the York County Sheriff's Office announced that Paul Bumgardner, 45, was arrested in connection to the deaths of Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40. Betty and...
YORK COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy