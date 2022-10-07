Read full article on original website
Related
Holy SpongeBob, what a finish for Oscar Gonzalez and the Guardians as Cleveland Rocks! – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The bottom of the 15th inning began with the fans at Progressive Field singing along with the SpongeBob Square Pants theme song as Oscar Gonzalez walked to home plate. Altogether now Cleveland fans, sing it: SpongeBob Square Pants ... SpongeBob Square Pants.
WKYC
Meet Mentor's Mullet Champs: Rich Baron and his barber Brandon Mercer are finalists in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships
CLEVELAND — It’s a courageous hairstyle known by many names:. The Mississippi Mudflap. The Kentucky Waterfall. The Canadian Passport. The Beaver Paddle. The Achy-Breaky-Big-Mistakey. The Tennessee Tophat. But it’s best known by its technical name: The Mullet. A hairstyle in which the hair is cut shorter at the...
WKYC
Fans honor Cleveland Guardians drummer John Adams at Progressive Field with sign and messages
CLEVELAND — During Saturday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, fans continued to show their love and support for legendary drummer John Adams. A sign with messages from fans was hung at Progressive Field during the American League Wild Card Game 2 that read, "Keep Rockin' John!"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Hundreds registered to vote during event in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Building Freedom Ohio registered hundreds in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood at Vote Fest. The event targeted people directly impacted by the criminal justice system. Walter Melton Sr., the founder of Voices for My People, told 19 News about the hardships he faced when he came out...
mercy.com
“My Name Means ‘Miracle,’ and I’ve Experienced Many”: Millie’s Story
At the age of seven, young Milagros “Millie” Castillo and her mother moved to Lorain, Ohio for a change in dynamics. Millie, whose parents were both from Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, was born in Chicago and spent her early childhood in the South Bronx in New York City.
Found: Tajiona Evans
**This missing person has been located EUCLID, Ohio — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry need your help to find the missing. Tajiona Evans, 16, has been missing from Euclid since Sept. 26. Anyone with information is asked to call 440-247-7321.
WKYC
Guardians fans celebrate on the streets of Cleveland after winning first playoff series since 2016
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have had a lot of regular season success under manager Terry Francona playoff bound for their fifth time in their last seven seasons. However, since 2016, playoff series wins have eluded Cleveland. That all changed Sunday afternoon. The Guardians punched their ticket to the...
RELATED PEOPLE
First Look: Wyne Tasting Bar brings Cleveland's first self-pour experience to Gordon Square
CLEVELAND — With its much awaited opening on Friday, the Wyne Tasting Bar in Gordon Square is bringing a brand new experience to Cleveland vino lovers. "We are Cleveland’s first and only self-pour wine tasting bar," co-owner Belinda Klein told me, explaining how the self-serve system works. "Guests can purchase just a taste, half glass or full glass of up to 32 wines dispensed via our high-tech wine preservation and pouring system."
WILX-TV
Legal Issues For Cleveland Attorney
CLEVELAND (AP) - A Cleveland attorney who was arrested for throwing a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam at the end of a Browns home game last month has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct by intoxication. Fifty-one-year-old Jeffrey Miller, of Rocky River, is scheduled to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Oct. 20. Charges were filed against him Thursday. A message seeking comment was left with Miller on Friday. Haslam was struck by the bottle while walking from the field toward the end zone tunnel at FirstEnergy Stadium during a last-second loss to the New York Jets on Sept. 18. Halsam wasn’t injured. Miller was detained by security guards as he tried to leave the stadium.
Lima News
Cleveland Clinic receives $30 million gift
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Clinic will receive a $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation to help Clinic CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic — and future Clinic leaders — develop innovative ideas, the health system announced Thursday. The gift will attach an endowed fund...
cleveland19.com
MetroHealth opens Behavioral Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth welcomed its first patients Saturday at the Behavioral Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights. City officials said the 112-bed hospital is now offering services to adults and seniors who need inpatient care for behavioral health. An adolescent unit is set to open in June of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adoptable dogs flown to Elyria after Hurricane Ian
Dozens of dogs had a crazy day after being flown out of the damage left by Hurricane Ian.
3 Places To Get Corn Dogs in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're on the eastside, you should check out the delectable corn dogs at Banter. You can't go wrong with their classic corndog, which consists of an all-beef hot dog deep-fried in batter made with Ohio cornmeal and comes with the traditional yellow mustard and ketchup. Customers also love their Mexican street corndog, which is a classic corndog accompanied with aioli, queso blanco, tajin (seasoning that's a blend of chili peppers, lime, and sea salt), and cilantro. If you're vegetarian, try the veggie corndog, which is made with a plant-based hot dog.
Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit and Saloon coming to North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Things are about to be smokin’ in North Ridgeville with the upcoming opening of Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit and Saloon, 34173 Center Ridge Road (former Tommy’s Bar and Grill location in Providence Plaza behind the GetGo gas station). The husband and wife team owners Julie (Mary)...
WKYC
Just wait until you see these creepy Halloween decorations at a home in Cleveland
Check this out! This house in the 19600 block of Hipple Avenue in Cleveland features a creepy graveyard, haunted garage and lots more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
John’s Safe Place provides peaceful space for Berea-Midpark High School teens
BEREA, Ohio – In an anxious world where personal peace can be hard to find, John’s Safe Place at Berea-Midpark High School provides teens a quiet space in which to breathe deep and reflect. The special room is named for John Charles Haney, a Fairview Park High School...
Lima News
Cleveland seeks to replace coin-operated parking meters
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The City of Cleveland seeks to replace its system of parking meters with a new, more modern, “smart” system that can take credit cards or payment through an app, the city announced Thursday. The city published a project request Thursday that seeks proposals from...
WKYC
Westlake High School softball player catches Cleveland Guardians' game 2 walk-off home run in Progressive Field bleachers
CLEVELAND — It may not have been #62 to set an American League record, it may not have been career home run #700. But the baseball that left the park in the bottom of the 15th Saturday afternoon off of the bat of Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez created one of the biggest moments in Cleveland sports since 2016.
clevelandmagazine.com
The Young Couple Behind the Oddities of Lakewood's Cleveland Curiosities
Human skulls, stuffed cattle and radioactive glassware? All in a day’s work for the young couple behind Cleveland’s premier oddities shop. Cleveland Curiosities looks like a scene from Howl’s Moving Castle. Shelves and cabinets are stuffed with odd treasures. You get lost in the tarnished glint of vintage jewelry, the hollowed sockets of human skulls and the glassy stare of a stuffed armadillo guzzling a Labatt Blue.
Comments / 0