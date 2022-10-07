ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Found: Tajiona Evans

Found: Tajiona Evans

**This missing person has been located EUCLID, Ohio — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry need your help to find the missing. Tajiona Evans, 16, has been missing from Euclid since Sept. 26. Anyone with information is asked to call 440-247-7321.
EUCLID, OH
WKYC

First Look: Wyne Tasting Bar brings Cleveland's first self-pour experience to Gordon Square

CLEVELAND — With its much awaited opening on Friday, the Wyne Tasting Bar in Gordon Square is bringing a brand new experience to Cleveland vino lovers. "We are Cleveland’s first and only self-pour wine tasting bar," co-owner Belinda Klein told me, explaining how the self-serve system works. "Guests can purchase just a taste, half glass or full glass of up to 32 wines dispensed via our high-tech wine preservation and pouring system."
CLEVELAND, OH
WILX-TV

Legal Issues For Cleveland Attorney

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Cleveland attorney who was arrested for throwing a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam at the end of a Browns home game last month has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct by intoxication. Fifty-one-year-old Jeffrey Miller, of Rocky River, is scheduled to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Oct. 20. Charges were filed against him Thursday. A message seeking comment was left with Miller on Friday. Haslam was struck by the bottle while walking from the field toward the end zone tunnel at FirstEnergy Stadium during a last-second loss to the New York Jets on Sept. 18. Halsam wasn’t injured. Miller was detained by security guards as he tried to leave the stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
Lima News

Cleveland Clinic receives $30 million gift

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Clinic will receive a $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation to help Clinic CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic — and future Clinic leaders — develop innovative ideas, the health system announced Thursday. The gift will attach an endowed fund...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

MetroHealth opens Behavioral Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth welcomed its first patients Saturday at the Behavioral Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights. City officials said the 112-bed hospital is now offering services to adults and seniors who need inpatient care for behavioral health. An adolescent unit is set to open in June of...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Corn Dogs in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're on the eastside, you should check out the delectable corn dogs at Banter. You can't go wrong with their classic corndog, which consists of an all-beef hot dog deep-fried in batter made with Ohio cornmeal and comes with the traditional yellow mustard and ketchup. Customers also love their Mexican street corndog, which is a classic corndog accompanied with aioli, queso blanco, tajin (seasoning that's a blend of chili peppers, lime, and sea salt), and cilantro. If you're vegetarian, try the veggie corndog, which is made with a plant-based hot dog.
CLEVELAND, OH
Lima News

Cleveland seeks to replace coin-operated parking meters

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The City of Cleveland seeks to replace its system of parking meters with a new, more modern, “smart” system that can take credit cards or payment through an app, the city announced Thursday. The city published a project request Thursday that seeks proposals from...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

The Young Couple Behind the Oddities of Lakewood's Cleveland Curiosities

Human skulls, stuffed cattle and radioactive glassware? All in a day’s work for the young couple behind Cleveland’s premier oddities shop. Cleveland Curiosities looks like a scene from Howl’s Moving Castle. Shelves and cabinets are stuffed with odd treasures. You get lost in the tarnished glint of vintage jewelry, the hollowed sockets of human skulls and the glassy stare of a stuffed armadillo guzzling a Labatt Blue.
CLEVELAND, OH

