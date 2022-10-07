Read full article on original website
Rams by the numbers: Zach Allen, New Canaan volleyball and a football shutout
A former Ram soars as an NFL Cardinal, a New Canaan volleyball thriller, and another football victory are in the spotlight for in this week's Rams by the numbers. Tackles for New Canaan’s Zach Allen during the Arizona Cardinals’ 26-16 win over Carolina on Sunday. Allen, a 2015 graduate of NCHS, also had a sack and a tackle for a loss. Arizona is 2-2 this season.
Mueffelmann’s 4 goals leads Greenwich field hockey over Trumbull
Senior Klara Mueffelmann scored four goals as host Greenwich defeated Trumbull, 4-1, in a FCIAC field hockey contest at Cardinal Stadium. Mueffelmann gave Greenwich a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal with 6:28 left in the first quarter. After scoreless second quarter, Mueffelmann gave the Cardinals a 2-0 advantage with a goal just two minutes into the third quarter. She then added her third goal 10 minutes later and completed her scoring with a tally with 6:25 left in the contest.
A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball perfection
9-3 Record of the Darien girls cross country team, which swept last Wednesday.s meet. Following Meyer were senior Avery Johnson in second (16:50.80), sophomore Alison Meyers in third (16:53.40), sophomore Anna Ventker in sixth (17:37.30), and junior Evelyn Trudel in 12th (18:38.20). 16:10.50. Time for Darien senior Thomas Skelton, who...
Mike Lussier retires as Cheshire baseball coach
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After coaching at Cheshire baseball for over 25 years, Mike Lussier is ready for the next chapter of his life. Lussier, who was a JV coach and then an assistant coach to Bill Mrowka for 20 years, took over as the head coach in 2018.
These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says
Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
Katie DeLuca to leave post as Greenwich's director of planning & zoning at year's end
GREENWICH — Town Director of Planning & Zoning Katie DeLuca announced she will be leaving town government at the end of the year. “It has been a very rewarding and fulfilling 23 years serving the town, and I am very proud of what we have been able to accomplish together,” DeLuca said in an email. “Greenwich has not only been a wonderful place to grow up, but also a very rewarding place to work, and now I look forward to experiencing Greenwich from a new perspective.”
Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says
MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
Rivian eyes Shelton for its only CT electric vehicle service site
SHELTON — A national electric vehicle company is poised to call Shelton home. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, asked that staff prepare a favorable resolution for an application by Rivian, a U.S.-based manufacturer of electric trucks and vans which is seeking to lease space at 2 Mountain View Drive.
Shelton felon caught with shotgun while awaiting trial for other gun offenses, officials say
SHELTON — A city man was indicted Friday after he was caught with a shotgun while already facing separate gun-related charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Miguel Rivera, 30, also known as "Macho," was arrested last November and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by...
New Haven officer wounded in gunfight; police seek shooter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a New Haven officer was wounded in a gunfight captured on dashcam video while responding to a car crash early Friday, and they're looking for the shooter. Officer Chad Curry has been released from a hospital and is recovering from wounds to...
Shelton voters may get unsolicited absentee ballot applications
SHELTON — Residents might be surprised to see absentee ballot applications in their mailbox soon. City Clerk Margaret Domorod said her office has received requests for numbered absentee ballot applications from representatives of candidate campaigns, and she wants residents to be aware and not be concerned if they receive unsolicited applications.
