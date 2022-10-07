Read full article on original website
Jesse Powell, R&B Singer Best Known for ‘90s Hit ‘You,’ Dies at 51
Jesse Powell, the R&B singer best known for his 1999 hit “You,” died on Sept. 13 in his Los Angeles home. The news was confirmed via social media by his sisters and singer-songwriters Tamara and Trina Powell. He was 51. “It is with a heavy heart that we...
Till review – sensitive Emmett Till drama aims to educate and honor
From the first scene, Till is haunted with grief. Fourteen-year-old Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall) sits in the front seat of a car with his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler). The camera swirls up and around the smiling pair – director Chinonye Chukwu’s camera often orbits Mamie, the center of a universe of loss – as an upbeat 50s song blares from the radio. They laugh along, then the music sours and distorts as if in a horror movie, the sound warped by future sadness. It’s 1955, weeks before Emmett’s murder by two white men in Mississippi, and this memory will be one of the last.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
soultracks.com
The Isley Brothers, Earth Wind & Fire and El DeBarge team to restore a classic
(October 8, 2022) Back in 2021, when The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire teamed on the television and web show Versuz, they posted on social media - to great fanfare on our pages - that they would be going into the studio together. We never heard more about the collaboration, but the result is buried ten songs deep in the new Isleys album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, and includes El DeBarge, to boot.
hypebeast.com
Ben “Lambo” Lambert Believes That Self-Care Is Vital in Becoming a Music Executive
When you speak of Freddie Gibbs, it’s almost impossible to forget about his longtime manager and confidant Ben “Lambo” Lambert. After all, the GRAMMY-nominated rapper and music executive have stuck by each other’s side for nearly 20 years — through hell and high water, feast and famine and, in 2016, very serious criminal accusations that were proven false. It now serves as a pivotal moment in both their lives, but instead of looking back at it, Lambo chooses to press forward with rearranged priorities emphasizing on self-care, collaboration and family.
Tiana, 8, hopes book about her afro hair will inspire others to love themselves
An eight-year-old girl who wrote a book about her natural hair hopes others will be inspired to love who they are, amid calls for better black representation and more “identity-affirming” characters in children’s literature.Tiana Akoh-Arrey, from south-east London, wrote her first book at the age of seven, called My Afro: Twin Best Friends, which was published in December 2021 and is about her and her best friend who had the same type of hair as her, “while everyone else has straight, silky or curly hair”.Speaking during Black History Month, which runs in October in the UK, Tiana told the PA...
getnews.info
New book “Peanut: Adventures of an Aspie Mama” by Rebecca Marie is released, an insightful, humorous look at special needs parenting, balance, and finding silver linings
“Peanut: Adventures of an Aspie Mama” by Rebecca Marie has been released worldwide. This 302-page memoir describes the author’s journey through raising a special needs child, from changing diagnoses to navigating neurodivergent behaviors, learning her unique needs while contending with military deployment, self-doubt, and the day-to-day challenges of parenting.
My Ariel Is Black, And She’s Swimming In White Tears
White people's #NotMyAriel response to Halle Bailey playing Ariel in The Little Mermaid ignores why representation matters. The post My Ariel Is Black, And She’s Swimming In White Tears appeared first on NewsOne.
Boy Meets World’s William Daniels Explains Why He Turned Down The Role Of Mr. Feeny Twice
Boy Meets World's William Daniels explained why he initially turned down the role of Mr. Feeny twice.
In the new A League Of Their Own series, tensions between femininity and queerness are explored in women's sports
Amazon Prime Video’s recent release A League Of Their Own has been making headlines with its frank portrayal of queer women, with the show presenting a diverse range of queer bodies and expressions. The cast features women presenting queerness from high femme to more masculinised, and each representing different ways of being queer. The TV series is an update on the 1992 Penny Marshall film starring Geena Davis and Tom Hanks. The story follows the journey of the newly formed baseball team, the Rockford Peaches during their first season. Set in 1943, many women’s husbands were soldiers in the second world...
The Story Of Basketball’s Best Kept Secret Raymond Lewis Revealed In Award-Winning Documentary
Following an award-winning run on the film festival circuit, the powerful story of a basketball phenom from Watts, California—who many believe was blackballed from the NBA in the ’70s—Raymond Lewis: L.A. Legend premieres theatrically and on VOD, from prize-winning documentarian Ryan Polomski (State vs. Reed) and co-director/producer Dean Prator.
Opinion: Disney Provided A Narrative That Relationships Would End Up In Happily Ever After
Several years ago a song began trending on Tiktok by salem ilesetalking about how Disney tricked us when it comes to our romantic relationships. Unfortunately, the lyrics ring quite true and my feelings about Disney have changed over the last decade or so.
