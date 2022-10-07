GREENWICH — Town Director of Planning & Zoning Katie DeLuca announced she will be leaving town government at the end of the year. “It has been a very rewarding and fulfilling 23 years serving the town, and I am very proud of what we have been able to accomplish together,” DeLuca said in an email. “Greenwich has not only been a wonderful place to grow up, but also a very rewarding place to work, and now I look forward to experiencing Greenwich from a new perspective.”

