KENNARD: Mather Nature provides the best forecasts

I had to admit that when I saw a huge fleet of power repair trucks rolling into town last week, I got a little emotional.

If you were like me here in Lumberton you spent about a day without power, which was more of an inconvenience than anything else.

Ian’s strong winds tore a small patch of vinyl siding off our home, but that’s about it.

When I see this damage Ian did in Florida, it’s hard for me to complain about the storm’s visit here in Robeson County.

As a kind of amateur weather nerd, I enjoyed — no, that’s not the right word; I was intrigued and maybe confused by the data coming from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and wondering why some of the professional weather nerds’ predictions didn’t seem to match what was happening in real life.

I found my answer on Friday while I was browsing various news stories coming across the wire here at the Robesonian — computer error.

No, really.

According to a story from the Associated Press, a computer forecast model — “one of several used by forecasters” missed a weather system in Canada that would have provided more warning for Floridians who will be recovering for many months to come.

“It’s pretty clear that error is very consequential,” said former NOAA chief scientist Ryan Maue, now a private meteorologist who wasn’t part of NOAA’s postmortem, according to the AP Story

Here’s a better explanation from the story:

“Meteorologists didn’t miss overall with their official Hurricane Ian forecast. Ian’s eventual southwestern Florida landfall was always within the “cone of uncertainty” of the National Hurricane Center’s forecast track, although at times it was on the farthest edge.

“But it wasn’t that simple. Computer forecast models, which weeks earlier had agreed on where Hurricane Fiona was going, were hundreds of miles apart as Ian chugged through the Caribbean.

“The normally reliable American computer model, which had performed better than any other model in 2021 and was doing well earlier in the year, kept forecasting a Florida Panhandle landfall while the European model — long a favorite of many meteorologists — and the British simulation were pointing to Tampa or farther south.

“Trying to avoid what meteorologists call the dreaded “windshield wiper effect” of dramatic hurricane path shifts, the official NOAA forecast stayed somewhere in between. Tampa — with lots of people and land vulnerable to gigantic storm surges — seemed to be the center of possible landfalls, or even worse just south of the eye so it would get the biggest surge.”

A quick note about how news stories come together. Journalists typically try to find credible sources as stories develop. That means when we are writing weather stories, we talk to credible meteorologists; When we are writing crime stories, we talk to law enforcement; You get the point: We try to talk to someone who is in the know.

Here’s the thing; there are few sources better than Mother Nature.

When a meteorologist tells me it’s not raining in Lumberton, but I’m huddling under an umbrella on my deck trying to cook dinner on my propane grill because I have no power in my home, I’m going to reconsider the source for any news stories I might be working on.

That’s one reason why you see broadcast journalists standing out in the rain storm trying to report the news, often using the phrase, “As you can see, …”

In their story on how weather experts blew it when it came to forecasting Hurricane Ian’s path of destruction, AP reports spoke with University of Albany meteorology professor Brian Tang.

Tang said he “calculated the American model’s average track error during Ian at 325 miles, five-days out, while the European model was closer to 220 miles.”

“A lot of what we notice in the public is when there are big misses and those big misses affect people in populated areas,” Tang said in an interview.

And, although meteorologists technically didn’t blow Hurricane Ian’s forecasted path — because the actual path was still within the “cone of uncertainty” — forecasters forgot how viewers translate forecasts.

“People wrongly focus on the funnel-like cone for where the hurricane is forecast to go instead of what it will do in specific locations,” said MIT meteorology professor Kerry Emanuel. And in the cone people only pay attention to the middle line not the broader picture.”

Now, as a relative newcomer here, even I understand that unless you are very prepared for anything Mother Nature is dishing out, it’s best to get as far away as you can when big storms are in the forecast.

Hurricanes, tornadoes, volcanic eruptions, winter ice and snow events; I’ve had experience with all of these and I’ve learned this: Be prepared to weather the storm or get out.

When Ian pushed through Robeson County, my wife and I decided that we’d stay put despite the fact that we expected to be without power — and maybe water — for some time.

And, computer error or not, I was sure happy to see all those lineworks pour into town last Saturday.